Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Nov 13, 2015 | 1:00am GMT

Battling Islamic State

A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces holds his weapon while taking position in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. Kurdish peshmerga forces have started clearing parts of the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar and have established positions along an Islamic State supply route between its two main strongholds in Iraq and Syria, the coalition said on Thursday. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces holds his weapon while taking position in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. Kurdish peshmerga forces have started clearing parts of the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar and have established positions...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces holds his weapon while taking position in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. Kurdish peshmerga forces have started clearing parts of the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar and have established positions along an Islamic State supply route between its two main strongholds in Iraq and Syria, the coalition said on Thursday. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
1 / 25
Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters carry the coffin of fellow fighter John Robert Gallagher, a Canadian who died on November 4 in battle with Islamic State fighters, during his funeral in Hasaka, Syria November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters carry the coffin of fellow fighter John Robert Gallagher, a Canadian who died on November 4 in battle with Islamic State fighters, during his funeral in Hasaka, Syria November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters carry the coffin of fellow fighter John Robert Gallagher, a Canadian who died on November 4 in battle with Islamic State fighters, during his funeral in Hasaka, Syria November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
2 / 25
A Kurdish female fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) gestures as she carries her weapon near al-Hawl area where fighting between Islamic State fighters and fighters from Democratic Forces of Syria are taking place in southeastern city of Hasaka, Syria November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Kurdish female fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) gestures as she carries her weapon near al-Hawl area where fighting between Islamic State fighters and fighters from Democratic Forces of Syria are taking place in southeastern city of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
A Kurdish female fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) gestures as she carries her weapon near al-Hawl area where fighting between Islamic State fighters and fighters from Democratic Forces of Syria are taking place in southeastern city of Hasaka, Syria November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
3 / 25
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. Kurdish forces launched an offensive on Thursday to retake the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar from Islamic State militants who overran it more than a year ago, killing and enslaving thousands of its Yazidi residents and triggering U.S.-led air strikes. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. Kurdish forces launched an offensive on Thursday to retake the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar from Islamic State militants who overran it more than a year...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. Kurdish forces launched an offensive on Thursday to retake the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar from Islamic State militants who overran it more than a year ago, killing and enslaving thousands of its Yazidi residents and triggering U.S.-led air strikes. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
4 / 25
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces looks through binoculars during clashes with Islamic State militants in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces looks through binoculars during clashes with Islamic State militants in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces looks through binoculars during clashes with Islamic State militants in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
5 / 25
A general view shows land mines laid down by what activists said were Islamic State fighters before their withdrawal from one of the villages near the al-Hawl area where fighting between rebel fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria and Islamic State fighters are taking place in south-eastern city of Hasaka, Syria November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A general view shows land mines laid down by what activists said were Islamic State fighters before their withdrawal from one of the villages near the al-Hawl area where fighting between rebel fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria and Islamic...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
A general view shows land mines laid down by what activists said were Islamic State fighters before their withdrawal from one of the villages near the al-Hawl area where fighting between rebel fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria and Islamic State fighters are taking place in south-eastern city of Hasaka, Syria November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
6 / 25
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces fires his weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces fires his weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces fires his weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
7 / 25
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
8 / 25
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
9 / 25
Smoke rises after what activists said was an airstrike conducted by the United States and its allies targeting positions controlled by Islamic State fighters near al-Hawl area where fighting between rebel fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria and Islamic State fighters are taking place in the south-eastern city of Hasaka, Syria November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Smoke rises after what activists said was an airstrike conducted by the United States and its allies targeting positions controlled by Islamic State fighters near al-Hawl area where fighting between rebel fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
Smoke rises after what activists said was an airstrike conducted by the United States and its allies targeting positions controlled by Islamic State fighters near al-Hawl area where fighting between rebel fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria and Islamic State fighters are taking place in the south-eastern city of Hasaka, Syria November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
10 / 25
Iraqi security forces stand guard in a Baiji oil refinery, north of Baghdad, Iraq, October 16, 2015. Iraqi forces and Shi'ite militia fighters recaptured most of the country�s largest oil refinery from Islamic State militants, security officials said. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi security forces stand guard in a Baiji oil refinery, north of Baghdad, Iraq, October 16, 2015. Iraqi forces and Shi'ite militia fighters recaptured most of the country�s largest oil refinery from Islamic State militants, security officials...more

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Iraqi security forces stand guard in a Baiji oil refinery, north of Baghdad, Iraq, October 16, 2015. Iraqi forces and Shi'ite militia fighters recaptured most of the country�s largest oil refinery from Islamic State militants, security officials said. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
11 / 25
Smoke rises from an oil refinery in Baiji, Iraq, October 16, 2015. Iraqi forces and Shi'ite militia fighters recaptured most of the country's largest oil refinery from Islamic State militants, security officials said. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Smoke rises from an oil refinery in Baiji, Iraq, October 16, 2015. Iraqi forces and Shi'ite militia fighters recaptured most of the country's largest oil refinery from Islamic State militants, security officials said. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Smoke rises from an oil refinery in Baiji, Iraq, October 16, 2015. Iraqi forces and Shi'ite militia fighters recaptured most of the country's largest oil refinery from Islamic State militants, security officials said. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
12 / 25
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants in Baiji, Iraq, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants in Baiji, Iraq, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants in Baiji, Iraq, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
13 / 25
A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry October 15, 2015, shows what Russia says is an explosion after airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force on an Islamic State armored vehicles revetment and fuel depot in Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout

A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry October 15, 2015, shows what Russia says is an explosion after airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force on an Islamic State armored vehicles revetment and fuel depot in...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry October 15, 2015, shows what Russia says is an explosion after airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force on an Islamic State armored vehicles revetment and fuel depot in Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout
Close
14 / 25
A view of Baiji oil refinery, Iraq October 16, 2015. Iraqi forces and Shi'ite militia fighters recaptured most of the country�s largest oil refinery from Islamic State militants on Thursday, security officials said. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A view of Baiji oil refinery, Iraq October 16, 2015. Iraqi forces and Shi'ite militia fighters recaptured most of the country�s largest oil refinery from Islamic State militants on Thursday, security officials said. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
A view of Baiji oil refinery, Iraq October 16, 2015. Iraqi forces and Shi'ite militia fighters recaptured most of the country�s largest oil refinery from Islamic State militants on Thursday, security officials said. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
15 / 25
A soldier monitors an oil refinery as smoke rises from the refinery in Baiji, Iraq October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A soldier monitors an oil refinery as smoke rises from the refinery in Baiji, Iraq October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
A soldier monitors an oil refinery as smoke rises from the refinery in Baiji, Iraq October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
16 / 25
A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry October 15, 2015, shows a Sukhoi Su-24M military aircraft landing on the tarmac at the Hmeymim air base near Latakia, Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout

A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry October 15, 2015, shows a Sukhoi Su-24M military aircraft landing on the tarmac at the Hmeymim air base near Latakia, Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry October 15, 2015, shows a Sukhoi Su-24M military aircraft landing on the tarmac at the Hmeymim air base near Latakia, Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout
Close
17 / 25
Military vehicles of Shiite fighters are seen as they gather to fight against Islamic State militants in Baiji, Iraq October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Military vehicles of Shiite fighters are seen as they gather to fight against Islamic State militants in Baiji, Iraq October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Military vehicles of Shiite fighters are seen as they gather to fight against Islamic State militants in Baiji, Iraq October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 25
A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry October 15, 2015, shows what Russia says is smoke rising after air strikes carried out by the Russian air force on an Islamic State base in Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout

A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry October 15, 2015, shows what Russia says is smoke rising after air strikes carried out by the Russian air force on an Islamic State base in Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Ministry...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry October 15, 2015, shows what Russia says is smoke rising after air strikes carried out by the Russian air force on an Islamic State base in Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout
Close
19 / 25
Free Syrian Army fighters and residents carry pictures of Free Syrian Army commander Abu Khaled Aziza (R) and fighter Bakri Sakka, who both died fighting Islamic State fighters, during a march to mourn their deaths in Aleppo, Syria October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Free Syrian Army fighters and residents carry pictures of Free Syrian Army commander Abu Khaled Aziza (R) and fighter Bakri Sakka, who both died fighting Islamic State fighters, during a march to mourn their deaths in Aleppo, Syria October 16, 2015....more

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Free Syrian Army fighters and residents carry pictures of Free Syrian Army commander Abu Khaled Aziza (R) and fighter Bakri Sakka, who both died fighting Islamic State fighters, during a march to mourn their deaths in Aleppo, Syria October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
20 / 25
Military vehicles of the Iraqi security forces are seen in Baiji, Iraq October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Military vehicles of the Iraqi security forces are seen in Baiji, Iraq October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Military vehicles of the Iraqi security forces are seen in Baiji, Iraq October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
21 / 25
A Kurdish man repairs weapons for Kurdish Peshmerga forces fighting against Islamic State militants, in his shop outside of Arbil, Iraq, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

A Kurdish man repairs weapons for Kurdish Peshmerga forces fighting against Islamic State militants, in his shop outside of Arbil, Iraq, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A Kurdish man repairs weapons for Kurdish Peshmerga forces fighting against Islamic State militants, in his shop outside of Arbil, Iraq, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
22 / 25
Shiite fighters launch a mortar round toward Islamic State militants in Baiji, Iraq, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Shiite fighters launch a mortar round toward Islamic State militants in Baiji, Iraq, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Shiite fighters launch a mortar round toward Islamic State militants in Baiji, Iraq, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
23 / 25
People gather at the site of a car bomb attack claimed by Islamic State militants, in the Ameen district of eastern Baghdad, Iraq, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

People gather at the site of a car bomb attack claimed by Islamic State militants, in the Ameen district of eastern Baghdad, Iraq, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
People gather at the site of a car bomb attack claimed by Islamic State militants, in the Ameen district of eastern Baghdad, Iraq, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
24 / 25
Shi'ite fighters ride vehicles in Baiji, Iraq October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite fighters ride vehicles in Baiji, Iraq October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Shi'ite fighters ride vehicles in Baiji, Iraq October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

12 Nov 2015
Greeks on strike

Greeks on strike

Greece's workers stage a nationwide walkout to protest austerity measures.

12 Nov 2015
Modi in the UK

Modi in the UK

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hopes his visit will yield trade deals worth billions.

12 Nov 2015
Hong Kong's McSleepers

Hong Kong's McSleepers

McDonald's 24-hour locations have become popular alternatives for people, know as McRefugees or McSleepers, to spend the night in a city with soaring housing...

12 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Protest of one

Protest of one

From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.

China's mega statues

China's mega statues

The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures