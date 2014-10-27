Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Oct 27, 2014 | 4:32pm GMT

Battling militants in Lebanon

Lebanese army soldiers carry their weapons during clashes with Islamist militants in Tripoli October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Lebanese army soldiers carry their weapons during clashes with Islamist militants in Tripoli October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, October 27, 2014
Lebanese army soldiers carry their weapons during clashes with Islamist militants in Tripoli October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 15
A Lebanese army soldier runs past fleeing residents during clashes with Islamist militants in Tripoli October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

A Lebanese army soldier runs past fleeing residents during clashes with Islamist militants in Tripoli October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Monday, October 27, 2014
A Lebanese army soldier runs past fleeing residents during clashes with Islamist militants in Tripoli October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Close
2 / 15
A views shows damaged buildings and vehicles following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen in Tripoli, northern Lebanon October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A views shows damaged buildings and vehicles following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen in Tripoli, northern Lebanon October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Monday, October 27, 2014
A views shows damaged buildings and vehicles following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen in Tripoli, northern Lebanon October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
3 / 15
Lebanese army soldiers point their weapons as they patrol the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighborhood after being deployed to tighten security, following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Lebanese army soldiers point their weapons as they patrol the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighborhood after being deployed to tighten security, following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, October 27, 2014
Lebanese army soldiers point their weapons as they patrol the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighborhood after being deployed to tighten security, following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 15
A woman inspects her burnt house in the village of Bihnin, northern Lebanon, following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman inspects her burnt house in the village of Bihnin, northern Lebanon, following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, October 27, 2014
A woman inspects her burnt house in the village of Bihnin, northern Lebanon, following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 15
Residents, who fled from clashes between Islamic militants and Lebanese army forces, carry their belongings in one of three areas in Bab al-Tabbaneh neighborhood where a ceasefire is in place, in Tripoli October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Residents, who fled from clashes between Islamic militants and Lebanese army forces, carry their belongings in one of three areas in Bab al-Tabbaneh neighborhood where a ceasefire is in place, in Tripoli October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Monday, October 27, 2014
Residents, who fled from clashes between Islamic militants and Lebanese army forces, carry their belongings in one of three areas in Bab al-Tabbaneh neighborhood where a ceasefire is in place, in Tripoli October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Close
6 / 15
Civilians walk past a Lebanese army soldier patrolling on an armored vehicles after being deployed to tighten security following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Civilians walk past a Lebanese army soldier patrolling on an armored vehicles after being deployed to tighten security following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed...more

Monday, October 27, 2014
Civilians walk past a Lebanese army soldier patrolling on an armored vehicles after being deployed to tighten security following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
7 / 15
Lebanese army soldiers march behind a tank during clashes with Islamist militants in Tripoli October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Lebanese army soldiers march behind a tank during clashes with Islamist militants in Tripoli October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Monday, October 27, 2014
Lebanese army soldiers march behind a tank during clashes with Islamist militants in Tripoli October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Close
8 / 15
Lebanese army soldiers patrol the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighborhood after being deployed to tighten security, following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Lebanese army soldiers patrol the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighborhood after being deployed to tighten security, following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, October 27, 2014
Lebanese army soldiers patrol the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighborhood after being deployed to tighten security, following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 15
A Lebanese army soldier holds his weapon after being deployed to tighten security, following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen in Tripoli, northern Lebanon October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A Lebanese army soldier holds his weapon after being deployed to tighten security, following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen in Tripoli, northern Lebanon October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Monday, October 27, 2014
A Lebanese army soldier holds his weapon after being deployed to tighten security, following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen in Tripoli, northern Lebanon October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
10 / 15
Lebanese army soldiers stand near damaged buildings after being deployed to tighten security, following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen in Tripoli, northern Lebanon October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Lebanese army soldiers stand near damaged buildings after being deployed to tighten security, following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen in Tripoli, northern Lebanon October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Monday, October 27, 2014
Lebanese army soldiers stand near damaged buildings after being deployed to tighten security, following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen in Tripoli, northern Lebanon October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
11 / 15
Lebanese army soldiers walk towards a Red Cross ambulance during clashes with Islamist militants in Tripoli October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Lebanese army soldiers walk towards a Red Cross ambulance during clashes with Islamist militants in Tripoli October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Monday, October 27, 2014
Lebanese army soldiers walk towards a Red Cross ambulance during clashes with Islamist militants in Tripoli October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Close
12 / 15
Lebanese army soldiers take shooting positions during clashes with Islamist militants in Tripoli October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Lebanese army soldiers take shooting positions during clashes with Islamist militants in Tripoli October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, October 27, 2014
Lebanese army soldiers take shooting positions during clashes with Islamist militants in Tripoli October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 15
A views shows damaged buildings and vehicles following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen in Tripoli, northern Lebanon October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A views shows damaged buildings and vehicles following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen in Tripoli, northern Lebanon October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Monday, October 27, 2014
A views shows damaged buildings and vehicles following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen in Tripoli, northern Lebanon October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
14 / 15
A Lebanese army soldier patrols the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighborhood after being deployed to tighten security, following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

A Lebanese army soldier patrols the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighborhood after being deployed to tighten security, following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Monday, October 27, 2014
A Lebanese army soldier patrols the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighborhood after being deployed to tighten security, following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Ukraine votes

Ukraine votes

Next Slideshows

Ukraine votes

Ukraine votes

Ukraine votes amid continuing separatist conflict in the east.

27 Oct 2014
Rousseff re-elected

Rousseff re-elected

Brazil's Dilma Rousseff is re-elected president.

27 Oct 2014
Leaving Afghanistan

Leaving Afghanistan

A fleet of planes and helicopters airlifts the last U.S. and British forces from a key southern province in Afghanistan.

27 Oct 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

25 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition leaders branded Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro a "dictator" after the Supreme Court took over the functions of Congress and pushed a lengthy political standoff to new heights.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

The art of the selfie

The art of the selfie

A look at the self-portrait in the age of smartphones, as the humble selfie becomes a global form of self-expression.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Driven from Mosul

Driven from Mosul

Residents flee as Iraqi forces fight Islamic State militants for control of western Mosul.

China Fashion Week

China Fashion Week

Highlights from China Fashion Week in Beijing.

Chinese paramilitary training

Chinese paramilitary training

Inside the grueling training for China's paramilitary police.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures