Battling militants in Lebanon
Lebanese army soldiers carry their weapons during clashes with Islamist militants in Tripoli October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Lebanese army soldier runs past fleeing residents during clashes with Islamist militants in Tripoli October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
A views shows damaged buildings and vehicles following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen in Tripoli, northern Lebanon October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Lebanese army soldiers point their weapons as they patrol the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighborhood after being deployed to tighten security, following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman inspects her burnt house in the village of Bihnin, northern Lebanon, following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents, who fled from clashes between Islamic militants and Lebanese army forces, carry their belongings in one of three areas in Bab al-Tabbaneh neighborhood where a ceasefire is in place, in Tripoli October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Civilians walk past a Lebanese army soldier patrolling on an armored vehicles after being deployed to tighten security following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed...more
Lebanese army soldiers march behind a tank during clashes with Islamist militants in Tripoli October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Lebanese army soldiers patrol the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighborhood after being deployed to tighten security, following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Lebanese army soldier holds his weapon after being deployed to tighten security, following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen in Tripoli, northern Lebanon October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Lebanese army soldiers stand near damaged buildings after being deployed to tighten security, following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen in Tripoli, northern Lebanon October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Lebanese army soldiers walk towards a Red Cross ambulance during clashes with Islamist militants in Tripoli October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Lebanese army soldiers take shooting positions during clashes with Islamist militants in Tripoli October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A views shows damaged buildings and vehicles following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen in Tripoli, northern Lebanon October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A Lebanese army soldier patrols the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighborhood after being deployed to tighten security, following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Next Slideshows
Ukraine votes
Ukraine votes amid continuing separatist conflict in the east.
Rousseff re-elected
Brazil's Dilma Rousseff is re-elected president.
Leaving Afghanistan
A fleet of planes and helicopters airlifts the last U.S. and British forces from a key southern province in Afghanistan.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled
Opposition leaders branded Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro a "dictator" after the Supreme Court took over the functions of Congress and pushed a lengthy political standoff to new heights.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
The art of the selfie
A look at the self-portrait in the age of smartphones, as the humble selfie becomes a global form of self-expression.
Driven from Mosul
Residents flee as Iraqi forces fight Islamic State militants for control of western Mosul.
China Fashion Week
Highlights from China Fashion Week in Beijing.
Chinese paramilitary training
Inside the grueling training for China's paramilitary police.