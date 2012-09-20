Edition:
United Kingdom

Beachside Cuba

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Tourists spend a day on the beach at a five-star all-inclusive resort in Varadero, July 7, 2012. Cuba's beaches are an attraction for tourists the world over, whether they are foreigners paying thousands of dollars to reach them, or Cubans paying as little as five dollars for a three-day vacation in a seaside cabin. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Tourists spend a day on the beach at a five-star all-inclusive resort in Varadero, July 7, 2012. Cuba's beaches are an attraction for tourists the world over, whether they are foreigners paying thousands of dollars to reach them, or Cubans paying as little as five dollars for a three-day vacation in a seaside cabin. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
1 / 20
Thursday, September 20, 2012

Tourists lie on the beach at a five-star all-inclusive resort in Varadero, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Tourists lie on the beach at a five-star all-inclusive resort in Varadero, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
2 / 20
Thursday, September 20, 2012

A Cuban man carries an inflated inner tube at a beach on the outskirts of Havana September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A Cuban man carries an inflated inner tube at a beach on the outskirts of Havana September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
3 / 20
Thursday, September 20, 2012

Cubans spend a day at a beach on the outskirts of Havana September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Cubans spend a day at a beach on the outskirts of Havana September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
4 / 20
Thursday, September 20, 2012

A Cuban woman arrives for a day at the beach on the outskirts of Havana September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A Cuban woman arrives for a day at the beach on the outskirts of Havana September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
5 / 20
Thursday, September 20, 2012

Cubans ride a horse cart as they arrive for a day at a beach near Havana, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Cubans ride a horse cart as they arrive for a day at a beach near Havana, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
6 / 20
Thursday, September 20, 2012

Cubans drink rum at a beach on the outskirts of Havana September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Cubans drink rum at a beach on the outskirts of Havana September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
7 / 20
Thursday, September 20, 2012

Cubans dance to live music on a beach on the outskirts of Havana September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Cubans dance to live music on a beach on the outskirts of Havana September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
8 / 20
Thursday, September 20, 2012

Cubans use a makeshift awning beside their vehicle for shade, as they spend a day at a beach on the outskirts of Havana July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Cubans use a makeshift awning beside their vehicle for shade, as they spend a day at a beach on the outskirts of Havana July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
9 / 20
Thursday, September 20, 2012

A Cuban couple embraces while drinking rum and bathing in the sea on the outskirts of Havana September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A Cuban couple embraces while drinking rum and bathing in the sea on the outskirts of Havana September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
10 / 20
Thursday, September 20, 2012

A Cuban man sells fresh fish at a beach on the outskirts of Havana September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A Cuban man sells fresh fish at a beach on the outskirts of Havana September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
11 / 20
Thursday, September 20, 2012

A policeman patrols a beach on the outskirts of Havana September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A policeman patrols a beach on the outskirts of Havana September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
12 / 20
Thursday, September 20, 2012

Tourists walk along a beach at a five-star all-inclusive resort in Varadero, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Tourists walk along a beach at a five-star all-inclusive resort in Varadero, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
13 / 20
Thursday, September 20, 2012

A Cuban family eats and drinks while wading in the sea at a beach on the outskirts of Havana September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A Cuban family eats and drinks while wading in the sea at a beach on the outskirts of Havana September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
14 / 20
Thursday, September 20, 2012

Cubans use a makeshift awning beside their car for shade, as they spend a day at a beach on the outskirts of Havana September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Cubans use a makeshift awning beside their car for shade, as they spend a day at a beach on the outskirts of Havana September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
15 / 20
Thursday, September 20, 2012

Cubans sit under a shade they made from discarded scaffolding, at a beach on the outskirts of Havana September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Cubans sit under a shade they made from discarded scaffolding, at a beach on the outskirts of Havana September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
16 / 20
Thursday, September 20, 2012

Cubans spend a day on a beach in Matanzas, near the premier resort city of Varadero, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Cubans spend a day on a beach in Matanzas, near the premier resort city of Varadero, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
17 / 20
Thursday, September 20, 2012

A Cuban bather drinks rum while wading in the sea at a beach on the outskirts of Havana September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A Cuban bather drinks rum while wading in the sea at a beach on the outskirts of Havana September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
18 / 20
Thursday, September 20, 2012

A tourist soaks in a pool at a five-star all-inclusive resort in Varadero, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A tourist soaks in a pool at a five-star all-inclusive resort in Varadero, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
19 / 20
Thursday, September 20, 2012

Cubans spend time at a "campismo" or rural cabin along the beach near Havana, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Cubans spend time at a "campismo" or rural cabin along the beach near Havana, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
20 / 20

Beachside Cuba

Beachside Cuba Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Getting around Shanghai

Getting around Shanghai
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

1:20am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

1:15am GMT

Retiring from gang life in El Salvador

All Collections

Retiring from gang life in El Salvador

12:45am GMT

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

12:15am GMT

Celebrities at NYFW

All Collections

Celebrities at NYFW

Thursday, February 16, 2017

U.S. border town built on Mexican produce

All Collections

U.S. border town built on Mexican produce

Thursday, February 16, 2017

A divided Cyprus

All Collections

A divided Cyprus

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Thursday, February 16, 2017

View More Slideshows »