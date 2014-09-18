Becoming a man
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT INCLUDED - A Bukusu youth waits outside his uncle's home for a circumcision ritual in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. The Bukusu group, a sub-tribe of the Luhya tribe which is one of the largest in Kenya, is...more
Bukusu boys dance in preparation for a circumcision ritual in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. Circumcision rituals, which take place in August, are celebrated amongst some Kenyan tribes as an annual rite of passage into adulthood....more
A Bukusu youth is addressed by an uncle as they take part in rituals related to circumcision ceremonies in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Bukusu villagers observe a ritual which is part of circumcision ceremonies taking place in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Bukusu villagers escort a youth, who is wearing a piece of beef, from his uncle's home as part of a circumcision ritual in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. The day before the ceremony, the boy's uncle slaughters a cow and dresses him...more
Bukusu boys submerge themselves in cold water at a river to numb their bodies in preparation for the circumcision ritual currently taking place in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. The boys, aged 16 and under, bathe in the river to...more
Bukusu youths stand as they wait to be smeared with mud as part of a circumcision ritual in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A Bukusu youth is smeared with mud as part of a circumcision ritual in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 9, 2014. Similar circumcision rituals and rites of passage are celebrated in many parts of Africa. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A Bukusu youth stands covered in mud in preparation for a circumcision ritual in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Bukusu villagers escort youths as part of a circumcision ritual in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A Bukusu youth who just underwent circumcision sits outside a house in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
People crowd around a Bukusu youth who just underwent circumcision outside a house in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
People crowd around a Bukusu youth who just underwent circumcision outside a house in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A Bukusu youth who just underwent circumcision is assisted by his father outside their home in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A Bukusu family sits next to their son who just underwent circumcision inside a house in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A traditional Bukusu circumciser checks on the condition of a youth who just underwent circumcision inside a house in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A boy who underwent circumcision rests inside a house in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Bukusu boys crowd outside a house in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Next Slideshows
Remains of a Nazi death camp
Personal items and a gas chamber were found during an archeological dig in Sobibor, Poland.
Cairo's Turkish bath
Inside a "hammam" or traditional Turkish steam bath.
Polluted waters of China
China's water supplies have degraded to the extent that half the nation's rivers and lakes are severely polluted.
Catch a taxi to space
NASA partners with SpaceX and Boeing to build 'space taxis' to fly astronauts to the International Space Station.
MORE IN PICTURES
Plucked from the Mediterranean
About 400 migrants onboard a drifting overcrowded wooden boat are rescued from the Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast.
Brutal street battle for Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Russia's kid cadets
Inside the General Yermolov Cadet School, which teaches military skills in addition to regular middle school lessons.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, as howling winds, heavy rain and huge seas leave tens of thousands of homes without power.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Helping amputee animals walk again
From a miniature pony to goats, and dogs to elephants, Derrick Campana fashions prosthetics to help animals walk again.
China from above
A bird's eye view of the most populous country.
Fighting for control of Syria's Tabqa dam
Syrian engineers work to open spillways and ease pressure on a major dam across the Euphrates River, as the dam's southern reaches remain in the hands of Islamic State.