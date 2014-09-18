Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Sep 18, 2014 | 11:40pm BST

Becoming a man

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT INCLUDED - A Bukusu youth waits outside his uncle's home for a circumcision ritual in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. The Bukusu group, a sub-tribe of the Luhya tribe which is one of the largest in Kenya, is one community to continue the tradition. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT INCLUDED - A Bukusu youth waits outside his uncle's home for a circumcision ritual in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. The Bukusu group, a sub-tribe of the Luhya tribe which is one of the largest in Kenya, is...more

Thursday, September 18, 2014
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT INCLUDED - A Bukusu youth waits outside his uncle's home for a circumcision ritual in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. The Bukusu group, a sub-tribe of the Luhya tribe which is one of the largest in Kenya, is one community to continue the tradition. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Close
1 / 18
Bukusu boys dance in preparation for a circumcision ritual in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. Circumcision rituals, which take place in August, are celebrated amongst some Kenyan tribes as an annual rite of passage into adulthood. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Bukusu boys dance in preparation for a circumcision ritual in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. Circumcision rituals, which take place in August, are celebrated amongst some Kenyan tribes as an annual rite of passage into adulthood....more

Thursday, September 18, 2014
Bukusu boys dance in preparation for a circumcision ritual in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. Circumcision rituals, which take place in August, are celebrated amongst some Kenyan tribes as an annual rite of passage into adulthood. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Close
2 / 18
A Bukusu youth is addressed by an uncle as they take part in rituals related to circumcision ceremonies in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

A Bukusu youth is addressed by an uncle as they take part in rituals related to circumcision ceremonies in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Thursday, September 18, 2014
A Bukusu youth is addressed by an uncle as they take part in rituals related to circumcision ceremonies in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Close
3 / 18
Bukusu villagers observe a ritual which is part of circumcision ceremonies taking place in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Bukusu villagers observe a ritual which is part of circumcision ceremonies taking place in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Thursday, September 18, 2014
Bukusu villagers observe a ritual which is part of circumcision ceremonies taking place in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Close
4 / 18
Bukusu villagers escort a youth, who is wearing a piece of beef, from his uncle's home as part of a circumcision ritual in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. The day before the ceremony, the boy's uncle slaughters a cow and dresses him in a chunk of the meat as a personal gift and as permission for him to proceed with the circumcision. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Bukusu villagers escort a youth, who is wearing a piece of beef, from his uncle's home as part of a circumcision ritual in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. The day before the ceremony, the boy's uncle slaughters a cow and dresses him...more

Thursday, September 18, 2014
Bukusu villagers escort a youth, who is wearing a piece of beef, from his uncle's home as part of a circumcision ritual in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. The day before the ceremony, the boy's uncle slaughters a cow and dresses him in a chunk of the meat as a personal gift and as permission for him to proceed with the circumcision. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Close
5 / 18
Bukusu boys submerge themselves in cold water at a river to numb their bodies in preparation for the circumcision ritual currently taking place in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. The boys, aged 16 and under, bathe in the river to numb their bodies before the ritual, which they must undergo without flinching. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Bukusu boys submerge themselves in cold water at a river to numb their bodies in preparation for the circumcision ritual currently taking place in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. The boys, aged 16 and under, bathe in the river to...more

Thursday, September 18, 2014
Bukusu boys submerge themselves in cold water at a river to numb their bodies in preparation for the circumcision ritual currently taking place in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. The boys, aged 16 and under, bathe in the river to numb their bodies before the ritual, which they must undergo without flinching. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Close
6 / 18
Bukusu youths stand as they wait to be smeared with mud as part of a circumcision ritual in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Bukusu youths stand as they wait to be smeared with mud as part of a circumcision ritual in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Thursday, September 18, 2014
Bukusu youths stand as they wait to be smeared with mud as part of a circumcision ritual in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Close
7 / 18
A Bukusu youth is smeared with mud as part of a circumcision ritual in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 9, 2014. Similar circumcision rituals and rites of passage are celebrated in many parts of Africa. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

A Bukusu youth is smeared with mud as part of a circumcision ritual in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 9, 2014. Similar circumcision rituals and rites of passage are celebrated in many parts of Africa. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Thursday, September 18, 2014
A Bukusu youth is smeared with mud as part of a circumcision ritual in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 9, 2014. Similar circumcision rituals and rites of passage are celebrated in many parts of Africa. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Close
8 / 18
A Bukusu youth stands covered in mud in preparation for a circumcision ritual in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

A Bukusu youth stands covered in mud in preparation for a circumcision ritual in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Thursday, September 18, 2014
A Bukusu youth stands covered in mud in preparation for a circumcision ritual in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Close
9 / 18
Bukusu villagers escort youths as part of a circumcision ritual in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Bukusu villagers escort youths as part of a circumcision ritual in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Thursday, September 18, 2014
Bukusu villagers escort youths as part of a circumcision ritual in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Close
10 / 18
A Bukusu youth who just underwent circumcision sits outside a house in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

A Bukusu youth who just underwent circumcision sits outside a house in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Thursday, September 18, 2014
A Bukusu youth who just underwent circumcision sits outside a house in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Close
11 / 18
People crowd around a Bukusu youth who just underwent circumcision outside a house in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

People crowd around a Bukusu youth who just underwent circumcision outside a house in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Thursday, September 18, 2014
People crowd around a Bukusu youth who just underwent circumcision outside a house in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Close
12 / 18
People crowd around a Bukusu youth who just underwent circumcision outside a house in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

People crowd around a Bukusu youth who just underwent circumcision outside a house in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Thursday, September 18, 2014
People crowd around a Bukusu youth who just underwent circumcision outside a house in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Close
13 / 18
A Bukusu youth who just underwent circumcision is assisted by his father outside their home in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

A Bukusu youth who just underwent circumcision is assisted by his father outside their home in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Thursday, September 18, 2014
A Bukusu youth who just underwent circumcision is assisted by his father outside their home in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Close
14 / 18
A Bukusu family sits next to their son who just underwent circumcision inside a house in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

A Bukusu family sits next to their son who just underwent circumcision inside a house in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Thursday, September 18, 2014
A Bukusu family sits next to their son who just underwent circumcision inside a house in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Close
15 / 18
A traditional Bukusu circumciser checks on the condition of a youth who just underwent circumcision inside a house in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

A traditional Bukusu circumciser checks on the condition of a youth who just underwent circumcision inside a house in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Thursday, September 18, 2014
A traditional Bukusu circumciser checks on the condition of a youth who just underwent circumcision inside a house in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Close
16 / 18
A boy who underwent circumcision rests inside a house in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

A boy who underwent circumcision rests inside a house in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Thursday, September 18, 2014
A boy who underwent circumcision rests inside a house in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Close
17 / 18
Bukusu boys crowd outside a house in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Bukusu boys crowd outside a house in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Thursday, September 18, 2014
Bukusu boys crowd outside a house in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Remains of a Nazi death camp

Remains of a Nazi death camp

Next Slideshows

Remains of a Nazi death camp

Remains of a Nazi death camp

Personal items and a gas chamber were found during an archeological dig in Sobibor, Poland.

18 Sep 2014
Cairo's Turkish bath

Cairo's Turkish bath

Inside a "hammam" or traditional Turkish steam bath.

18 Sep 2014
Polluted waters of China

Polluted waters of China

China's water supplies have degraded to the extent that half the nation's rivers and lakes are severely polluted.

18 Sep 2014
Catch a taxi to space

Catch a taxi to space

NASA partners with SpaceX and Boeing to build 'space taxis' to fly astronauts to the International Space Station.

18 Sep 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Plucked from the Mediterranean

Plucked from the Mediterranean

About 400 migrants onboard a drifting overcrowded wooden boat are rescued from the Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast.

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Russia's kid cadets

Russia's kid cadets

Inside the General Yermolov Cadet School, which teaches military skills in addition to regular middle school lessons.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, as howling winds, heavy rain and huge seas leave tens of thousands of homes without power.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Helping amputee animals walk again

Helping amputee animals walk again

From a miniature pony to goats, and dogs to elephants, Derrick Campana fashions prosthetics to help animals walk again.

China from above

China from above

A bird's eye view of the most populous country.

Fighting for control of Syria's Tabqa dam

Fighting for control of Syria's Tabqa dam

Syrian engineers work to open spillways and ease pressure on a major dam across the Euphrates River, as the dam's southern reaches remain in the hands of Islamic State.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures