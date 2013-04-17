Becoming American
Ninety-seven-year-old Mercedes Rosa Ruiz Mejia from Nicaragua joins over 5,000 other immigrants taking the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy...more
Ninety-seven-year-old Mercedes Rosa Ruiz Mejia from Nicaragua joins over 5,000 other immigrants taking the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Over 5,000 immigrants take the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jerusha D'Souza (C) has her photo taken after joining over 5,000 other immigrants taking the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
U.S.-born Kevork Agop (front), 6, photographs Garo Agop, 51, (2nd L) Shoush Rahimabad, 75, (3rd L), his family members from Lebanon, taking the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles,...more
Over 5,000 immigrants take the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Men wait with over 5,000 immigrants to take the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Over 5,000 immigrants wave U.S. flags after taking the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A security guard stands guard near immigrants during a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Guadalupe De La Torre, 75, from Mexico, waits with over 5,000 other immigrants to take the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
U.S.-born Kevork Agop, 8, holds the U.S. flag as he joins his family members from Lebanon during a U.S. naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Over 5,000 immigrants take the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013.REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ninety-seven-year-old Mercedes Rosa Ruiz Mejia (front L) from Nicaragua joins over 5,000 other immigrants waving U.S. flags after taking the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April...more
