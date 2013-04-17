Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Apr 17, 2013 | 7:40pm BST

Becoming American

<p>Ninety-seven-year-old Mercedes Rosa Ruiz Mejia from Nicaragua joins over 5,000 other immigrants taking the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Ninety-seven-year-old Mercedes Rosa Ruiz Mejia from Nicaragua joins over 5,000 other immigrants taking the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy...more

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

Ninety-seven-year-old Mercedes Rosa Ruiz Mejia from Nicaragua joins over 5,000 other immigrants taking the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 12
<p>Over 5,000 immigrants take the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Over 5,000 immigrants take the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

Over 5,000 immigrants take the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 12
<p>Jerusha D'Souza (C) has her photo taken after joining over 5,000 other immigrants taking the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Jerusha D'Souza (C) has her photo taken after joining over 5,000 other immigrants taking the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

Jerusha D'Souza (C) has her photo taken after joining over 5,000 other immigrants taking the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 12
<p>U.S.-born Kevork Agop (front), 6, photographs Garo Agop, 51, (2nd L) Shoush Rahimabad, 75, (3rd L), his family members from Lebanon, taking the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

U.S.-born Kevork Agop (front), 6, photographs Garo Agop, 51, (2nd L) Shoush Rahimabad, 75, (3rd L), his family members from Lebanon, taking the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles,...more

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

U.S.-born Kevork Agop (front), 6, photographs Garo Agop, 51, (2nd L) Shoush Rahimabad, 75, (3rd L), his family members from Lebanon, taking the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 12
<p>Over 5,000 immigrants take the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Over 5,000 immigrants take the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

Over 5,000 immigrants take the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
5 / 12
<p>Men wait with over 5,000 immigrants to take the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Men wait with over 5,000 immigrants to take the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

Men wait with over 5,000 immigrants to take the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 12
<p>Over 5,000 immigrants wave U.S. flags after taking the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Over 5,000 immigrants wave U.S. flags after taking the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

Over 5,000 immigrants wave U.S. flags after taking the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 12
<p>A security guard stands guard near immigrants during a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A security guard stands guard near immigrants during a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

A security guard stands guard near immigrants during a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 12
<p>Guadalupe De La Torre, 75, from Mexico, waits with over 5,000 other immigrants to take the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Guadalupe De La Torre, 75, from Mexico, waits with over 5,000 other immigrants to take the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

Guadalupe De La Torre, 75, from Mexico, waits with over 5,000 other immigrants to take the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
9 / 12
<p>U.S.-born Kevork Agop, 8, holds the U.S. flag as he joins his family members from Lebanon during a U.S. naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

U.S.-born Kevork Agop, 8, holds the U.S. flag as he joins his family members from Lebanon during a U.S. naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

U.S.-born Kevork Agop, 8, holds the U.S. flag as he joins his family members from Lebanon during a U.S. naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 12
<p>Over 5,000 immigrants take the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013.REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Over 5,000 immigrants take the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013.REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

Over 5,000 immigrants take the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013.REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 12
<p>Ninety-seven-year-old Mercedes Rosa Ruiz Mejia (front L) from Nicaragua joins over 5,000 other immigrants waving U.S. flags after taking the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Ninety-seven-year-old Mercedes Rosa Ruiz Mejia (front L) from Nicaragua joins over 5,000 other immigrants waving U.S. flags after taking the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April...more

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

Ninety-seven-year-old Mercedes Rosa Ruiz Mejia (front L) from Nicaragua joins over 5,000 other immigrants waving U.S. flags after taking the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Israel from above

Israel from above

Next Slideshows

Israel from above

Israel from above

Israel's landscape documented from the sky.

17 Apr 2013
Boston Marathon bombing

Boston Marathon bombing

The aftermath of the twin bomb blasts.

18 Apr 2013
The wizardry of Quidditch

The wizardry of Quidditch

The competitive sport in Harry Potter's world reaches World Cup status in Florida.

16 Apr 2013
The work of Ron Mueck

The work of Ron Mueck

The hyperrealist visions of sculptor Ron Mueck.

15 Apr 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Persian New Year

Persian New Year

Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.

Drones in the sky

Drones in the sky

The varied roles of drones.

Welcoming spring

Welcoming spring

Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.

Banksy hotel opens to guests

Banksy hotel opens to guests

The first guests arrive at Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Mourning Martin McGuinness

Mourning Martin McGuinness

The coffin of the IRA peacemaker is carried through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures