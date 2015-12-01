Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Dec 1, 2015

Bedouin wilds of Sinai

Hikers walk to reach the top of Naqba Rum area in South Sinai, Egypt, November 20, 2015. Bedouins in the "Sinai is Safe" group guided more than 100 hikers over a 15-mile (25-km) trek over the trails of the White Canyon and the Closed Canyon. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
A hiker takes a photo at the White Canyon area in South Sinai, Egypt, November 20, 2015. The NGO aims to challenge mainstream perceptions of the area by encouraging Nile Valley residents to explore the untamed wilderness with the Bedouin tribes. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
Camels are seen in the Ras Ghazala area in South Sinai, Egypt, November 21, 2015. Egypt is battling an Islamist insurgency in the Sinai, a strategic peninsula bordering Israel, Gaza and the Suez Canal. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
Hikers walk through the Wadi Hudra area near Ras Ghazala, South Sinai, Egypt, November 21, 2015. Islamic State claimed responsibility for a bomb that brought down a Russian passenger plane over the Sinai Peninsula in October, killing 224 people. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
A hiker uses a flash light to see the ground as he walks in the Wadi Rum area in South Sinai, Egypt, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
Hikers walk among the walls of the Closed Canyon in South Sinai, Egypt, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
Hikers walk in the Wadi Hudra area in South Sinai, Egypt, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
Hikers hold a banner that reads "Stand up for Sinai" as they reach the top of Naqba Rum area in South Sinai, Egypt, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
The footprints of hikers are seen as they walk in the Wadi Hudra area in South Sinai, Egypt, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
Hikers walk in the Wadi Hudra area in South Sinai, Egypt, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
Hikers are seen on top of the Naqba Rum area in South Sinai, Egypt, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
Hikers take a selfie at the White Canyon in South Sinai, Egypt, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
Hikers walk around the Ain Hudra area in southern Sinai, Egypt, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
The shadows of hikers are seen before they use a rope to go down through the rocks of the White Canyon in South Sinai, Egypt, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
