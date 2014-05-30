Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri May 30, 2014 | 8:30pm BST

Before and after: Europe's floods

People walk through the flooded center of the Bavarian town of Passau, about 125 miles northeast of Munich June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

People walk through the flooded center of the Bavarian town of Passau, about 125 miles northeast of Munich June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Friday, May 30, 2014
People walk through the flooded center of the Bavarian town of Passau, about 125 miles northeast of Munich June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
1 / 22
People walk through the centre of Passau, about 124 miles north-east of Munich May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

People walk through the centre of Passau, about 124 miles north-east of Munich May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Friday, May 30, 2014
People walk through the centre of Passau, about 124 miles north-east of Munich May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
2 / 22
Cars at a car dealership are seen in the flooded village of Fischerdorf, near Deggendorf June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Cars at a car dealership are seen in the flooded village of Fischerdorf, near Deggendorf June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Friday, May 30, 2014
Cars at a car dealership are seen in the flooded village of Fischerdorf, near Deggendorf June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
3 / 22
Cars are seen at a car dealership in Fischerdorf, near Deggendorf, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle (

Cars are seen at a car dealership in Fischerdorf, near Deggendorf, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle (

Friday, May 30, 2014
Cars are seen at a car dealership in Fischerdorf, near Deggendorf, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle (
Close
4 / 22
The "Theatercafe - Aquarium" is covered with mud and damaged by floods in the centre of Passau, north-east of Munich on June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

The "Theatercafe - Aquarium" is covered with mud and damaged by floods in the centre of Passau, north-east of Munich on June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Friday, May 30, 2014
The "Theatercafe - Aquarium" is covered with mud and damaged by floods in the centre of Passau, north-east of Munich on June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
5 / 22
An employee works at the "Theatercafe - Aquarium", renovated after the floods, in the centre of Passau, north-east of Munich May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

An employee works at the "Theatercafe - Aquarium", renovated after the floods, in the centre of Passau, north-east of Munich May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Friday, May 30, 2014
An employee works at the "Theatercafe - Aquarium", renovated after the floods, in the centre of Passau, north-east of Munich May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
6 / 22
The village of Fischerdorf, near Deggendorf, is flooded, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

The village of Fischerdorf, near Deggendorf, is flooded, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Friday, May 30, 2014
The village of Fischerdorf, near Deggendorf, is flooded, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
7 / 22
The village of Fischerdorf, near Deggendorf, is pictured May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

The village of Fischerdorf, near Deggendorf, is pictured May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Friday, May 30, 2014
The village of Fischerdorf, near Deggendorf, is pictured May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
8 / 22
The "Theatercafe - Aquarium" is covered with mud and damaged by floods in the centre of Passau, north-east of Munich on June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

The "Theatercafe - Aquarium" is covered with mud and damaged by floods in the centre of Passau, north-east of Munich on June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Friday, May 30, 2014
The "Theatercafe - Aquarium" is covered with mud and damaged by floods in the centre of Passau, north-east of Munich on June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
9 / 22
The "Theatercafe - Aquarium", renovated after the floods, is seen in the center of Passau, north-east of Munich May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

The "Theatercafe - Aquarium", renovated after the floods, is seen in the center of Passau, north-east of Munich May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Friday, May 30, 2014
The "Theatercafe - Aquarium", renovated after the floods, is seen in the center of Passau, north-east of Munich May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
10 / 22
Gravestones are partially submerged by flood water at a cemetery in Schaerding, Upper Austria June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Gravestones are partially submerged by flood water at a cemetery in Schaerding, Upper Austria June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Friday, May 30, 2014
Gravestones are partially submerged by flood water at a cemetery in Schaerding, Upper Austria June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
11 / 22
A cemetery is pictured in Schaerding, Upper Austria, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

A cemetery is pictured in Schaerding, Upper Austria, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Friday, May 30, 2014
A cemetery is pictured in Schaerding, Upper Austria, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
12 / 22
Shop owner Petra Breitenfellner stands in her flood-damaged shop, "Geko", in the center of the south-eastern Bavarian city of Passau, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Shop owner Petra Breitenfellner stands in her flood-damaged shop, "Geko", in the center of the south-eastern Bavarian city of Passau, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Friday, May 30, 2014
Shop owner Petra Breitenfellner stands in her flood-damaged shop, "Geko", in the center of the south-eastern Bavarian city of Passau, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
13 / 22
Shop owner Petra Breitenfellner stands in her shop, "Geko", in the center of Passau, north-east of Munich May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Shop owner Petra Breitenfellner stands in her shop, "Geko", in the center of Passau, north-east of Munich May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Friday, May 30, 2014
Shop owner Petra Breitenfellner stands in her shop, "Geko", in the center of Passau, north-east of Munich May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
14 / 22
A woman passes Petra Breitenfellner's shop, "Geko", in the centre of Passau, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

A woman passes Petra Breitenfellner's shop, "Geko", in the centre of Passau, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Friday, May 30, 2014
A woman passes Petra Breitenfellner's shop, "Geko", in the centre of Passau, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
15 / 22
Petra Breitenfellner moves damaged goods out of her shop, "Geko", during a flood in the centre of the south-eastern Bavarian city of Passau, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Petra Breitenfellner moves damaged goods out of her shop, "Geko", during a flood in the centre of the south-eastern Bavarian city of Passau, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Friday, May 30, 2014
Petra Breitenfellner moves damaged goods out of her shop, "Geko", during a flood in the centre of the south-eastern Bavarian city of Passau, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
16 / 22
Members of the emergency services travel by boat along flooded streets in the center of the Bavarian town of Passau, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Members of the emergency services travel by boat along flooded streets in the center of the Bavarian town of Passau, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Friday, May 30, 2014
Members of the emergency services travel by boat along flooded streets in the center of the Bavarian town of Passau, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
17 / 22
People walk through the center of Passau, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

People walk through the center of Passau, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Friday, May 30, 2014
People walk through the center of Passau, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
18 / 22
Shop owner Petra Breitenfellner stands in her flood-damaged shop, "Geko", in the center of the south-eastern Bavarian city of Passau June 7, 2013.REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Shop owner Petra Breitenfellner stands in her flood-damaged shop, "Geko", in the center of the south-eastern Bavarian city of Passau June 7, 2013.REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Friday, May 30, 2014
Shop owner Petra Breitenfellner stands in her flood-damaged shop, "Geko", in the center of the south-eastern Bavarian city of Passau June 7, 2013.REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
19 / 22
Shop owner Petra Breitenfellner stands in her shop, "Geko", in the center of Passau, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Shop owner Petra Breitenfellner stands in her shop, "Geko", in the center of Passau, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Friday, May 30, 2014
Shop owner Petra Breitenfellner stands in her shop, "Geko", in the center of Passau, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
20 / 22
Heating oil is seen on water in the flooded center of Passau, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Heating oil is seen on water in the flooded center of Passau, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Friday, May 30, 2014
Heating oil is seen on water in the flooded center of Passau, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
21 / 22
The center of Passau, is pictured May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

The center of Passau, is pictured May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Friday, May 30, 2014
The center of Passau, is pictured May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
The SpaceX spaceship

The SpaceX spaceship

Next Slideshows

The SpaceX spaceship

The SpaceX spaceship

SpaceX unveils an upgraded vehicle which can now ferry passengers to the International Space Station.

30 May 2014
D-Day: The sixth of June

D-Day: The sixth of June

Images from the Allied landings at Normandy.

30 May 2014
It's a goal!

It's a goal!

In Brazil, soccer goalposts can be found almost anywhere, from slums to sandy beaches.

30 May 2014
Most hated men in America

Most hated men in America

A new poll ranks the most hated men in America.

29 May 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures