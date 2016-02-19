Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Feb 19, 2016 | 1:05am GMT

Behind Mexico's prison walls

Inmates are seen in the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Inmates are seen in the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Inmates are seen in the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
1 / 25
A female inmate is seen inside her cell in the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A female inmate is seen inside her cell in the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
A female inmate is seen inside her cell in the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
2 / 25
Inmates speak on phones at the Topo Chico prison during a media tour, in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Inmates speak on phones at the Topo Chico prison during a media tour, in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Inmates speak on phones at the Topo Chico prison during a media tour, in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
3 / 25
A burnt out prison cell is seen after a riot at the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico February 13, 2016. REUTERS/State Government of Nuevo Leon/Handout via Reuters

A burnt out prison cell is seen after a riot at the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico February 13, 2016. REUTERS/State Government of Nuevo Leon/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A burnt out prison cell is seen after a riot at the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico February 13, 2016. REUTERS/State Government of Nuevo Leon/Handout via Reuters
Close
4 / 25
Inmates gesture gang signs in the Topo Chico prison, during a media tour, in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Inmates gesture gang signs in the Topo Chico prison, during a media tour, in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Inmates gesture gang signs in the Topo Chico prison, during a media tour, in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
5 / 25
An inmate with a tattoo of Santa Muerte (The Saint of Death) reacts in the Topo Chico prison, during a media tour, in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

An inmate with a tattoo of Santa Muerte (The Saint of Death) reacts in the Topo Chico prison, during a media tour, in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
An inmate with a tattoo of Santa Muerte (The Saint of Death) reacts in the Topo Chico prison, during a media tour, in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
6 / 25
Television sets, images of the Saint of Death and other things are piled up in the patio after a riot at the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico February 13, 2016. REUTERS/State Government of Nuevo Leon/Handout via Reuters

Television sets, images of the Saint of Death and other things are piled up in the patio after a riot at the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico February 13, 2016. REUTERS/State Government of Nuevo Leon/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Television sets, images of the Saint of Death and other things are piled up in the patio after a riot at the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico February 13, 2016. REUTERS/State Government of Nuevo Leon/Handout via Reuters
Close
7 / 25
Inmates are seen inside the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Inmates are seen inside the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Inmates are seen inside the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
8 / 25
An inmate sells cigarettes in the Topo Chico prison, during a media tour, in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

An inmate sells cigarettes in the Topo Chico prison, during a media tour, in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
An inmate sells cigarettes in the Topo Chico prison, during a media tour, in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
9 / 25
Inmates, outside their cells, are seen reflected in mirrors at the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Inmates, outside their cells, are seen reflected in mirrors at the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Inmates, outside their cells, are seen reflected in mirrors at the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
10 / 25
Windows burned in a riot are seen in the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Windows burned in a riot are seen in the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Windows burned in a riot are seen in the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
11 / 25
Inmates are seen in the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Inmates are seen in the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Inmates are seen in the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
12 / 25
Inmates are seen inside the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Inmates are seen inside the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Inmates are seen inside the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
13 / 25
A woman embraces her relative who is an inmate as she visits him in the Topo Chico prison, during a media tour, in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A woman embraces her relative who is an inmate as she visits him in the Topo Chico prison, during a media tour, in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
A woman embraces her relative who is an inmate as she visits him in the Topo Chico prison, during a media tour, in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
14 / 25
Inmates talk inside their cell in the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Inmates talk inside their cell in the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Inmates talk inside their cell in the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
15 / 25
A sauna used by inmates is seen after a riot at the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico February 13, 2016. REUTERS/State Government of Nuevo Leon/Handout via Reuters

A sauna used by inmates is seen after a riot at the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico February 13, 2016. REUTERS/State Government of Nuevo Leon/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A sauna used by inmates is seen after a riot at the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico February 13, 2016. REUTERS/State Government of Nuevo Leon/Handout via Reuters
Close
16 / 25
Police officers stand next to an area used by inmates as a bar, after a riot at the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico February 13, 2016. REUTERS/State Government of Nuevo Leon/Handout via Reuters

Police officers stand next to an area used by inmates as a bar, after a riot at the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico February 13, 2016. REUTERS/State Government of Nuevo Leon/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Police officers stand next to an area used by inmates as a bar, after a riot at the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico February 13, 2016. REUTERS/State Government of Nuevo Leon/Handout via Reuters
Close
17 / 25
A painting on the ceiling of an area used by inmates as a bar is seen after a riot at the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico February 13, 2016. REUTERS/State Government of Nuevo Leon/Handout via Reuters

A painting on the ceiling of an area used by inmates as a bar is seen after a riot at the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico February 13, 2016. REUTERS/State Government of Nuevo Leon/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A painting on the ceiling of an area used by inmates as a bar is seen after a riot at the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico February 13, 2016. REUTERS/State Government of Nuevo Leon/Handout via Reuters
Close
18 / 25
Inmates cleaning a cell after a riot at the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico February 13, 2016. REUTERS/State Government of Nuevo Leon/Handout via Reuters

Inmates cleaning a cell after a riot at the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico February 13, 2016. REUTERS/State Government of Nuevo Leon/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Inmates cleaning a cell after a riot at the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico February 13, 2016. REUTERS/State Government of Nuevo Leon/Handout via Reuters
Close
19 / 25
Inmates are seen inside in the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey during a media tour, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Inmates are seen inside in the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey during a media tour, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Inmates are seen inside in the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey during a media tour, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
20 / 25
Clothes of female inmates hang against a wall inside in the Topo Chico prison, during a media tour, in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Clothes of female inmates hang against a wall inside in the Topo Chico prison, during a media tour, in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Clothes of female inmates hang against a wall inside in the Topo Chico prison, during a media tour, in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
21 / 25
A police officer stands guard next to a female inmate in the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A police officer stands guard next to a female inmate in the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
A police officer stands guard next to a female inmate in the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
22 / 25
Female inmates are seen outside their cells in the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Female inmates are seen outside their cells in the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Female inmates are seen outside their cells in the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
23 / 25
Family members visit inmates in the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Family members visit inmates in the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Family members visit inmates in the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
24 / 25
Inmates are seen in the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Inmates are seen in the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Inmates are seen in the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
The voters of Niger

The voters of Niger

Next Slideshows

The voters of Niger

The voters of Niger

Portraits of voters ahead of elections in the landlocked, impoverished country and former French colony.

18 Feb 2016
Inside the Democratic Forces of Syria

Inside the Democratic Forces of Syria

On the battlefield with the U.S.-backed Syrian rebel alliance.

18 Feb 2016
World's biggest cruise ship. Ever.

World's biggest cruise ship. Ever.

On board Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas, the biggest cruise liner in the world.

18 Feb 2016
Singapore Airshow

Singapore Airshow

Aerial acrobatics at the Singapore Airshow.

18 Feb 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures