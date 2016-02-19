Behind Mexico's prison walls
Inmates are seen in the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A female inmate is seen inside her cell in the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Inmates speak on phones at the Topo Chico prison during a media tour, in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A burnt out prison cell is seen after a riot at the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico February 13, 2016. REUTERS/State Government of Nuevo Leon/Handout via Reuters
Inmates gesture gang signs in the Topo Chico prison, during a media tour, in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
An inmate with a tattoo of Santa Muerte (The Saint of Death) reacts in the Topo Chico prison, during a media tour, in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Television sets, images of the Saint of Death and other things are piled up in the patio after a riot at the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico February 13, 2016. REUTERS/State Government of Nuevo Leon/Handout via Reuters
Inmates are seen inside the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
An inmate sells cigarettes in the Topo Chico prison, during a media tour, in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Inmates, outside their cells, are seen reflected in mirrors at the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Windows burned in a riot are seen in the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Inmates are seen in the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Inmates are seen inside the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A woman embraces her relative who is an inmate as she visits him in the Topo Chico prison, during a media tour, in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Inmates talk inside their cell in the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A sauna used by inmates is seen after a riot at the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico February 13, 2016. REUTERS/State Government of Nuevo Leon/Handout via Reuters
Police officers stand next to an area used by inmates as a bar, after a riot at the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico February 13, 2016. REUTERS/State Government of Nuevo Leon/Handout via Reuters
A painting on the ceiling of an area used by inmates as a bar is seen after a riot at the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico February 13, 2016. REUTERS/State Government of Nuevo Leon/Handout via Reuters
Inmates cleaning a cell after a riot at the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico February 13, 2016. REUTERS/State Government of Nuevo Leon/Handout via Reuters
Inmates are seen inside in the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey during a media tour, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Clothes of female inmates hang against a wall inside in the Topo Chico prison, during a media tour, in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A police officer stands guard next to a female inmate in the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Female inmates are seen outside their cells in the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Family members visit inmates in the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Inmates are seen in the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
