Behind the scenes at Gleneagles
Golf attendant Cameron Ferguson poses for a photograph in the changing rooms that will be used for one of the Ryder Cup teams at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
An ornamental fountain is seen in front of the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. The Ryder Cup will be played in Scotland for only the second time when the Gleneagles resort marks its 90th anniversary by hosting the eagerly...more
Golfers play on the PGA Centenary course, where the Ryder Cup will be played, at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. Gleneagles was named the best golf resort in the world for the third year running at the 2014 ULTRA awards...more
Eric Frost, who is on a golfing holiday from Freeland, Michigan, U.S., poses for a photograph as he hits a tee shot on the King's course at Gleneagles in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
The Scottish Saltire flies over the roof of the Gleneagles hotel, host of the Ryder Cup, in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014.Europe goes into the event as odds-on favourites, having won five of the last six contests and having not lost on home...more
Linkman Duncan Hunter, who greets guests on arrival, poses for a photograph outside the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. The United States, captained by Tom Watson, are without Tiger Woods and are still stinging from the...more
A member of staff displays Ryder Cup and Gleneagles pins on his jacket at Gleneagles in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Wait staff gather for a meeting before starting service at The Strathearn restaurant at the Gleneagles Hotel, Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Vanessa Alfano poses for a photograph mixing a drink in the main bar of the Gleneagles Hotel, Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Commis de Rang Amy Connolly poses for a photograph as she sets the table in the Strathearn Restaurant at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Waiting staff work in one of the kitchens of the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Housekeeper Martina Reichmanova poses for a photograph in one of the bedrooms at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Alan Gibb, executive chef at the Gleneagles Hotel, poses for a photograph in one of the hotel's kitchens in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Commis de Rang Beppe Filletti poses for a photograph while setting the table in the Strathearn Restaurant at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A staff member looks out a window at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Gardener Conor Frecklenton works on the grounds of the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A view of the grounds at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A member of the greenkeeping staff works on the grounds of the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Stephen Chappell, head greenkeeper on the PGA centenary course, poses for a photograph next to a bunker at Gleneagles in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Stephen Chappell, head greenkeeper on the PGA centenary course, on which next month's Ryder Cup will be played, poses for a photograph on the course at Gleneagles in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Groundsmen work on the PGA Centenary course which will be used for next month's Ryder Cup at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A Ryder Cup memorabilia golf ball is seen at the Gleneagles Hotel, host of the Ryder Cup next month, in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A Ryder Cup memorabilia golf ball is seen at the Gleneagles Hotel, host of the Ryder Cup next month, in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Ryder Cup memorabilia mugs are seen on display at the Gleneagles Hotel, host of the Ryder Cup next month, in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Eric Frost, who is on a golfing holiday from Freeland, Michigan, U.S., poses for a photograph as he prepares to hit a tee shot on the King's course at Gleneagles in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
