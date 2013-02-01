Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Feb 1, 2013 | 3:35am GMT

Being Beyonce

<p>Beyonce performs the National Anthem during the halftime show press conference ahead of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Friday, February 01, 2013

1 / 20
<p>Jay-Z and Beyonce arrive for the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool</p>

Friday, February 01, 2013

2 / 20
<p>Beyonce sings the U.S. National Anthem as President Barack Obama (R) and Senator Charles Schumer listen during swearing-in ceremonies on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

Friday, February 01, 2013

3 / 20
<p>Jay-Z hugs nephew Daniel Smith as Beyonce watches the Nets play the Miami Heat, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

Friday, February 01, 2013

4 / 20
<p>Beyonce, who announced her pregnancy earlier in the day, rubs her stomach after performing Love On Top at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Friday, February 01, 2013

5 / 20
<p>Beyonce performs Single Ladies at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Friday, February 01, 2013

6 / 20
<p>Jay Z and Beyonce watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, February 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

Friday, February 01, 2013

7 / 20
<p>Beyonce sings to President Obama and first lady Michelle during their first dance of the evening at the Neighborhood Inaugural Ball in Washington, January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Friday, February 01, 2013

8 / 20
<p>Beyonce is seen during the recording of her music video at Maua Square in Rio de Janeiro, February 9, 2010. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos</p>

Friday, February 01, 2013

9 / 20
<p>Beyonce performs during a concert at Olympic stadium in Athens, November 8, 2009. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

Friday, February 01, 2013

10 / 20
<p>Beyonce performs during the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Friday, February 01, 2013

11 / 20
<p>Beyonce performs during the 2008 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Friday, February 01, 2013

12 / 20
<p>Beyonce performs during a concert in Mumbai October 27, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe</p>

Friday, February 01, 2013

13 / 20
<p>Beyonce performs with rap Jay-Z at the 2006 BET Awards in Los Angeles, June 27, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Friday, February 01, 2013

14 / 20
<p>The Houston Rockets mascot Clutch kisses Beyonce before the NBA All-Star game in Houston, February 19, 2006. REUTERS/File</p>

Friday, February 01, 2013

15 / 20
<p>Beyonce performs on NBC's Today show in New York, November 26, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Friday, February 01, 2013

16 / 20
<p>Beyonce performs with Tina Turner at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Friday, February 01, 2013

17 / 20
<p>Beyonce, the cover model of the 2007 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, poses next to a poster of the cover at a press event in Los Angeles, February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Friday, February 01, 2013

18 / 20
<p>Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles and Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child perform their first live concert together in over a year during Jingle Ball 2002 in Lowell, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

Friday, February 01, 2013

19 / 20
<p>Destiny's Child pose with the Grammy Award they won for Best R&amp;B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for "Survivor" at the 44th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 27, 2002. REUTERS/File</p>

Friday, February 01, 2013

20 / 20
