Being Beyonce
Beyonce performs the National Anthem during the halftime show press conference ahead of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Beyonce performs the National Anthem during the halftime show press conference ahead of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jay-Z and Beyonce arrive for the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Jay-Z and Beyonce arrive for the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Beyonce sings the U.S. National Anthem as President Barack Obama (R) and Senator Charles Schumer listen during swearing-in ceremonies on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Beyonce sings the U.S. National Anthem as President Barack Obama (R) and Senator Charles Schumer listen during swearing-in ceremonies on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Jay-Z hugs nephew Daniel Smith as Beyonce watches the Nets play the Miami Heat, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Jay-Z hugs nephew Daniel Smith as Beyonce watches the Nets play the Miami Heat, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Beyonce, who announced her pregnancy earlier in the day, rubs her stomach after performing Love On Top at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce, who announced her pregnancy earlier in the day, rubs her stomach after performing Love On Top at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce performs Single Ladies at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Beyonce performs Single Ladies at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Jay Z and Beyonce watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, February 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Jay Z and Beyonce watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, February 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Beyonce sings to President Obama and first lady Michelle during their first dance of the evening at the Neighborhood Inaugural Ball in Washington, January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Beyonce sings to President Obama and first lady Michelle during their first dance of the evening at the Neighborhood Inaugural Ball in Washington, January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Beyonce is seen during the recording of her music video at Maua Square in Rio de Janeiro, February 9, 2010. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos
Beyonce is seen during the recording of her music video at Maua Square in Rio de Janeiro, February 9, 2010. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos
Beyonce performs during a concert at Olympic stadium in Athens, November 8, 2009. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Beyonce performs during a concert at Olympic stadium in Athens, November 8, 2009. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Beyonce performs during the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Beyonce performs during the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Beyonce performs during the 2008 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce performs during the 2008 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce performs during a concert in Mumbai October 27, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
Beyonce performs during a concert in Mumbai October 27, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
Beyonce performs with rap Jay-Z at the 2006 BET Awards in Los Angeles, June 27, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce performs with rap Jay-Z at the 2006 BET Awards in Los Angeles, June 27, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Houston Rockets mascot Clutch kisses Beyonce before the NBA All-Star game in Houston, February 19, 2006. REUTERS/File
The Houston Rockets mascot Clutch kisses Beyonce before the NBA All-Star game in Houston, February 19, 2006. REUTERS/File
Beyonce performs on NBC's Today show in New York, November 26, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Beyonce performs on NBC's Today show in New York, November 26, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Beyonce performs with Tina Turner at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Beyonce performs with Tina Turner at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Beyonce, the cover model of the 2007 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, poses next to a poster of the cover at a press event in Los Angeles, February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Beyonce, the cover model of the 2007 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, poses next to a poster of the cover at a press event in Los Angeles, February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles and Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child perform their first live concert together in over a year during Jingle Ball 2002 in Lowell, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles and Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child perform their first live concert together in over a year during Jingle Ball 2002 in Lowell, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Destiny's Child pose with the Grammy Award they won for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for "Survivor" at the 44th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 27, 2002. REUTERS/File
Destiny's Child pose with the Grammy Award they won for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for "Survivor" at the 44th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 27, 2002. REUTERS/File
Next Slideshows
Rihanna back with Chris Brown
Rihanna says she is back together with Chris Brown, who is still on probation for assaulting her in 2009, saying "It's different now."
A day with a model
Life for a top French model during Paris Fashion Week.
SAG red carpet
Style highlights from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
The SAG Awards
Highlights from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
St. Patrick's Day
The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.