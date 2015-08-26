Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Aug 26, 2015 | 3:51pm BST

Being Biden

Vice President Joe Biden stands behind reporters as President Barack Obama and U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon make statements after their meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., United States August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Vice President Joe Biden stands behind reporters as President Barack Obama and U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon make statements after their meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., United States August 4, 2015....more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Vice President Joe Biden stands behind reporters as President Barack Obama and U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon make statements after their meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., United States August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
1 / 30
Vice President Joseph Biden places his hand on his heart as the casket of his son is carried into the church before a funeral mass for former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Vice President Joseph Biden places his hand on his heart as the casket of his son is carried into the church before a funeral mass for former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015....more

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Vice President Joseph Biden places his hand on his heart as the casket of his son is carried into the church before a funeral mass for former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
2 / 30
President Barack Obama hugs Vice President Joe Biden during the funeral of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Joe Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/Pool

President Barack Obama hugs Vice President Joe Biden during the funeral of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Joe Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
President Barack Obama hugs Vice President Joe Biden during the funeral of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Joe Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/Pool
Close
3 / 30
United States Vice President Joe Biden talks to Stephanie Carter (R) as her husband Ash Carter (not pictured) delivers his acceptance speech as the new Secretary of Defense at the White House in Washington February 17, 2015. Carter served as the deputy defense secretary, the department's number two position, from 2011 to 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

United States Vice President Joe Biden talks to Stephanie Carter (R) as her husband Ash Carter (not pictured) delivers his acceptance speech as the new Secretary of Defense at the White House in Washington February 17, 2015. Carter served as the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
United States Vice President Joe Biden talks to Stephanie Carter (R) as her husband Ash Carter (not pictured) delivers his acceptance speech as the new Secretary of Defense at the White House in Washington February 17, 2015. Carter served as the deputy defense secretary, the department's number two position, from 2011 to 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
4 / 30
Vice President Joe Biden talks about rooting out corruption as he addresses a civil society forum during the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Vice President Joe Biden talks about rooting out corruption as he addresses a civil society forum during the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, August 04, 2014
Vice President Joe Biden talks about rooting out corruption as he addresses a civil society forum during the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
5 / 30
Vice President Joe Biden puts his forehead together with Israel's President Shimon Peres (L) as they embrace after Peres received the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honor the U.S. legislature can confer, during a ceremony in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Vice President Joe Biden puts his forehead together with Israel's President Shimon Peres (L) as they embrace after Peres received the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honor the U.S. legislature can confer, during a ceremony in the rotunda of the...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 26, 2014
Vice President Joe Biden puts his forehead together with Israel's President Shimon Peres (L) as they embrace after Peres received the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honor the U.S. legislature can confer, during a ceremony in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
6 / 30
Vice President Joe Biden and commander of combined U.S.-South Korea forces U.S. Army General Curtis Scaparrotti (R) wear their caps upon arrival at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the military border separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jin-man/Pool

Vice President Joe Biden and commander of combined U.S.-South Korea forces U.S. Army General Curtis Scaparrotti (R) wear their caps upon arrival at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the military border separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom December 7,...more

Reuters / Saturday, December 07, 2013
Vice President Joe Biden and commander of combined U.S.-South Korea forces U.S. Army General Curtis Scaparrotti (R) wear their caps upon arrival at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the military border separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jin-man/Pool
Close
7 / 30
President Barack Obama delivers remarks alongside Vice President Joe Biden at Lackawanna College in Biden's home town of Scranton, Pennsylvania, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President Barack Obama delivers remarks alongside Vice President Joe Biden at Lackawanna College in Biden's home town of Scranton, Pennsylvania, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, August 23, 2013
President Barack Obama delivers remarks alongside Vice President Joe Biden at Lackawanna College in Biden's home town of Scranton, Pennsylvania, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
8 / 30
Vice President Joe Biden speaks with Pacification Unit Mayor Priscilla Azevedo (R) during a visit to the Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Victor R. Caivano/Pool

Vice President Joe Biden speaks with Pacification Unit Mayor Priscilla Azevedo (R) during a visit to the Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Victor R. Caivano/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2013
Vice President Joe Biden speaks with Pacification Unit Mayor Priscilla Azevedo (R) during a visit to the Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Victor R. Caivano/Pool
Close
9 / 30
President Barack Obama, flanked by Vice President Joe Biden and House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH), delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool

President Barack Obama, flanked by Vice President Joe Biden and House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH), delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2013
President Barack Obama, flanked by Vice President Joe Biden and House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH), delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool
Close
10 / 30
Vice President Joe Biden visits the Hurricane Sandy damaged city of Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Vice President Joe Biden visits the Hurricane Sandy damaged city of Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2012
Vice President Joe Biden visits the Hurricane Sandy damaged city of Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
11 / 30
President Barack Obama gestures with Vice President Joe Biden after his election night victory speech in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

President Barack Obama gestures with Vice President Joe Biden after his election night victory speech in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2012
President Barack Obama gestures with Vice President Joe Biden after his election night victory speech in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
12 / 30
Vice President Joe Biden makes a point in front of Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan and moderator Martha Raddatz (C) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Vice President Joe Biden makes a point in front of Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan and moderator Martha Raddatz (C) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2012
Vice President Joe Biden makes a point in front of Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan and moderator Martha Raddatz (C) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Close
13 / 30
Vice President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force Two at Yokota Air Base on the outskirts of Tokyo August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Vice President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force Two at Yokota Air Base on the outskirts of Tokyo August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2011
Vice President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force Two at Yokota Air Base on the outskirts of Tokyo August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
14 / 30
President Barack Obama (2nd L) and Vice President Joe Biden (L), along with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. Also pictured are Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (2nd R) and Defense Secretary Robert Gates (R). Please note: A classified document seen in this photograph has been obscured at source. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza/Handout

President Barack Obama (2nd L) and Vice President Joe Biden (L), along with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. Also pictured are...more

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2011
President Barack Obama (2nd L) and Vice President Joe Biden (L), along with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. Also pictured are Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (2nd R) and Defense Secretary Robert Gates (R). Please note: A classified document seen in this photograph has been obscured at source. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza/Handout
Close
15 / 30
Vice President Joseph Biden talks on a mobile phone after boarding an Amtrak train at Union Station in Washington, to travel to the 30th Street Station in Philadelphia February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Vice President Joseph Biden talks on a mobile phone after boarding an Amtrak train at Union Station in Washington, to travel to the 30th Street Station in Philadelphia February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Tuesday, February 08, 2011
Vice President Joseph Biden talks on a mobile phone after boarding an Amtrak train at Union Station in Washington, to travel to the 30th Street Station in Philadelphia February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
16 / 30
President Barack Obama (L) reacts to remarks by Vice President Joe Biden as Irish Prime Minister Brian Cowen (not pictured) speaks at a St Patricks Day reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, March 17, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President Barack Obama (L) reacts to remarks by Vice President Joe Biden as Irish Prime Minister Brian Cowen (not pictured) speaks at a St Patricks Day reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, March 17, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, March 18, 2010
President Barack Obama (L) reacts to remarks by Vice President Joe Biden as Irish Prime Minister Brian Cowen (not pictured) speaks at a St Patricks Day reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, March 17, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
17 / 30
President Barack Obama (R) sits down for a beer with Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates (L), Cambridge, Massachusetts, police Sergeant James Crowley (2nd R) and Vice President Joe Biden to try to start a dialogue on better race relations in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, July 30, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young

President Barack Obama (R) sits down for a beer with Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates (L), Cambridge, Massachusetts, police Sergeant James Crowley (2nd R) and Vice President Joe Biden to try to start a dialogue on better race relations in the Rose...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2009
President Barack Obama (R) sits down for a beer with Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates (L), Cambridge, Massachusetts, police Sergeant James Crowley (2nd R) and Vice President Joe Biden to try to start a dialogue on better race relations in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, July 30, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
18 / 30
Vice President Joe Biden talks with soldiers at Camp Victory on the outskirts of Baghdad, July 4, 2009. REUTERS/Khalid Mohammed/Pool

Vice President Joe Biden talks with soldiers at Camp Victory on the outskirts of Baghdad, July 4, 2009. REUTERS/Khalid Mohammed/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2009
Vice President Joe Biden talks with soldiers at Camp Victory on the outskirts of Baghdad, July 4, 2009. REUTERS/Khalid Mohammed/Pool
Close
19 / 30
Vice President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton share a laugh during the Lilly Ledbetter sex discrimination bill signing ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, January 29, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Vice President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton share a laugh during the Lilly Ledbetter sex discrimination bill signing ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, January 29, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2009
Vice President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton share a laugh during the Lilly Ledbetter sex discrimination bill signing ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, January 29, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
20 / 30
Joseph Biden (L), takes the Oath of Office with wife Jill holding the family bible as Vice President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Chuck Kennedy/Pool

Joseph Biden (L), takes the Oath of Office with wife Jill holding the family bible as Vice President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Chuck Kennedy/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2009
Joseph Biden (L), takes the Oath of Office with wife Jill holding the family bible as Vice President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Chuck Kennedy/Pool
Close
21 / 30
Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) (L) and Republican vice presidential nominee Alaska Governor Sarah Palin (R) smile as they chat onstage at the end of their vice presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, October 2, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) (L) and Republican vice presidential nominee Alaska Governor Sarah Palin (R) smile as they chat onstage at the end of their vice presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis,...more

Reuters / Friday, October 03, 2008
Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) (L) and Republican vice presidential nominee Alaska Governor Sarah Palin (R) smile as they chat onstage at the end of their vice presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, October 2, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
22 / 30
Democratic vice presidential candidate Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) kisses his wife Jill at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, Colorado, August 27, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Democratic vice presidential candidate Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) kisses his wife Jill at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, Colorado, August 27, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, August 28, 2008
Democratic vice presidential candidate Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) kisses his wife Jill at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, Colorado, August 27, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
23 / 30
Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) turns away to wipe his tears after being introduced by his son at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, Colorado, August 27, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) turns away to wipe his tears after being introduced by his son at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, Colorado, August 27, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, August 28, 2008
Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) turns away to wipe his tears after being introduced by his son at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, Colorado, August 27, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
24 / 30
Senator Chuck Hagel (R-NB), (R), dressed up for Halloween as Sen. Joe Biden, shakes hands with the real Senator Biden (D-DE) before the start of a hearing by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington October 31, 2007. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Senator Chuck Hagel (R-NB), (R), dressed up for Halloween as Sen. Joe Biden, shakes hands with the real Senator Biden (D-DE) before the start of a hearing by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington October 31, 2007....more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2007
Senator Chuck Hagel (R-NB), (R), dressed up for Halloween as Sen. Joe Biden, shakes hands with the real Senator Biden (D-DE) before the start of a hearing by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington October 31, 2007. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
25 / 30
Democratic vice presidential candidate Senator Joe Biden runs onstage after he was introduced by running mate, presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama, at a campaign event at the Old State Capitol in Springfield, Illinois August 23, 2008. REUTERS/John Gress

Democratic vice presidential candidate Senator Joe Biden runs onstage after he was introduced by running mate, presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama, at a campaign event at the Old State Capitol in Springfield, Illinois August 23, 2008....more

Reuters / Saturday, August 23, 2008
Democratic vice presidential candidate Senator Joe Biden runs onstage after he was introduced by running mate, presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama, at a campaign event at the Old State Capitol in Springfield, Illinois August 23, 2008. REUTERS/John Gress
Close
26 / 30
Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Senator Joe Biden smiles while addressing the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, Colorado, August 27, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Senator Joe Biden smiles while addressing the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, Colorado, August 27, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, August 28, 2008
Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Senator Joe Biden smiles while addressing the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, Colorado, August 27, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
27 / 30
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Joe Biden speaks with supporters during a campaign stop at the Public Library in Allison, Iowa November 27, 2007. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Joe Biden speaks with supporters during a campaign stop at the Public Library in Allison, Iowa November 27, 2007. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 27, 2007
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Joe Biden speaks with supporters during a campaign stop at the Public Library in Allison, Iowa November 27, 2007. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
28 / 30
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Joe Biden has make up applied before a television interview at the Public Library in Allison, Iowa November 27, 2007. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Joe Biden has make up applied before a television interview at the Public Library in Allison, Iowa November 27, 2007. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 27, 2007
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Joe Biden has make up applied before a television interview at the Public Library in Allison, Iowa November 27, 2007. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
29 / 30
Senator Joe Biden shakes his fist as he lashes out on steroid use in sports, during a hearing of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee on Capitol Hill March 10, 2004. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Senator Joe Biden shakes his fist as he lashes out on steroid use in sports, during a hearing of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee on Capitol Hill March 10, 2004. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Senator Joe Biden shakes his fist as he lashes out on steroid use in sports, during a hearing of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee on Capitol Hill March 10, 2004. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Fleeing Venezuela

Fleeing Venezuela

Next Slideshows

Fleeing Venezuela

Fleeing Venezuela

People cross the Tachira river border as Venezuela steps up deportation of Colombians in what it says is an effort to crack down on paramilitary gangs.

26 Aug 2015
Western wildfires rage

Western wildfires rage

Crews battle a flurry of deadly wildfires in the Pacific Northwest and California.

25 Aug 2015
Garbage overflows in Beirut

Garbage overflows in Beirut

Protests over trash collection spill over into street violence and calls for the Lebanese government to resign.

25 Aug 2015
Welcome to Greece

Welcome to Greece

After arduous journeys, emotional migrants reach land on the Greek islands of Kos and Lesbos.

24 Aug 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures