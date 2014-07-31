Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Aug 1, 2014 | 12:15am BST

Being Elmo in Times Square

Jorge, an immigrant from Mexico, exits a subway station dressed as the Sesame Street character Elmo in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Jorge, an immigrant from Mexico, exits a subway station dressed as the Sesame Street character Elmo in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, August 01, 2014
Jorge, an immigrant from Mexico, exits a subway station dressed as the Sesame Street character Elmo in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
1 / 15
Jorge carries the head of the Elmo while he walks through Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Jorge carries the head of the Elmo while he walks through Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, August 01, 2014
Jorge carries the head of the Elmo while he walks through Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
2 / 15
Jorge walks across an intersection dressed as Elmo, in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Jorge walks across an intersection dressed as Elmo, in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, August 01, 2014
Jorge walks across an intersection dressed as Elmo, in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
3 / 15
Jorge takes a lunch break in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Jorge takes a lunch break in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, August 01, 2014
Jorge takes a lunch break in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
4 / 15
Jorge buys food from a street food cart in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Jorge buys food from a street food cart in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, August 01, 2014
Jorge buys food from a street food cart in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
5 / 15
Jorge gets dressed as Elmo inside of a subway station in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Jorge gets dressed as Elmo inside of a subway station in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, August 01, 2014
Jorge gets dressed as Elmo inside of a subway station in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
6 / 15
Jorge poses with children while dressed as Elmo in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Jorge poses with children while dressed as Elmo in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, August 01, 2014
Jorge poses with children while dressed as Elmo in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
7 / 15
Jorge rests in Times Square, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Jorge rests in Times Square, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, August 01, 2014
Jorge rests in Times Square, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
8 / 15
Jorge exchanges his tips for larger bills from a street food car vendor in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Jorge exchanges his tips for larger bills from a street food car vendor in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, August 01, 2014
Jorge exchanges his tips for larger bills from a street food car vendor in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
9 / 15
Jorge poses with a woman in Times Square, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Jorge poses with a woman in Times Square, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, August 01, 2014
Jorge poses with a woman in Times Square, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
10 / 15
Jorge stands amidst other people, all dressed as Elmo, while they look to make tips for photographs in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Jorge stands amidst other people, all dressed as Elmo, while they look to make tips for photographs in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, August 01, 2014
Jorge stands amidst other people, all dressed as Elmo, while they look to make tips for photographs in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
11 / 15
Jorge poses with women while dressed as Elmo in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Jorge poses with women while dressed as Elmo in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, August 01, 2014
Jorge poses with women while dressed as Elmo in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
12 / 15
Jorge dressed as Elmo rests in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Jorge dressed as Elmo rests in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, August 01, 2014
Jorge dressed as Elmo rests in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
13 / 15
Jorge looks to make tips for photographs while dressed as Elmo in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Jorge looks to make tips for photographs while dressed as Elmo in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, August 01, 2014
Jorge looks to make tips for photographs while dressed as Elmo in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
14 / 15
Jorge heads into a subway station after making tips for photographs in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Jorge heads into a subway station after making tips for photographs in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, August 01, 2014
Jorge heads into a subway station after making tips for photographs in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Journey across Mauritania

Journey across Mauritania

Next Slideshows

Journey across Mauritania

Journey across Mauritania

Black iron ore mines in Mauritania attract people from all over the country looking for work. The employees proudly call their mining firm the lung of their...

31 Jul 2014
Floods in Belgium

Floods in Belgium

Heavy rains and floods fill a Belgian town's street with mud and debris.

30 Jul 2014
Coal Mining In The Punjab

Coal Mining In The Punjab

In Choa Saidan Shah miners dig coal with crude pick axes and load it onto donkeys to be transported to the surface earning a team of 4 workers around $10 to be...

30 Jul 2014
Eid in a conflict zone

Eid in a conflict zone

Celebrating Eid during times of conflict in Gaza, Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

29 Jul 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition leaders branded Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro a "dictator" after the Supreme Court took over the functions of Congress and pushed a lengthy political standoff to new heights.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

The art of the selfie

The art of the selfie

A look at the self-portrait in the age of smartphones, as the humble selfie becomes a global form of self-expression.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Driven from Mosul

Driven from Mosul

Residents flee as Iraqi forces fight Islamic State militants for control of western Mosul.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures