Pictures | Tue Jun 17, 2014 | 6:35pm BST

Being Rob Ford

Geoff Stone poses for a picture as he pretends to smoke from a pipe following his audition for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, who shot to prominence last year after admitting to smoking crack, buying illegal drugs and driving after drinking, insisted for months he did not have a problem. But last month he said he would take time off to deal with his drinking issues. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Geoff Stone poses for a picture as he pretends to smoke from a pipe following his audition for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, who shot to prominence last year after admitting to...more

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Geoff Stone poses for a picture as he pretends to smoke from a pipe following his audition for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, who shot to prominence last year after admitting to smoking crack, buying illegal drugs and driving after drinking, insisted for months he did not have a problem. But last month he said he would take time off to deal with his drinking issues. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Kevin Jollimore poses for a picture as he waits for his audition for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Kevin Jollimore poses for a picture as he waits for his audition for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Kevin Jollimore poses for a picture as he waits for his audition for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Neil Sarel poses for a picture before his audition for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Neil Sarel poses for a picture before his audition for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Neil Sarel poses for a picture before his audition for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actors wait for their auditions for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Actors wait for their auditions for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Actors wait for their auditions for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Geoff Stone dances during media interviews following his audition for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Geoff Stone dances during media interviews following his audition for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Geoff Stone dances during media interviews following his audition for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Travis Hay performs during an audition for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Travis Hay performs during an audition for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Travis Hay performs during an audition for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Kevin Jollimore poses for a picture as he waits for his audition for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Kevin Jollimore poses for a picture as he waits for his audition for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Kevin Jollimore poses for a picture as he waits for his audition for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Travis Hay shakes hands with writer Brett McCaig before his audition for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Travis Hay shakes hands with writer Brett McCaig before his audition for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Travis Hay shakes hands with writer Brett McCaig before his audition for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Geoff Stone performs during auditions for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Geoff Stone performs during auditions for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Geoff Stone performs during auditions for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Neil Sarel waits for his audition for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Neil Sarel waits for his audition for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Neil Sarel waits for his audition for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Geoff Stone performs during auditions for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Geoff Stone performs during auditions for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Geoff Stone performs during auditions for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Writers P. Joseph Regan (L), Brett McCaig (C), and composer Anthony Bastinon watch auditions for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Writers P. Joseph Regan (L), Brett McCaig (C), and composer Anthony Bastinon watch auditions for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Writers P. Joseph Regan (L), Brett McCaig (C), and composer Anthony Bastinon watch auditions for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Kevin Jollimore poses with Neil Sarel as they wait for their audition for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Kevin Jollimore poses with Neil Sarel as they wait for their audition for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Kevin Jollimore poses with Neil Sarel as they wait for their audition for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Travis Hay performs during auditions for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Travis Hay performs during auditions for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Travis Hay performs during auditions for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
