Beirut bombing
Ronnie (L) and Omar Chatah, sons of former Lebanese Minister Mohamad Chatah, who was killed in a bomb blast along with six others, stand next to their father's coffin during his mass funeral at al-Amin mosque in Martyrs' Square in downtown Beirut, December 29, 2013.
Ronnie (L) and Omar Chatah, sons of former Lebanese Minister Mohamad Chatah, who was killed in a bomb blast along with six others, stand next to their father's coffin during his mass funeral at al-Amin mosque in Martyrs' Square in downtown Beirut, December 29, 2013. Chatah, who opposed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, was killed in the attack which one of his political allies blamed on Lebanon's Shi'ite Hezbollah militia. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
People carry the coffin of former Lebanese minister Mohamad Chatah's bodyguard Tarek Badr, who was killed in a bomb blast, during his mass funeral at al-Amin mosque in Martyrs' Square in downtown Beirut, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
People carry the coffin of former Lebanese minister Mohamad Chatah's bodyguard Tarek Badr, who was killed in a bomb blast, during his mass funeral at al-Amin mosque in Martyrs' Square in downtown Beirut, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Friends of 16-year-old Mohammed Chaar, who was killed along with Lebanon's former Finance Minister Mohamad Chatah in a bomb blast, react at the site of the explosion in Beirut, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Friends of 16-year-old Mohammed Chaar, who was killed along with Lebanon's former Finance Minister Mohamad Chatah in a bomb blast, react at the site of the explosion in Beirut, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Flowers are placed next to the picture of Mohammed Chaar, who was killed along with Lebanon's former Finance Minister Mohamad Chatah in a bomb blast, at the site of the explosion in Beirut, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Flowers are placed next to the picture of Mohammed Chaar, who was killed along with Lebanon's former Finance Minister Mohamad Chatah in a bomb blast, at the site of the explosion in Beirut, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Lebanese Armed Forces personnel protect Sheikh Mohammed Rashid Qabbani from protesters during the funeral of 16-year-old Mohammed Chaar, who was killed along with Lebanon's former Finance Minister Mohamad Chatah in a bomb blast, in Beirut, December 29, 2013.
Lebanese Armed Forces personnel protect Sheikh Mohammed Rashid Qabbani from protesters during the funeral of 16-year-old Mohammed Chaar, who was killed along with Lebanon's former Finance Minister Mohamad Chatah in a bomb blast, in Beirut, December 29, 2013. Mufti of the Republic, Sheikh Mohammed Rashid Qabbani, was escorted out of Khashiqjy Mosque by a unit from the Lebanese Armed Forces and was transported in a tank belonging to the Information Branch. Qabbani made an unwelcome appearance at the funeral of martyr Mohammad Chaar at the Khashiqjy Mosque in Beirut and was locked up as protesters refused to allow him to leave, the National News Agency reported. REUTERS/Hussam Shebaro
A woman reacts during a mass funeral for former Lebanese Minister Mohamad Chatah, who was killed in a bomb blast, at Al-Amin mosque in Martyrs' Square, downtown Beirut, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
A woman reacts during a mass funeral for former Lebanese Minister Mohamad Chatah, who was killed in a bomb blast, at Al-Amin mosque in Martyrs' Square, downtown Beirut, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Workers repair damaged windows at the Starco building in front of the site of a bomb blast, which killed Lebanon's former Finance Minister Mohamad Chatah, in downtown Beirut, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Workers repair damaged windows at the Starco building in front of the site of a bomb blast, which killed Lebanon's former Finance Minister Mohamad Chatah, in downtown Beirut, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Forensic inspectors examine the remains of the car belonging to Lebanon's former Finance Minister Mohamad Chatah, who was killed in a bomb blast while travelling in it in downtown Beirut, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Forensic inspectors examine the remains of the car belonging to Lebanon's former Finance Minister Mohamad Chatah, who was killed in a bomb blast while travelling in it in downtown Beirut, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Civilians, soldiers and policemen gather at the site of an explosion in downtown Beirut, December 27, 2013. Former Lebanese Minister Mohamad Chatah, who opposed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, was killed in a massive bomb blast that targeted his car in Beirut, security sources said.
Civilians, soldiers and policemen gather at the site of an explosion in downtown Beirut, December 27, 2013. Former Lebanese Minister Mohamad Chatah, who opposed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, was killed in a massive bomb blast that targeted his car in Beirut, security sources said. The attack killed six other people, injured at least 70, and threw Lebanon, which has been drawn into neighboring Syria's conflict, into further turmoil after a series of sectarian bombings aimed at Shi'ites and Sunnis over the past year. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
People look as a body lying next to a burning car after an explosion in downtown Beirut, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
People look as a body lying next to a burning car after an explosion in downtown Beirut, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Lebanese Red Cross personnel stand next to a covered body believed to be that of former finance minister Mohamad Chatah after an explosion in Beirut's downtown area, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Lebanese Red Cross personnel stand next to a covered body believed to be that of former finance minister Mohamad Chatah after an explosion in Beirut's downtown area, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
A security personnel shouts as smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut's downtown area, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
A security personnel shouts as smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut's downtown area, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Civil Defense personnel extinguish fires on cars at the site of an explosion in Beirut, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
Civil Defense personnel extinguish fires on cars at the site of an explosion in Beirut, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire on a car at the site of an explosion in Beirut, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/ Jamal Saidi
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire on a car at the site of an explosion in Beirut, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/ Jamal Saidi
Forensic inspectors examine the site of an explosion in Beirut, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Forensic inspectors examine the site of an explosion in Beirut, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in front of Straco building in downtown Beirut, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in front of Straco building in downtown Beirut, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Lebanese army soldiers run to secure the site of an explosion in Beirut, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Lebanese army soldiers run to secure the site of an explosion in Beirut, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
A view of a crater that was caused by an explosion in Beirut, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/ Jamal Saidi
A view of a crater that was caused by an explosion in Beirut, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/ Jamal Saidi
A Lebanese army soldier gestures as he runs near the site of the explosion in Beirut, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
A Lebanese army soldier gestures as he runs near the site of the explosion in Beirut, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
Lebanese police detain a suspect at the site of an explosion in downtown Beirut, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Lebanese police detain a suspect at the site of an explosion in downtown Beirut, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
