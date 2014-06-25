Beirut hotel blast
Firefighters put out a fire at Duroy hotel as people watch from windows following a bomb attack, in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A policeman secures the area as firefighters put out a fire at Duroy hotel following a bomb attack in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
Guests staying in Duroy hotel cover their noses as they look out from windows following a bomb attack in the hotel in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Internal Security members detain a man following a bomb attack at Duroy hotel in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Internal Security members detain men following a bomb attack at Duroy hotel in Raouche, in western Beirut June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Lebanese army soldiers and policemen carry their weapons as they take up positions outside Duroy hotel following a bomb attack, in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
Civil Defence members push a wounded man on a stretcher to an ambulance as Internal Security members react outside Duroy hotel following a bomb attack, in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighters put out a fire at Duroy hotel following a bomb attack in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
Internal Security members arrest a suspect following a bomb attack at Duroy hotel in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Internal Security members carry an injured suspect after arresting him following a bomb attack at Duroy hotel in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Guests staying in Duroy hotel cover their noses as they look out from windows following a bomb attack in the hotel in Raouche, in western Beirut June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Internal Security members detain a man following a bomb attack at Duroy hotel in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Lebanese army soldier gestures as he secures the area outside Duroy hotel following a bomb attack in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Intelligence officers carrying their weapons stand near Duroy hotel following a bomb attack, in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
Fire is seen from the windows of Duroy hotel following a bomb attack in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
Firefighters put out a fire at Duroy hotel following a bomb attack, in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
Next Slideshows
Caught in east Ukraine crossfire
Some try to live, others try to flee from the increasing violence in eastern Ukraine.
Defending Baghdad
Iraq ramps up security in the wake of the Sunni insurgent onslaught.
ISIL in Mosul
ISIL militants tighten their hold on the Iraqi city.
England 0 - Costa Rica 0
England take on Costa Rica in Group D action.
MORE IN PICTURES
Outrage over Venezuela court power grab
Venezuela's pro-government Supreme Court revoked its takeover of the opposition-led Congress after it drew international condemnation and protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.
Landslide devastates Colombia
Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.
Displaced by drought in Somalia
Somalia's worst drought in 20 years has decimated harvests and livestock in the country, posing the threat of renewed famine six years after a similar crisis in which more than 260,000 people died.
Hot springs spa reopens amid Mosul chaos
Hammam al-Alil, a town south of Mosul famous for its healing hot waters, is back in business after a U.S.-backed offensive retook the area from Islamic State militants and authorities reopened its spa.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening cane fields and shutting down coal mines.
Scenes of death after suspected gas attack in Syria
A suspected Syrian government chemical attack killed dozens of people, including children, in the northwestern province of Idlib, a monitor, medics and rescue workers in the rebel-held area said.
Blast in St. Petersburg metro
Several people were killed when an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St. Petersburg metro system.