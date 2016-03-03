Beirut's river of garbage

Packed garbage bags are pictured in Jdeideh, Beirut, Lebanon February 23, 2016. Frustrated protesters point the finger at Lebanon's paralyzed political system, made worse because of sectarian tension that has increased with Syria's civil war next...more

Packed garbage bags are pictured in Jdeideh, Beirut, Lebanon February 23, 2016. Frustrated protesters point the finger at Lebanon's paralyzed political system, made worse because of sectarian tension that has increased with Syria's civil war next door. The government has not passed a budget since 2005 and has been without a president for over a year and a half. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

