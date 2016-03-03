Beirut's river of garbage
A general view shows packed garbage bags in Jdeideh, Beirut, Lebanon March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
A general view shows packed garbage bags in Jdeideh, Beirut, Lebanon March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
A truck drives on a highway near piled garbage in Beirut, Lebanon January 19, 2016. Lebanese authorities shut the main landfill site for garbage from the capital in July, without providing an alternative. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Packed garbage bags are pictured in Jdeideh, Beirut, Lebanon February 23, 2016. Frustrated protesters point the finger at Lebanon's paralyzed political system, made worse because of sectarian tension that has increased with Syria's civil war next...more
Residents cover their noses as they walk past garbage piled up along a street in Beirut, Lebanon August 26, 2015. The British firm chosen to export the rubbish to Russia for disposal, Chinook Urban Mining, failed to obtain documents proving Russia...more
Garbage is piled near Beirut's port, Lebanon, February 19, 2016. Untreated, unmanaged rubbish threatens the water supply and people continue to burn garbage -- despite a government ban -- filling the air with foul smoke that contains dangerous levels...more
A general view shows packed garbage bags in Jdeideh, Beirut, Lebanon February 23, 2016. Lebanon cancelled a plan to export its rubbish to Russia on Friday, a government agency said, sending Beirut's six-month garbage crisis back to square one as...more
A general view shows a garbage-filled area in Beirut, Lebanon December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Garbage is piled near Beirut's port, Lebanon, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Protesters, calling on minister Mohamad Al Machnouk to resign over a rubbish disposal crisis, leave garbage at one of the entrances to the environment ministry in downtown Beirut, Lebanon September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A cat looks on from behind barbed wire near the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Water bottles are gathered to be recycled near a statue in Martyrs' Square in Beirut, Lebanon August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Lebanese riot policemen clash with protesters during a protest against corruption and rubbish collection problems near the government palace in Beirut August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Garbage is piled along Beirut river in Beirut, Lebanon, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Protesters with their faces blackened, walk carrying broomsticks covered in garbage bags during a demonstration against what they said was political corruption and the government's failure to resolve a waste disposal crisis, on Lebanon's Independence...more
A truck unloads garbage at a temporary dump on the edge of Beirut river, Lebanon September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Next Slideshows
Crisis on the border
The number of migrants swells on Greece's border with Macedonia as the frontier remains shut, adding to the humanitarian crisis.
Syria's capital of ruins
Life amid the ruins in the Syrian capital of Damascus during a fragile truce.
Guatemala's Fire Volcano
The Fuego volcano, which means 'fire' in Spanish, erupts on the outskirts of Guatemala City.
North Korea's nuclear ambitions
A look at North Korea's firepower, as the country faces harsh new U.N. sanctions to starve it of money for its nuclear weapons program.
MORE IN PICTURES
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.