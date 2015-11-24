Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Nov 24, 2015 | 3:55pm GMT

Belgium on high alert

A Belgian soldier patrols a shopping street in central Brussels as police search the area during a continued high level of security following the recent deadly Paris attacks, Belgium, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
A sign explaining that the school is closed is seen at the entrance of a school in Brussels, November 24, 2015, after security was tightened in Belgium following the fatal attacks in Paris. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
A Belgian police officer searches the area during a continued high level of security following the recent deadly Paris attacks, in Brussels, Belgium, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
Empty cafes are pictured in Brussels, November 23, 2015, after security was tightened in Belgium following the fatal attacks in Paris. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Belgian soldiers and police patrol in central Brussels as police search the area during a continued high level of security following the recent deadly Paris attacks, Belgium, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Belgian soldiers patrol in central Brussels as police searched the area during a continued high level of security following the recent deadly Paris attacks, Belgium, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Belgian soldiers patrol in central Brussels as police searched the area during a continued high level of security following the recent deadly Paris attacks, Belgium, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
A woman passes a closed cafe in Brussels, November 23, 2015, after security was tightened in Belgium following the fatal attacks in Paris. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Belgian soldiers patrol in central Brussels as police search the area during a continued high level of security following the recent deadly Paris attacks, Belgium, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
A Belgian police patrols in central Brussels as investigators search the area during a continued high level of security following the recent deadly Paris attacks, Belgium, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Belgian soldiers patrol Brussels' Grand Place during a continued high level of security following the recent deadly Paris attacks, Belgium, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Belgian soldiers patrol in central Brussels as police searched the area during a continued high level of security following the recent deadly Paris attacks, Belgium, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
A sign, reading "school closed", is placed at the entrance of a primary and nursery school in Brussels, November 23, 2015, after security was tightened in Belgium following the fatal attacks in Paris. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
A Belgian police patrols in central Brussels as investigators search the area during a continued high level of security following the recent deadly Paris attacks, Belgium, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
