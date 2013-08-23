Ben Affleck to become Batman
Director and producer Ben Affleck accepts the Oscar for best picture for "Argo" at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (OSCARS-SHOW)
Director Ben Affleck accepts the "Best Director" award for the movie "Argo" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
Producers of best picture winner "Argo" (L-R) Grant Heslov, Ben Affleck and George Clooney pose with their Oscars at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013 REUTERS/ Mike Blake (UNITED STATES TAGS:ENTERTAINMENT)...more
Ben Affleck poses during a photocall to promote his film Argo on the second day of the San Sebastian Film Festival September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
Ben Affleck is interviewed at the premiere of "Argo" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members from the movie "Argo" (L-R) John Goodman, Bryan Cranston, Ben Affleck, Clea DuVall, Kerry Bishe and Scoot McNairy hold their Hollywood Ensemble Cast Awards at the 16th annual Hollywood Film Awards Gala in Beverly Hills, California...more
Ben Affleck prepares to participate in the House Foreign Affairs Committee's Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health and Human Rights on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Ben Affleck accepts the "Facebook" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Ben Affleck and actress Rebecca Hall attend a press conference to promote the film The Town during the 35th Toronto International Film Festival September 10, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Ben Affleck signs autographs during the "The town" red carpet at the 67th Venice Film Festival September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Ben Affleck (L), director of out-of-competition film "The Town", poses with actors Jon Hamm (2ndR), Jeremy Renner (R) and Rebecca Hall during a red carpet at the 67th Venice Film Festival September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Ben Affleck (R), director of-out-competition film "The Town", and actress Rebecca Hall pose as they arrive at the Excelsior Palace during the 67th Venice Film Festival September 7, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Ben Affleck adjusts his tie at the premiere of the movie "He's Just Not That Into You" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ben Affleck (C) poses with members of the African Children's Choir at the ONE X ONE annual benefit gala in Toronto September 9, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Garner (L) and Ben Affleck laugh at Game 1 of the World Series between the Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park in Boston on October 23, 2004. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Ben Affleck, star of the new action film "Daredevil" listens to his fiancee, actress Jennifer Lopez as they arrive for the film's premiere in Los Angeles February 9, 2003. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Ben Affleck (L) talks with talk show host Jay Leno about his favorite baseball team, the Boston Red Sox during his appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" during a taping of the program at the NBC studios in Burbank, California, October 22,...more
Ben Affleck (L) and Matt Damon, partners in Live Planet Productions, arrive for a party celebrating Project Greenlight February 26, 2001 in Hollywood. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Ben Affleck (L) and Matt Damon hold up their Oscars after winning in the category Original Screenplay for their movie Good Will Hunting, March 23, 1998. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Liv Tyler (L) stars as "Grace Stamper" in a scene with Ben Affleck portraying "A.J. Frost" in the film "Armageddon." REUTERS/Handout
