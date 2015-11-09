Ben Carson country

The John Hopkins Hospital is seen at a area near the downtown of Baltimore, Maryland November 4, 2015. Reginald Davis, a neurosurgeon who trained with Carson and became one of his closest friends, could not recall Carson discussing politics over dinners their families shared or during the many games of pool the two played at Carson's home. "I worry that the political process is not his environment," Davis said. He declined to say whether he planned to vote for Carson and said it was unsettling to see his friend in the harsh glare of the national spotlight. "I'm blown away by his notoriety," Davis said. "I still see my friend. I don't see the future leader of the world - yet." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

