Beneath the old oak
Jennifer Hoffman of Buffalo, New York, poses for a picture under the Angel Oak tree in Charleston, South Carolina September 24, 2013. Massive canopy shades stretching more than 17,000 square feet and a trunk wider than 25 feet in circumference have drawn generations of visitors to the centuries-old live oak tree on an island near historic Charleston. A group aiming to preserve the majestic tree for decades to come is racing against a fall deadline to raise the $1.2 million needed to protect surrounding land from development that environmentalists say would harm the oak's health. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Christian and Brooke Dietrich of Charleston share a romantic moment under the branches of the Angel Oak tree in Charleston, South Carolina September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Samantha Siegel, 31, organizer behind the grass roots Save the Angel Oak petition, poses next to the Angel Oak tree in Charleston, South Carolina September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Soleil Pines, 2, of Charleston plays under the branches of the Angel Oak tree in Charleston, South Carolina September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Jennifer Hoffman and Jim Sheridan, both of Buffalo, New York, take a photo under the Angel Oak tree in Charleston, South Carolina September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Vistitors check out the sights around the Angel Oak tree in Charleston, South Carolina September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Vistitors hold hands around the trunk of the Angel Oak tree in Charleston, South Carolina September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Resurrection ferns grows on the massive branches of the Angel Oak tree in Charleston, South Carolina September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
