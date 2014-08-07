Beneath the rubble
Palestinian boy Mahmoud al-Ghol lies in bed at the European Hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, August 5, 2014. Ten-year-old al-Ghol was pulled from beneath the rubble of a house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air...more
Palestinians rescue Mahmoud al-Ghol from under the rubble of a house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians rescue Mahmoud al-Ghol from under the rubble of a house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians rescue Mahmoud al-Ghol from the rubble of a house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian boy Mahmoud al-Ghol lies in bed at the European Hospital in Khan Younis as his aunt sits next to him, in the southern Gaza Strip August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian boy Mahmoud al-Ghol lies in bed at the European Hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
