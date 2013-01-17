Berlin Fashion Week
A model presents a creation by Guido Maria Kretschmer at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 17, 2013. Picture taken using the camera's multi-exposure mode. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model is styled for the Michael Sontag show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
German fashion designer Marcel Ostertag (L) is styled for his show during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Models present a creation by Frida Weyer at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models present a creation by Frida Weyer at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models present a creation by Frida Weyer at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A visitor watches the presentation of creations by designer Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by designer Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models present creations by C'Est Tout at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Lala Berlin's designer Leyla Piedayesh holds her daughter Lou during the show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Lala Berlin at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by C'Est Tout at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models present creations by C'Est Tout at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by C'Est Tout at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models are reflected in a mirror in the backstage area before the Africa Fashion Day show, part of Berlin Fashion Week, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Models check their make-up in a mirror backstage before Africa Fashion Day show, part of Berlin Fashion Week in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Models present creations by Lala Berlin at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Nomi By Naomi during Africa Fashion Day Berlin, part of Berlin Fashion Week, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A model presents a creation by designer Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Models present creations by fashion label Schacky and Jones at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models present creations by fashion label Schacky and Jones during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by designer Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Leandro Cano at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Leandro Cano at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Kilian Kerner at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Kilian Kerner at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Kilian Kerner at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by G-Star Raw at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by designer Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Models present creations by G-Star Raw at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by designer Lena Hoschek during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013, in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A dancer performs with a creation by G-Star Raw at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Leandro Cano at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Leandro Cano at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model wears a mask as he presents a creation by G-Star Raw at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
