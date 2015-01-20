Berlin Fashion Week
A model presents a makeup creation during a show by Maybelline New York at Berlin Fashion Week in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by designer Charlotte Ronson during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015, in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Sopopular at Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015, in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model has her makeup done backstage before she presents a makeup creation during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models present creations by Pearly Wong at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model has her makeup done backstage before she presents a makeup creation during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Pearly Wong at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models present makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models present makeup creations during dress rehearsal by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models look up at a monitor backstage, before presenting creations by Charlotte Ronson at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models present creations by Charlotte Ronson during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015, in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Sopopular at Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015, in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Sopopular at Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015, in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Charlotte Ronson during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Charlotte Ronson during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Creations by Charlotte Ronson hang on clothes rails backstage during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model has make-up applied while backstage before presenting creations by Charlotte Ronson during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models present creations by Pearly Wong at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Sopopular at Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015, in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Next Slideshows
Critics' Choice Awards show
Highlights from the Critics' Choice Awards.
Critics' Choice Awards red carpet
Style from the red carpet at the Critics' Choice Awards.
Oscar nominations
The nominees for the 2015 Academy Awards.
Golden Globes red carpet
Highlights from the Golden Globes red carpet.
MORE IN PICTURES
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.