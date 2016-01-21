Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jan 21, 2016 | 2:27am GMT

Berlin Fashion Week

A model presents a creation by Dorothee Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents a creation by Dorothee Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
A model presents a creation by Dorothee Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
1 / 35
A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
2 / 35
Models present creations by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio BenschFOR

Models present creations by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio BenschFOR

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
Models present creations by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio BenschFOR
Close
3 / 35
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
4 / 35
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
5 / 35
A model gets her hair done backstage for the presentation of the fashion label Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model gets her hair done backstage for the presentation of the fashion label Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
A model gets her hair done backstage for the presentation of the fashion label Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
6 / 35
Models present creations by Dorothee Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Models present creations by Dorothee Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Models present creations by Dorothee Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
7 / 35
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
8 / 35
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
9 / 35
A model with a baby presents a creation by Sportalm at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model with a baby presents a creation by Sportalm at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A model with a baby presents a creation by Sportalm at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
10 / 35
A model presents a creation by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents a creation by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
A model presents a creation by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
11 / 35
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
12 / 35
A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
13 / 35
Models present creations by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Models present creations by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Models present creations by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
14 / 35
A model presents a creation by Sadak at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents a creation by Sadak at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A model presents a creation by Sadak at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
15 / 35
A model wears shoes as she presents a creation by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model wears shoes as she presents a creation by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
A model wears shoes as she presents a creation by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
16 / 35
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
17 / 35
Models present creations by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Models present creations by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
Models present creations by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
18 / 35
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
19 / 35
Models present creations by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Models present creations by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
Models present creations by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
20 / 35
A model presents a creation by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents a creation by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A model presents a creation by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
21 / 35
A model presents a creation by Sadak at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents a creation by Sadak at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A model presents a creation by Sadak at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
22 / 35
A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
23 / 35
Models use their phones backstage during preparations for the presentation of the fashion label Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Models use their phones backstage during preparations for the presentation of the fashion label Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Models use their phones backstage during preparations for the presentation of the fashion label Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
24 / 35
A model presents a creation by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents a creation by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A model presents a creation by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
25 / 35
Models prepare backstage before presenting makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Models prepare backstage before presenting makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Models prepare backstage before presenting makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
26 / 35
Models present makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Models present makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Models present makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
27 / 35
A model gets her make-up made backstage for the presentation of the fashion label Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model gets her make-up made backstage for the presentation of the fashion label Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
A model gets her make-up made backstage for the presentation of the fashion label Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
28 / 35
Models present creations by Sportalm at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Models present creations by Sportalm at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
Models present creations by Sportalm at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
29 / 35
A models presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A models presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A models presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
30 / 35
Models present creations by Sadak at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Models present creations by Sadak at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
Models present creations by Sadak at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
31 / 35
Models prepare backstage before presenting makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Models prepare backstage before presenting makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Models prepare backstage before presenting makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
32 / 35
A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
33 / 35
A plus size model presents a creation of fashion label Minx by Eva Lutz at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A plus size model presents a creation of fashion label Minx by Eva Lutz at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
A plus size model presents a creation of fashion label Minx by Eva Lutz at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
34 / 35
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Talking TV

Talking TV

Next Slideshows

Talking TV

Talking TV

The networks roll out the stars of their latest and returning shows.

20 Jan 2016
Glenn Frey: 1948 - 2016

Glenn Frey: 1948 - 2016

The Eagles founding member who co-wrote many of their seminal 1970s hits, passes away.

19 Jan 2016
Critics' Choice Awards

Critics' Choice Awards

Highlights from the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica.

18 Jan 2016
Celebrity mugshots

Celebrity mugshots

Our collection of celebrity arrest photos.

14 Jan 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

May Day rallies

May Day rallies

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures