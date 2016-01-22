Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jan 22, 2016 | 11:50pm GMT

Berlin Fashion Week

Models have special hairstyle as they present a collection by Irene Luft at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Models have special hairstyle as they present a collection by Irene Luft at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
Models have special hairstyle as they present a collection by Irene Luft at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
1 / 40
A model presents a creation by fashion design students of the Taiwanese Shih Chien university at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents a creation by fashion design students of the Taiwanese Shih Chien university at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
A model presents a creation by fashion design students of the Taiwanese Shih Chien university at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
2 / 40
Models present creations by fashion design students of the Taiwanese Shih Chien university at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Models present creations by fashion design students of the Taiwanese Shih Chien university at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
Models present creations by fashion design students of the Taiwanese Shih Chien university at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
3 / 40
Models present creations by Dimitri at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Models present creations by Dimitri at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Models present creations by Dimitri at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
4 / 40
A model presents a creation by Dimitri at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents a creation by Dimitri at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
A model presents a creation by Dimitri at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
5 / 40
Models present creations by Marina Hoermanseder at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Models present creations by Marina Hoermanseder at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Models present creations by Marina Hoermanseder at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
6 / 40
A model presents a creation by Dimitri at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents a creation by Dimitri at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
A model presents a creation by Dimitri at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
7 / 40
A model presents a creation by fashion design students of the Taiwanese Shih Chien university at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents a creation by fashion design students of the Taiwanese Shih Chien university at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
A model presents a creation by fashion design students of the Taiwanese Shih Chien university at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
8 / 40
A model presents a creation by Ewa Herzog at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio BenschFOR

A model presents a creation by Ewa Herzog at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio BenschFOR

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
A model presents a creation by Ewa Herzog at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio BenschFOR
Close
9 / 40
A model presents a creation by Marina Hoermanseder at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents a creation by Marina Hoermanseder at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
A model presents a creation by Marina Hoermanseder at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
10 / 40
A model presents a collection by Irene Luft at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents a collection by Irene Luft at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
A model presents a collection by Irene Luft at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
11 / 40
Models present creations by Marina Hoermanseder at the Berlin Fashion Week. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Models present creations by Marina Hoermanseder at the Berlin Fashion Week. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Models present creations by Marina Hoermanseder at the Berlin Fashion Week. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
12 / 40
A models sports a special hairstyle as she presents a collection by Irene Luft at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A models sports a special hairstyle as she presents a collection by Irene Luft at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
A models sports a special hairstyle as she presents a collection by Irene Luft at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
13 / 40
Models present creations by fashion design students of the Taiwanese Shih Chien university at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Models present creations by fashion design students of the Taiwanese Shih Chien university at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
Models present creations by fashion design students of the Taiwanese Shih Chien university at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
14 / 40
A model presents a creation by Dorothee Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents a creation by Dorothee Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
A model presents a creation by Dorothee Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
15 / 40
A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
16 / 40
Models present creations by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio BenschFOR

Models present creations by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio BenschFOR

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
Models present creations by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio BenschFOR
Close
17 / 40
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
18 / 40
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
19 / 40
A model gets her hair done backstage for the presentation of the fashion label Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model gets her hair done backstage for the presentation of the fashion label Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
A model gets her hair done backstage for the presentation of the fashion label Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
20 / 40
Models present creations by Dorothee Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Models present creations by Dorothee Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Models present creations by Dorothee Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
21 / 40
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
22 / 40
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
23 / 40
A model with a baby presents a creation by Sportalm at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model with a baby presents a creation by Sportalm at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A model with a baby presents a creation by Sportalm at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
24 / 40
A model presents a creation by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents a creation by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
A model presents a creation by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
25 / 40
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
26 / 40
A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
27 / 40
Models present creations by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Models present creations by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Models present creations by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
28 / 40
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
29 / 40
A model presents a creation by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents a creation by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A model presents a creation by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
30 / 40
A model presents a creation by Sadak at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents a creation by Sadak at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A model presents a creation by Sadak at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
31 / 40
A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
32 / 40
Models use their phones backstage during preparations for the presentation of the fashion label Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Models use their phones backstage during preparations for the presentation of the fashion label Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Models use their phones backstage during preparations for the presentation of the fashion label Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
33 / 40
Models prepare backstage before presenting makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Models prepare backstage before presenting makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Models prepare backstage before presenting makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
34 / 40
A model presents a creation by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents a creation by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A model presents a creation by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
35 / 40
A model gets her make-up made backstage for the presentation of the fashion label Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model gets her make-up made backstage for the presentation of the fashion label Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
A model gets her make-up made backstage for the presentation of the fashion label Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
36 / 40
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
37 / 40
Models present creations by Sadak at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Models present creations by Sadak at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
Models present creations by Sadak at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
38 / 40
Models prepare backstage before presenting makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Models prepare backstage before presenting makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Models prepare backstage before presenting makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
39 / 40
A models presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A models presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A models presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Berlin Fashion Week

Berlin Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

Berlin Fashion Week

Berlin Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Berlin.

21 Jan 2016
Talking TV

Talking TV

The networks roll out the stars of their latest and returning shows.

20 Jan 2016
Glenn Frey: 1948 - 2016

Glenn Frey: 1948 - 2016

The Eagles founding member who co-wrote many of their seminal 1970s hits, passes away.

19 Jan 2016
Critics' Choice Awards

Critics' Choice Awards

Highlights from the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica.

18 Jan 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

On the campaign trail with Britain�s Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

Paquito and me

Paquito and me

Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Besieged in rebel-held Douma

Besieged in rebel-held Douma

An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.

Chanel's cruise collection

Chanel's cruise collection

Karl Lagerfeld presents his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris.

Mosul in ruins

Mosul in ruins

Mosul's wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq's government will struggle to afford, officials returning to the battle-scarred city said.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures