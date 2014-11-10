Berlin marks the fall of the Wall
Conductor Daniel Barenboim is seen on video screens as he conducts the State Orchestra performing in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A young girl places a rose at the Berlin Wall memorial in Bernauer Strasse, during a ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, in Berlin November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Fireworks explode above the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Balloons are released from the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) in front of a painting depicting former Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev kissing his East German counterpart Erich Honecker (R) along the East Side Gallery, the largest...more
People stroll past and take pictures next to the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along the East Side Gallery, the largest remaining part of the former Berlin Wall, in Berlin November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
The text reading 'Courage For Freedom' is displayed on a video screen in front of the Brandenburg Gate next to part of the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) in Berlin, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German photographer Frank Thiel's lightbox installation 'Untitled' depicting an American soldier looking towards the east, is pictured next to the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) at the former Berlin Wall border crossing point Checkpoint...more
A person takes pictures next to the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) in front of a painting depicting former Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev kissing his East German counterpart Erich Honecker (R) along the East Side Gallery, the largest...more
People watch performance on the stage in front of the Brandenburg Gate next to part of the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) in Berlin, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
The Quadriga sculpture is illuminated atop the Brandenburg gate in Berlin, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A choir performs on stage in front of the Brandenburg Gate next to part of the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) in Berlin, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A young member of the project 'Zirkus Ueberwindet Grenzen' (circus without borders) bounces on a trampoline onto the East Side Gallery, the largest remaining part of the former Berlin Wall, next to the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) in...more
Roses placed at the Berlin Wall memorial in Bernauer Strasse, are pictured during a ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, in Berlin November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
People walk under stands with balloons placed along the former Berlin Wall location at East Side Gallery, in Berlin November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Federal Government Commissioner for Culture Monika Gruetters (3R), Berlin Mayor Klaus Wowereit and Director of the Berlin Wall Foundation Axel Klausmeier (R) shake hands with children symbolising the so-called...more
Musicians play drums during a commemoration of people who died while trying to cross the Berlin Wall to escape from former East Germany, in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German actress Anna Loos from the band Silly performs in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A man takes a picture of lit balloons at the former Berlin Wall location near Topography of Terror museum in Niederkirchnerstrasse in Berlin November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and dignitaries take part in a ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at a memorial in Bernauer Strasse in Berlin November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
An acrobatic artist performs in front of the Quadriga on top of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
People stand outside the Reichstag lower house of parliament builiding under lit balloons, which are part of the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) in Berlin, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A band performs on stage in front of the Brandenburg Gate next to part of the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) in Berlin, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German actor Jan Josef Liefers speaking to singer-songwriter and former GDR dissident Wolf Biermann is seen on the right side of the video screen at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German band Clueso performs in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
People stroll past the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) near to the East Side Gallery, the largest remaining part of the former Berlin Wall, in Berlin November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Lit candles to commemorate the victims who tried to escape across the former East German border are seen after the a church service during a ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at a memorial in Bernauer Strasse in...more
People stroll past the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) at the former Berlin Wall location near the Topography of Terror museum at Niederkirchnerstrasse in Berlin November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A man rides a bicycle past lit balloons at the former Berlin Wall location near Friedrichstrasse in Berlin November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
German Chancellor Angela Merkel walks along a section of the former Berlin Wall at the memorial in Bernauer Strasse, during a ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, in Berlin November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Musicians play drums during a commemoration of people who died while trying to cross the Berlin Wall to escape from former East Germany, in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks in front of a photograph showing Bernauer Strasse in November 1989 at the exhibition opening during a ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at a memorial in Bernauer Strasse in...more
The Quadriga sculpture is illuminated atop the Brandenburg gate in Berlin, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Young members of the project 'Zirkus Ueberwindet Grenzen' (circus without borders) sit atop the East Side Gallery, the largest remaining part of the former Berlin Wall, next to the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) in Berlin November 9,...more
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos of the week.
Memories of East Germany
Abandoned relics from what used to be East Germany.
Checkpoint clash in Jerusalem
Clashes continue between Palestinian youth and Israeli border police near Shuafat refugee camp.
When Berlin was two
Twenty-five years have passed since the reunification of Germany.
MORE IN PICTURES
The art of the selfie
A look at the self-portrait in the age of smartphones, as the humble selfie becomes a global form of self-expression.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Driven from Mosul
Residents flee as Iraqi forces fight Islamic State militants for control of western Mosul.
China Fashion Week
Highlights from China Fashion Week in Beijing.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, as howling winds, heavy rain and huge seas leave tens of thousands of homes without power.
Chinese paramilitary training
Inside the grueling training for China's paramilitary police.
Brutal street battle for Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.