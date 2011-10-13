Edition:
Berlin's Festival of Lights

Thursday, October 13, 2011

People sit on the steps of the Schauspielhaus that is illuminated as part of the Festival of Lights in Berlin, October 12, 2011. Several landmarks of the German capital, including boulevards, squares, towers, historical and modern buildings, are illuminated during the festival. Pictured in the background is the German Cathedral (Deutscher Dom). REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Children stand in front of a light installation near the Kurfuerstendamm Boulevard during the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

People sit on illuminated bench at the Kurfuerstendamm Boulevard during the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

The Schauspielhaus is illuminated as part of the Festival of Lights in Berlin, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Members of the performance group Vospertron dance in the street during the Festival of Lights in Berlin, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Cars travel past the "Faces of Berlin" light installation during the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 12, 2011. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People walk past illuminated boats floating in a pond near Potsdamer Platz during the Festival of Lights in Berlin, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man takes a picture with his iPad of the Brandenburg Gate as it is illuminated during the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

The television tower is illuminated during the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

People sit on an illuminated bench at the Kurfuerstendamm Boulevard during the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

The Unter den Linden boulevard is illuminated during the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

People take pictures of "Faces of Berlin" light installation during the Festival of Lights in Berlin, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Members of the performance group Vospertron dance on the streets during the Festival of Lights in Berlin, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Members of the performance group Vospertron dance in front of a Festival of Lights display in Berlin, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The Berlin cathedral is seen as it is illuminated during the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

People take pictures in front of the U.S. embassy as it is illuminated during the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A light installation titled "Army of Penguins" by Joern Hanitzsch is seen in Marlene Dietrich Square during the Festival of Lights in Berlin, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The illuminated Brandenburger Tor gate is pictured during a rehearsal for the upcoming festival of lights in Berlin October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

