Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Feb 1, 2016 | 4:30pm GMT

Bern-ing man

Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
1 / 19
A volunteer at a Bernie Sanders' campaign event wears a shirt decorated with Sanders' image in Fort Dodge, Iowa, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

A volunteer at a Bernie Sanders' campaign event wears a shirt decorated with Sanders' image in Fort Dodge, Iowa, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A volunteer at a Bernie Sanders' campaign event wears a shirt decorated with Sanders' image in Fort Dodge, Iowa, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
2 / 19
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign event in a residence's garage in Charles City, Iowa January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign event in a residence's garage in Charles City, Iowa January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign event in a residence's garage in Charles City, Iowa January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
3 / 19
The reflection of the campaign bus for Bernie Sanders in a window as he speaks at a town hall in Iowa Falls, Iowa January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

The reflection of the campaign bus for Bernie Sanders in a window as he speaks at a town hall in Iowa Falls, Iowa January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
The reflection of the campaign bus for Bernie Sanders in a window as he speaks at a town hall in Iowa Falls, Iowa January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
4 / 19
Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign event at Music Man Square in Mason City, Iowa January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign event at Music Man Square in Mason City, Iowa January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign event at Music Man Square in Mason City, Iowa January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
5 / 19
A light reflects off the watch face of Bernie Sanders as he speaks during a campaign town hall meeting in Hanover, New Hampshire, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

A light reflects off the watch face of Bernie Sanders as he speaks during a campaign town hall meeting in Hanover, New Hampshire, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
A light reflects off the watch face of Bernie Sanders as he speaks during a campaign town hall meeting in Hanover, New Hampshire, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Close
6 / 19
Supporter Lindsey English pushes her ear against the door to hear Bernie Sanders speak at a campaign town hall meeting in Hollis, New Hampshire, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Supporter Lindsey English pushes her ear against the door to hear Bernie Sanders speak at a campaign town hall meeting in Hollis, New Hampshire, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
Supporter Lindsey English pushes her ear against the door to hear Bernie Sanders speak at a campaign town hall meeting in Hollis, New Hampshire, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 19
Supporters listen as Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally at the Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Supporters listen as Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally at the Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Supporters listen as Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally at the Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Close
8 / 19
Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally ahead of a march across the Iowa Women of Achievement Bridge in downtown Des Moines, Iowa, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally ahead of a march across the Iowa Women of Achievement Bridge in downtown Des Moines, Iowa, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally ahead of a march across the Iowa Women of Achievement Bridge in downtown Des Moines, Iowa, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
9 / 19
Bernie Sanders shields his eyes to look out into the crowd at a campaign event in Sioux City, Iowa, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Bernie Sanders shields his eyes to look out into the crowd at a campaign event in Sioux City, Iowa, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Bernie Sanders shields his eyes to look out into the crowd at a campaign event in Sioux City, Iowa, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
10 / 19
Supporters watch Bernie Sanders speak during a campaign rally at the Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Supporters watch Bernie Sanders speak during a campaign rally at the Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Supporters watch Bernie Sanders speak during a campaign rally at the Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Close
11 / 19
Bernie Sanders smiles as he takes the podium to speak during a campaign rally in Amherst, Massachusetts, January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Bernie Sanders smiles as he takes the podium to speak during a campaign rally in Amherst, Massachusetts, January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Saturday, January 02, 2016
Bernie Sanders smiles as he takes the podium to speak during a campaign rally in Amherst, Massachusetts, January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Close
12 / 19
Bernie Sanders listens to a question during the Democratic presidential candidates debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Bernie Sanders listens to a question during the Democratic presidential candidates debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
Bernie Sanders listens to a question during the Democratic presidential candidates debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
13 / 19
Bernie Sanders signs a piece of artwork after speaking at a campaign rally in Dubuque, Iowa January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Bernie Sanders signs a piece of artwork after speaking at a campaign rally in Dubuque, Iowa January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Bernie Sanders signs a piece of artwork after speaking at a campaign rally in Dubuque, Iowa January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
14 / 19
Bernie Sanders arrives at a campaign event in Muscatine, Iowa January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Bernie Sanders arrives at a campaign event in Muscatine, Iowa January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Bernie Sanders arrives at a campaign event in Muscatine, Iowa January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
15 / 19
Bernie Sanders speaks at the New Hampshire Democratic Party State Convention in Manchester, New Hampshire September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Bernie Sanders speaks at the New Hampshire Democratic Party State Convention in Manchester, New Hampshire September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2015
Bernie Sanders speaks at the New Hampshire Democratic Party State Convention in Manchester, New Hampshire September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
16 / 19
Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign event at Music Man Square in Mason City, Iowa January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign event at Music Man Square in Mason City, Iowa January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign event at Music Man Square in Mason City, Iowa January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
17 / 19
Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally at Cleveland State University in Cleveland, Ohio November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally at Cleveland State University in Cleveland, Ohio November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally at Cleveland State University in Cleveland, Ohio November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Close
18 / 19
Supporter Christopher Dipalo listens to Senator Bernie Sanders as he speaks at a rally in North Las Vegas, Nevada November 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Supporter Christopher Dipalo listens to Senator Bernie Sanders as he speaks at a rally in North Las Vegas, Nevada November 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Supporter Christopher Dipalo listens to Senator Bernie Sanders as he speaks at a rally in North Las Vegas, Nevada November 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
SAG Awards

SAG Awards

Next Slideshows

SAG Awards

SAG Awards

Highlights from the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California.

01 Feb 2016
Syria in ruins

Syria in ruins

Images of a landscape devastated by war.

30 Jan 2016
Trump on top

Trump on top

On the campaign trail with Donald Trump.

29 Jan 2016
Inside the Democratic Forces of Syria

Inside the Democratic Forces of Syria

On the battlefield with the U.S.-backed Syrian rebel alliance.

29 Jan 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State�s base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group�s Syrian stronghold.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures