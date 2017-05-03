Edition:
Besieged in rebel-held Douma

An aid convoy of food and medical supplies reaches the rebel-held besieged Syrian town of Douma, Damascus. An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Relief workers unload humanitarian aid in the rebel-held besieged Syrian town of Douma. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Girls attend a war safety awareness campaign, given by Civil Defence members, inside a school in the rebel held besieged city of Douma. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, May 02, 2017
A man removes rubble at a damaged site after airstrikes in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Injured pigeons lie under a hanging picture, on damaged bird cages, after an airstrike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, April 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
Boys play on a wrecked car in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
Boys attend a war safety awareness campaign, given by Civil Defence members, inside a school in the rebel held besieged city of Douma. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, May 02, 2017
A civil defence member works amid burning vehicles at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, February 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Men bury bodies in a graveyard after airstrikes in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood, April 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
A damaged model of planets is pictured inside a damaged school in the rebel held besieged city of Douma. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, March 02, 2017
A girl wearing a butterfly headband poses for a picture near damaged buildings in Douma. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Salah Skaff, 25, reacts showing a picture of his daughter Amira Skaff, 1.5 years old, who died after an airstrike on Douma, April 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
A boy herds sheep near damaged buildings in Douma. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2017
A man is fed while receiving treatment inside the dialysis center in Douma, March 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
A man tries to put out a fire at a site hit by airstrikes in Douma, February 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Civil defence members work at a site hit by airstrikes in Douma, February 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
A woman pushes a baby trolley past damaged buildings in Douma. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
People attempt to identify bodies after airstrikes in Douma April 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
A girl plays behind a curtain in Douma, January 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
A boy runs near damaged buildings in Douma, January 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Civil defence members try to put out a fire at a site hit by airstrikes in Douma, February 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
A damaged classroom is pictured in Douma. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, March 02, 2017
Men inspect damage after an airstrike in Douma, April 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
Graffiti reading "there is no house" in Arabic is sprayed on the wall of a damaged house in the rebel held besieged city of Douma. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
A civilian rides a bicycle past a cemetery in Douma. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Boys ride a bicycle in Douma. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
