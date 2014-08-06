Edition:
Wed Aug 6, 2014

Best-dressed list

Singer Pharrell Williams has made Vanity Fair's 2014 international best dressed list. Others on this year's list include:

Model Karlie Kloss.

Musician St. Vincent.

Designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Actress Lupita Nyong'o.

Actor Neil Patrick Harris.

Actress Emma Watson.

Actress Cate Blanchett.

Actor Eddie Redmayne.

Artist Jeff Koons.

Actress Emmy Rossum.

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch.

Actress Michelle Dockery.

Actor Colin Firth and wife Livia Giuggioli.

Alice and Olivia CEO and Creative Director Stacey Bendet Eisner.

Actor Idris Elba.

Italian model Bianca Brandolini d'Adda.

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

NastyGal founder Sophia Amoruso.

New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

