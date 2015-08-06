Best-dressed list
Amal Clooney has made this year's annual best-dressed list from Vanity Fair. Others on the list include: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Samantha Cameron, wife of British Prime Minister David Cameron. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool
Singer Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Designer Jenna Lyons. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Actress Emma Watson. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Actress Alicia Vikander. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch and wife Sophie Hunter. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Emma Stone. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Swedish Prince Carl Philip. REUTERS/Mikael Fritzon/TT News Agency
Designer Zac Posen. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Businesswoman Mellody Hobson. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Rihanna. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Britain's Prince Harry. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Designer Victoria Beckham. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Singer FKA twigs. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor Bill Nighy. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Stylist and fashion editor Giovanna Battaglia. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Actor Eddie Redmayne. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Charlotte Casiraghi, eighth in line to the Monaco throne. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress Sienna Miller. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Actress Fan Bingbing. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Stavros Niarchos. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Spain's Queen Letizia. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Loews Hotels Chairman Jonathan Tisch. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Dancer Misty Copeland. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Michael Fassbender. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Costume designer William Ivey Long. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Apple chief design officer Jonathan Ive. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden/pool
Actor Matt Bomer. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
