Best of ACM Awards
Dolly Parton sings a duet with Katy Perry after Parton accepted the Tex Ritter Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Brett Eldredge performs "Drunk on Your Love". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Little Big Town poses backstage with their awards for Vocal Group of the Year and Vocal Event of the Year. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Miranda Lambert performs "Tush" with musicians Keith Urban and Billy Gibbons. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Carrie Underwood performs "Church Bells". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tim McGraw performs "Humble and Kind". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Miranda Lambert poses backstage with her awards for Female Vocalist of the Year and for Vocal Event of the Year for "Smokin' and Drinkin". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Kenny Chesney performs "Noise". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chris Young and Cassadee Pope perform "Think of You". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Florida Georgia Line perform "Confession". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Charles Kelley performs "Lonely Girl". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Eric Church performs "Record Year". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Kelsea Ballerini performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dierks Bentley performs "Somewhere on a Beach" surrounded by women from the audience. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hosts Luke Bryan (L) and Dierks Bentley (R) hug Blake Shelton. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Old Dominion performs "Snapback". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musician Nick Jonas performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Keith Urban performs "Wasted Time". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cole Swindell performs "You Should Be Here". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sam Hunt performs "Make You Miss Me". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Kelsea Ballerini poses backstage with her award for New Female Vocalist of the Year. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Jason Aldean is hugged by Luke Bryan after he accepted the award for Entertainer of the Year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musician Chris Stapleton poses backstage with his six awards. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Cam performs "Burning House". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Co-host Luke Bryan introduces Blake Shelton as he performs "I Came Here to Forget". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musicians Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line pose backstage with their award for Vocal Duo of the Year. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Musician Chris Stapleton (L) performs "Fire Away". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Thomas Rhett accepts the award for Single Record of the Year for "Die A Happy Man". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Blake Shelton plays air guitar as he performs "I Came Here to Forget". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
