Best of American Music Awards
Taylor Swift performs "Blank Space" during the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Charli XCX performs a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lorde performs "Yellow Flicker Beat". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
One Direction accepts the award for favorite pop/rock album. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Adriana Grande and The Weeknd perform a medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Iggy Azalea performs "Beg for It". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Iggy Azalea accepts the award for favorite rap/hip hop album for "The New Classic" with producer T.I. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy present the award for favorite pop/rock album. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fergie performs "L.A. Love (LaLa)". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musician Wyclef Jean and the group Magic perform "Rude". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ne-Yo performs "Time of Our Lives" with Pitbull. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A$AP Rocky performs "I'm Not the Only One" with Sam Smith. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons peforms "I Bet My Life". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Jaime Foxx presents the award for favorite rap/hip hop album. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nicki Minaj, Jessie J. and Ariana Grande perform "Bang Bang". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musician Wyclef Jean performs a medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Luke Hemmings of 5 Seconds of Summer jumps while performing "What I Like About You". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Charli XCX performs "Fancy" and "Beg For It". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
One Direction performs "Night Changes". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lil Wayne performs "Lets Start a Fire" with Christina Milian. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Charli XCX reacts backstage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jennifer Lopex performs "Booty" with Iggy Azalea. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ariana Grande performs "Bang Bang". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musician Luke Bryan poses backstage with his award for Favorite Country Male Artist. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Fergie performs "L.A. Love (LaLa)". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift performs "Blank Space". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lorde stands with dancers after performing "Yellow Flicker Beat". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ne-Yo performs "Time of Our Lives" with Pitbull. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Iggy Azalea performs "Beg for It". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift performs "Blank Space". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Members of One Direction celebrate as they rise to accept the award for favorite pop/rock band duo or group. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Patrick Dempsey presents the award for favorite pop/rock band duo or group. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
5 seconds of Summer performs "What I Like About You". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actresses Uzo Aduba and Taylor Schilling present the Favorite Pop/Rock Artist - Male award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Iggy Azalea performs "Beg for It". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift performs "Blank Space". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The group Imagine Dragons poses backstage with their award for Favorite Alternative Artist. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jennifer Lopez performs "Booty". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
