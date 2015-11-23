Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Nov 23, 2015 | 3:15pm GMT

Best of American Music Awards

Celine Dion performs "Hymne a l'amour" in honor of the victims of the recent Paris attacks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Celine Dion performs "Hymne a l'amour" in honor of the victims of the recent Paris attacks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Celine Dion performs "Hymne a l'amour" in honor of the victims of the recent Paris attacks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 45
Nick Jonas performs "Jealous". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Nick Jonas performs "Jealous". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Nick Jonas performs "Jealous". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 45
Selena Gomez performs "Same Old Love". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Selena Gomez performs "Same Old Love". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Selena Gomez performs "Same Old Love". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 45
The Weeknd performs "The Hills". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The Weeknd performs "The Hills". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
The Weeknd performs "The Hills". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
4 / 45
Carrie Underwood performs "Heartbeat". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Carrie Underwood performs "Heartbeat". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Carrie Underwood performs "Heartbeat". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 45
Host Jennifer Lopez performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Host Jennifer Lopez performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Host Jennifer Lopez performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 45
One Direction perform "Perfect". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

One Direction perform "Perfect". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
One Direction perform "Perfect". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 45
Alanis Morissette performs "You Oughta Know". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Alanis Morissette performs "You Oughta Know". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Alanis Morissette performs "You Oughta Know". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 45
Actress Anna Kendrick (R) accepts the award for top soundtrack for the film "Pitch Perfect 2" with fellow cast members Chrissie Fit (L) and Rebel Wilson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Anna Kendrick (R) accepts the award for top soundtrack for the film "Pitch Perfect 2" with fellow cast members Chrissie Fit (L) and Rebel Wilson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Actress Anna Kendrick (R) accepts the award for top soundtrack for the film "Pitch Perfect 2" with fellow cast members Chrissie Fit (L) and Rebel Wilson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 45
A capella group Pentatonix performs from the John Williams score of "Star Wars". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A capella group Pentatonix performs from the John Williams score of "Star Wars". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
A capella group Pentatonix performs from the John Williams score of "Star Wars". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 45
Host Jennifer Lopez performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Host Jennifer Lopez performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Host Jennifer Lopez performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
11 / 45
Nicki Minaj accepts the award for favorite hip hop album for "The Pinkprint". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Nicki Minaj accepts the award for favorite hip hop album for "The Pinkprint". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Nicki Minaj accepts the award for favorite hip hop album for "The Pinkprint". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
12 / 45
Gwen Stefani performs "Used to Love You". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Gwen Stefani performs "Used to Love You". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Gwen Stefani performs "Used to Love You". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
13 / 45
The Weeknd poses backstage with his award for Favorite Soul/R&B Male Artist and Favorite Soul/R&B Album for "Beauty Behind the Madness". REUTERS/David McNew

The Weeknd poses backstage with his award for Favorite Soul/R&B Male Artist and Favorite Soul/R&B Album for "Beauty Behind the Madness". REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
The Weeknd poses backstage with his award for Favorite Soul/R&B Male Artist and Favorite Soul/R&B Album for "Beauty Behind the Madness". REUTERS/David McNew
Close
14 / 45
Chris Martin of Coldplay sings "Adventure of a Lifetime". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Chris Martin of Coldplay sings "Adventure of a Lifetime". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Chris Martin of Coldplay sings "Adventure of a Lifetime". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
15 / 45
DJ Diplo (L) and Skillrex pose backstage with their Collaboration of the Year award for "Where Are U Now" with Justin Bieber. REUTERS/David McNew

DJ Diplo (L) and Skillrex pose backstage with their Collaboration of the Year award for "Where Are U Now" with Justin Bieber. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
DJ Diplo (L) and Skillrex pose backstage with their Collaboration of the Year award for "Where Are U Now" with Justin Bieber. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
16 / 45
Charlie Puth kisses Meghan Trainor after they performed "Marvin Gaye". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Charlie Puth kisses Meghan Trainor after they performed "Marvin Gaye". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Charlie Puth kisses Meghan Trainor after they performed "Marvin Gaye". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
17 / 45
Ariana Grande performs "Focus". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Ariana Grande performs "Focus". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Ariana Grande performs "Focus". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
18 / 45
Carrie Underwood poses backstage with her award for Favorite Country Female Artist. REUTERS/David McNew

Carrie Underwood poses backstage with her award for Favorite Country Female Artist. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Carrie Underwood poses backstage with her award for Favorite Country Female Artist. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
19 / 45
Luke Bryan and Karen Fairchild perform "Home Alone Tonight". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Luke Bryan and Karen Fairchild perform "Home Alone Tonight". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Luke Bryan and Karen Fairchild perform "Home Alone Tonight". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
20 / 45
Ariana Grande performs "Focus". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Ariana Grande performs "Focus". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Ariana Grande performs "Focus". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
21 / 45
Alanis Morissette (L) performs "You Oughta Know" with Demi Lovato. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Alanis Morissette (L) performs "You Oughta Know" with Demi Lovato. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Alanis Morissette (L) performs "You Oughta Know" with Demi Lovato. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
22 / 45
Macklemore (L) and Ryan Lewis (not pictured) perform "Kevin" with Leon Bridges (R). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Macklemore (L) and Ryan Lewis (not pictured) perform "Kevin" with Leon Bridges (R). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Macklemore (L) and Ryan Lewis (not pictured) perform "Kevin" with Leon Bridges (R). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
23 / 45
(L-R) Recording artists Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee, Joe Jonas and Cole Whittle of the music group DNCE pose backstage. REUTERS/David McNew

(L-R) Recording artists Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee, Joe Jonas and Cole Whittle of the music group DNCE pose backstage. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
(L-R) Recording artists Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee, Joe Jonas and Cole Whittle of the music group DNCE pose backstage. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
24 / 45
Pop group DNCE introduce a performance by Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Pop group DNCE introduce a performance by Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Pop group DNCE introduce a performance by Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
25 / 45
Luke Bryan accepts the award for favorite male country artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Luke Bryan accepts the award for favorite male country artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Luke Bryan accepts the award for favorite male country artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
26 / 45
Charlie Puth performs "Marvin Gaye" with Meghan Trainor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Charlie Puth performs "Marvin Gaye" with Meghan Trainor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Charlie Puth performs "Marvin Gaye" with Meghan Trainor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
27 / 45
Demi Lovato (C) performs "Confident". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Demi Lovato (C) performs "Confident". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Demi Lovato (C) performs "Confident". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
28 / 45
Carrie Underwood performs "Heartbeat". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Carrie Underwood performs "Heartbeat". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Carrie Underwood performs "Heartbeat". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
29 / 45
Actor Harrison Ford introduces a segment honoring "Star Wars" composer John Williams. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Harrison Ford introduces a segment honoring "Star Wars" composer John Williams. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Actor Harrison Ford introduces a segment honoring "Star Wars" composer John Williams. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
30 / 45
Selena Gomez performs "Same Old Love". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Selena Gomez performs "Same Old Love". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Selena Gomez performs "Same Old Love". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
31 / 45
Selena Gomez performs "Same Old Love". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Selena Gomez performs "Same Old Love". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Selena Gomez performs "Same Old Love". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
32 / 45
The Weeknd poses backstage with his award for Favorite Soul/R&B Male Artist and Favorite Soul/R&B Album for "Beauty Behind the Madness". REUTERS/David McNew

The Weeknd poses backstage with his award for Favorite Soul/R&B Male Artist and Favorite Soul/R&B Album for "Beauty Behind the Madness". REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
The Weeknd poses backstage with his award for Favorite Soul/R&B Male Artist and Favorite Soul/R&B Album for "Beauty Behind the Madness". REUTERS/David McNew
Close
33 / 45
Host Jennifer Lopez speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Host Jennifer Lopez speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Host Jennifer Lopez speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
34 / 45
The Weeknd accepts the award for favorite R&B male artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The Weeknd accepts the award for favorite R&B male artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
The Weeknd accepts the award for favorite R&B male artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
35 / 45
Nicki Minaj takes the stage to accept the award for favorite hip hop album for "The Pinkprint". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Nicki Minaj takes the stage to accept the award for favorite hip hop album for "The Pinkprint". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Nicki Minaj takes the stage to accept the award for favorite hip hop album for "The Pinkprint". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
36 / 45
Actor Jared Leto introduces a memorial segment for the victims of the recent Paris attacks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Jared Leto introduces a memorial segment for the victims of the recent Paris attacks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Actor Jared Leto introduces a memorial segment for the victims of the recent Paris attacks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
37 / 45
A capella group Pentatonix performs from the John Williams score of "Star Wars". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A capella group Pentatonix performs from the John Williams score of "Star Wars". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
A capella group Pentatonix performs from the John Williams score of "Star Wars". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
38 / 45
DJ Diplo (L) and Skillrex pose backstage with their Collaboration of the Year award for "Where Are U Now" with Justin Bieber. REUTERS/David McNew

DJ Diplo (L) and Skillrex pose backstage with their Collaboration of the Year award for "Where Are U Now" with Justin Bieber. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
DJ Diplo (L) and Skillrex pose backstage with their Collaboration of the Year award for "Where Are U Now" with Justin Bieber. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
39 / 45
Carrie Underwood accepts the award for favorite country female artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Carrie Underwood accepts the award for favorite country female artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Carrie Underwood accepts the award for favorite country female artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
40 / 45
A capella group Pentatonix performs from the John Williams score of "Star Wars". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A capella group Pentatonix performs from the John Williams score of "Star Wars". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
A capella group Pentatonix performs from the John Williams score of "Star Wars". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
41 / 45
Ariana Grande accepts the award for favorite pop/rock female artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Ariana Grande accepts the award for favorite pop/rock female artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Ariana Grande accepts the award for favorite pop/rock female artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
42 / 45
Walk The Moon perform "Shut Up and Dance". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Walk The Moon perform "Shut Up and Dance". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Walk The Moon perform "Shut Up and Dance". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
43 / 45
The Weeknd (R) accepts the award for favorite R&B album for "Beauty Behind the Madness" from presenter Prince. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The Weeknd (R) accepts the award for favorite R&B album for "Beauty Behind the Madness" from presenter Prince. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
The Weeknd (R) accepts the award for favorite R&B album for "Beauty Behind the Madness" from presenter Prince. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
44 / 45
Celine Dion performs "Hymne a l'amour" in honor of the victims of the recent Paris attacks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Celine Dion performs "Hymne a l'amour" in honor of the victims of the recent Paris attacks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Celine Dion performs "Hymne a l'amour" in honor of the victims of the recent Paris attacks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
45 / 45
View Again
View Next
AMA red carpet style

AMA red carpet style

Next Slideshows

AMA red carpet style

AMA red carpet style

Fashion from the American Music Awards red carpet.

23 Nov 2015
Best of Latin Grammy Awards

Best of Latin Grammy Awards

Highlights from the Latin Grammy Awards.

20 Nov 2015
Sexiest men alive

Sexiest men alive

David Beckham tops People magazine's list of sexiest men for 2015.

18 Nov 2015
Charlie Sheen: A profile

Charlie Sheen: A profile

Charlie Sheen tells NBC's "Today" show that he is HIV positive.

17 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures