Best of American Music Awards
Celine Dion performs "Hymne a l'amour" in honor of the victims of the recent Paris attacks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nick Jonas performs "Jealous". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Selena Gomez performs "Same Old Love". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Weeknd performs "The Hills". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Carrie Underwood performs "Heartbeat". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Host Jennifer Lopez performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
One Direction perform "Perfect". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Alanis Morissette performs "You Oughta Know". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Anna Kendrick (R) accepts the award for top soundtrack for the film "Pitch Perfect 2" with fellow cast members Chrissie Fit (L) and Rebel Wilson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A capella group Pentatonix performs from the John Williams score of "Star Wars". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Host Jennifer Lopez performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nicki Minaj accepts the award for favorite hip hop album for "The Pinkprint". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gwen Stefani performs "Used to Love You". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Weeknd poses backstage with his award for Favorite Soul/R&B Male Artist and Favorite Soul/R&B Album for "Beauty Behind the Madness". REUTERS/David McNew
Chris Martin of Coldplay sings "Adventure of a Lifetime". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
DJ Diplo (L) and Skillrex pose backstage with their Collaboration of the Year award for "Where Are U Now" with Justin Bieber. REUTERS/David McNew
Charlie Puth kisses Meghan Trainor after they performed "Marvin Gaye". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ariana Grande performs "Focus". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Carrie Underwood poses backstage with her award for Favorite Country Female Artist. REUTERS/David McNew
Luke Bryan and Karen Fairchild perform "Home Alone Tonight". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ariana Grande performs "Focus". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Alanis Morissette (L) performs "You Oughta Know" with Demi Lovato. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Macklemore (L) and Ryan Lewis (not pictured) perform "Kevin" with Leon Bridges (R). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
(L-R) Recording artists Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee, Joe Jonas and Cole Whittle of the music group DNCE pose backstage. REUTERS/David McNew
Pop group DNCE introduce a performance by Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Luke Bryan accepts the award for favorite male country artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Charlie Puth performs "Marvin Gaye" with Meghan Trainor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Demi Lovato (C) performs "Confident". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Carrie Underwood performs "Heartbeat". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Harrison Ford introduces a segment honoring "Star Wars" composer John Williams. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Selena Gomez performs "Same Old Love". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Selena Gomez performs "Same Old Love". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Weeknd poses backstage with his award for Favorite Soul/R&B Male Artist and Favorite Soul/R&B Album for "Beauty Behind the Madness". REUTERS/David McNew
Host Jennifer Lopez speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Weeknd accepts the award for favorite R&B male artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nicki Minaj takes the stage to accept the award for favorite hip hop album for "The Pinkprint". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Jared Leto introduces a memorial segment for the victims of the recent Paris attacks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A capella group Pentatonix performs from the John Williams score of "Star Wars". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
DJ Diplo (L) and Skillrex pose backstage with their Collaboration of the Year award for "Where Are U Now" with Justin Bieber. REUTERS/David McNew
Carrie Underwood accepts the award for favorite country female artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A capella group Pentatonix performs from the John Williams score of "Star Wars". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ariana Grande accepts the award for favorite pop/rock female artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Walk The Moon perform "Shut Up and Dance". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Weeknd (R) accepts the award for favorite R&B album for "Beauty Behind the Madness" from presenter Prince. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Celine Dion performs "Hymne a l'amour" in honor of the victims of the recent Paris attacks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
