Best of Augusta
Adam Scott of Australia receives his green jacket from 2012 winner Bubba Watson of the U.S. after winning the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Adam Scott of Australia celebrates winning the Masters with caddie Steve Williams in front of Angel Cabrera of Argentina on the 10th green during a playoff in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia,...more
Angel Cabrera of Argentina flips his putter after missing a birdie putt on the second playoff hole during the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Adam Scott of Australia celebrates with caddie Steve Williams after winning the 2013 Masters golf tournament on the second playoff hole at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Adam Scott of Australia celebrates sinking a birdie putt on the 18th green during final round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Adam Scott of Australia buttons his green jacket after winning the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Adam Scott of Australia is applauded as he walks off the 18th green after sinking a birdie putt during final round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar more
Adam Scott of Australia celebrates winning the 2013 Masters golf tournament on the second playoff hole at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tiger Woods of the U.S. reacts to missing a birdie putt on the fourth green during final round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Guan Tianlang of China holds the trophy he was awarded for low amateur following the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Jason Day of Australia react to missing a birdie putt on the 16th green during third round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Angel Cabrera of Argentina lines up a birdie putt on the eighth green during third round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Jason Day of Australia hits his tee shot on the 17th tee during third round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A patron looks up as he passes a warning sign during third round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Angel Cabrera of Argentina walks to the 15th green followed by his son, caddie Angel Cabrera Jr. during third round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch more
Tiger Woods of the U.S. reacts to his tee shot on the 16th hol e during third round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Billy Walker (L) and his father Richard from Yorkshire, England watch play during third round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Former champion Charl Schwartzel of South Africa hits his approach shot to the first green during third round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Amateur Guan Tianlang of China applauded by the the gallery as he walks onto the first tee during third round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jason Day of Australia hits his tee shot on the 14th hole during third round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Bernhard Langer of Germany reacts after missing a birdie putt on the second hole during third round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Phil Mickelson stands under an umbrella as he waits to hit his approach shot to the first green during second round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble more
Fred Couples checks his path to the first green before hitting his approach shot during second round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts after sinking a par putt on the seventh green during second round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fred Couples of the U.S. hits from a sand trap on the 18th green during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Members of the grounds crew clean the fourth green as Dustin Johnson of the U.S. walks up the fairway during second round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Brian...more
Amateur Michael Weaver of the U.S. watches his shot after hitting from under a tree on the first fairway during second round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mark...more
Tiger Woods walks across the Nelson Bridge with Luke Donald of England (L) and John Piercy of the U.S. during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark...more
A patron smokes a cigar while watching play during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the second hole during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Former champion Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa hits from the pine straw on the ninth hole during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Fourteen-year-old amateur Guan Tianlang of China lines up a putt on the 10th green during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Arnold Palmer reacts after hitting his tee shot during the ceremonial start for the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts as his girlfriend, tennis player Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark, gives him a club during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mark...more
Ian Poulter of England fixes a divot on the second green during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Skier Lindsey Vonn, girlfriend of Tiger Woods, watches play with physical therapist Lindsay Winninger during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike...more
Nick Watney of the U.S. (3rd R) reacts after hitting a hole in one on the ninth hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Former Secretary of State and new member of Augusta National Golf Club, Condoleezza Rice looks on with member Bruce A. Lilly of Minnesota during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Defending champion Bubba Watson of the U.S. walks up the second fairway during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts to narrowly missing an eagle after chipping to the second green during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Phil...more
