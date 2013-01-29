Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jan 29, 2013 | 4:15pm GMT

Best of Australian Open

<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Andy Murray of Britain in their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 27, 2013. Djokovic became the first man to win three successive Australian Open titles in the professional era. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Andy Murray of Britain in their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 27, 2013. Djokovic became the first man to...more

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Andy Murray of Britain in their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 27, 2013. Djokovic became the first man to win three successive Australian Open titles in the professional era. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
1 / 31
<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Andy Murray of Britain in their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Andy Murray of Britain in their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Andy Murray of Britain in their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
2 / 31
<p>Victoria Azarenka of Belarus poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Li Na of China in their women's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Li Na of China in their women's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Li Na of China in their women's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
3 / 31
<p>Victoria Azarenka of Belarus poses with The Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Li Na of China in their women's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus poses with The Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Li Na of China in their women's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus poses with The Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Li Na of China in their women's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
4 / 31
<p>Victoria Azarenka of Belarus serves to Li Na of China during their women's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus serves to Li Na of China during their women's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus serves to Li Na of China during their women's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
5 / 31
<p>Li Na of China falls during her women's singles final match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Li Na of China falls during her women's singles final match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Li Na of China falls during her women's singles final match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
6 / 31
<p>Andy Murray of Britain celebrates defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their men's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Andy Murray of Britain celebrates defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their men's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Andy Murray of Britain celebrates defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their men's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
7 / 31
<p>Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a return to Andy Murray of Britain during their men's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a return to Andy Murray of Britain during their men's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a return to Andy Murray of Britain during their men's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
8 / 31
<p>Sara Errani (R) and Roberta Vinci of Italy kiss their trophy after defeating Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua of Australia in their women's doubles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Sara Errani (R) and Roberta Vinci of Italy kiss their trophy after defeating Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua of Australia in their women's doubles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Damir...more

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Sara Errani (R) and Roberta Vinci of Italy kiss their trophy after defeating Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua of Australia in their women's doubles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
9 / 31
<p>Victoria Azarenka of Belarus attends a practice session at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus attends a practice session at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus attends a practice session at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
10 / 31
<p>David Ferrer of Spain (R) hits a return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

David Ferrer of Spain (R) hits a return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

David Ferrer of Spain (R) hits a return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
11 / 31
<p>Sloane Stephens of the U.S. serves to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their women's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 24, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Sloane Stephens of the U.S. serves to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their women's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 24, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Sloane Stephens of the U.S. serves to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their women's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 24, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
12 / 31
<p>Victoria Azarenka of Belarus hits a return to Sloane Stephens of the U.S. during their women's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus hits a return to Sloane Stephens of the U.S. during their women's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus hits a return to Sloane Stephens of the U.S. during their women's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
13 / 31
<p>Maria Sharapova of Russia reacts after missing a point during her women's singles semi-final match against Li Na of China at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Maria Sharapova of Russia reacts after missing a point during her women's singles semi-final match against Li Na of China at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Maria Sharapova of Russia reacts after missing a point during her women's singles semi-final match against Li Na of China at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
14 / 31
<p>Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France hits a return to Roger Federer of Switzerland during their men's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France hits a return to Roger Federer of Switzerland during their men's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France hits a return to Roger Federer of Switzerland during their men's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
15 / 31
<p>Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her women's singles quarter-final match against compatriot Sloane Stephens at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her women's singles quarter-final match against compatriot Sloane Stephens at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her women's singles quarter-final match against compatriot Sloane Stephens at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
16 / 31
<p>Ekaterina Makarova of Russia serves to compatriot Maria Sharapova during their women's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Ekaterina Makarova of Russia serves to compatriot Maria Sharapova during their women's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Ekaterina Makarova of Russia serves to compatriot Maria Sharapova during their women's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
17 / 31
<p>Fans watch the tennis action at Rod Laver Arena during the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Fans watch the tennis action at Rod Laver Arena during the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Fans watch the tennis action at Rod Laver Arena during the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
18 / 31
<p>Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland watches her overhead shot during her women's singles match against Ana Ivanovic of Serbia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 20, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland watches her overhead shot during her women's singles match against Ana Ivanovic of Serbia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 20, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland watches her overhead shot during her women's singles match against Ana Ivanovic of Serbia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 20, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
19 / 31
<p>People cool off in front of the spray from misting fans during the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

People cool off in front of the spray from misting fans during the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

People cool off in front of the spray from misting fans during the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
20 / 31
<p>Gael Monfils of France falls down during his men's singles match against compatriot Gilles Simon at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Gael Monfils of France falls down during his men's singles match against compatriot Gilles Simon at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Gael Monfils of France falls down during his men's singles match against compatriot Gilles Simon at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
21 / 31
<p>Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus falls as he hits a return to David Ferrer of Spain during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus falls as he hits a return to David Ferrer of Spain during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus falls as he hits a return to David Ferrer of Spain during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
22 / 31
<p>Radek Stepanek of Czech Republic plays an overhead shot to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Radek Stepanek of Czech Republic plays an overhead shot to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Radek Stepanek of Czech Republic plays an overhead shot to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
23 / 31
<p>Heather Watson of Britain celebrates defeating Ksenia Pervak of Kazakhstan during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Heather Watson of Britain celebrates defeating Ksenia Pervak of Kazakhstan during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Heather Watson of Britain celebrates defeating Ksenia Pervak of Kazakhstan during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
24 / 31
<p>Daniel Gimeno-Traver of Spain jumps over side boards after running for a shot during his men's singles match against compatriot Nicolas Almagro at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Daniel Gimeno-Traver of Spain jumps over side boards after running for a shot during his men's singles match against compatriot Nicolas Almagro at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Daniel Gimeno-Traver of Spain jumps over side boards after running for a shot during his men's singles match against compatriot Nicolas Almagro at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
25 / 31
<p>Serena Williams of the U.S. lies on the floor after falling over during her women's singles match agasin Edina Gallovits-Hall of Romania at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

Serena Williams of the U.S. lies on the floor after falling over during her women's singles match agasin Edina Gallovits-Hall of Romania at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Serena Williams of the U.S. lies on the floor after falling over during her women's singles match agasin Edina Gallovits-Hall of Romania at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
26 / 31
<p>Angelique Kerber of Germany signs autographs for fans after her women's singles match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Angelique Kerber of Germany signs autographs for fans after her women's singles match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Angelique Kerber of Germany signs autographs for fans after her women's singles match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
27 / 31
<p>Tennis spectators rest on the grass on the first day of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Tennis spectators rest on the grass on the first day of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Tennis spectators rest on the grass on the first day of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
28 / 31
<p>Jelena Jankovic of Serbia (foreground) hits a return to Johanna Larsson of Sweden during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Jelena Jankovic of Serbia (foreground) hits a return to Johanna Larsson of Sweden during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Jelena Jankovic of Serbia (foreground) hits a return to Johanna Larsson of Sweden during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
29 / 31
<p>Maria Sharapova of Russia signs autographs after defeating compatriot Olga Puchkova in their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Maria Sharapova of Russia signs autographs after defeating compatriot Olga Puchkova in their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Maria Sharapova of Russia signs autographs after defeating compatriot Olga Puchkova in their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
30 / 31
<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Serena Williams of the U.S. dance Gangnam Style during the Kids Tennis Day at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Serena Williams of the U.S. dance Gangnam Style during the Kids Tennis Day at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Serena Williams of the U.S. dance Gangnam Style during the Kids Tennis Day at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
Week in sports

Week in sports

Next Slideshows

Week in sports

Week in sports

A look at our top sports images of the past week.

02 Jan 2013
Week in sports

Week in sports

A look at our top sports images of the past week.

17 Dec 2012
Mr. 30,000

Mr. 30,000

Kobe Bryant becomes the fifth NBA player to score 30,000 points.

06 Dec 2012
Week in sports

Week in sports

A look at our top sports images of the past week.

12 Nov 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Welcoming spring

Welcoming spring

Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.

London's last greyhound track

London's last greyhound track

The race is almost over for the dogs of Wimbledon Stadium, which is set to be demolished to make way for a stadium for AFC Wimbledon and residences.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Iraqi forces resume their cautious advance on the al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul's Old City as thousands of people flee in rain and fog to reach the safety of government lines.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fearful of President Trump's immigration crackdown, hundreds of people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, have walked across the U.S.-Canada border in recent months, seeking asylum.

Demolition day

Demolition day

Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

North Korea's secretive missile program

North Korea's secretive missile program

Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures