Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Feb 9, 2015 | 1:05am GMT

Best of BAFTAs

Presenter Tom Cruise celebrates with (2nd L-R) Jonathan Sehring, Ellar Coltrane, Cathleen Sutherland, Patricia Arquette Ethan Hawke, and John Sloss after they won the best film award for "Boyhood" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Presenter Tom Cruise celebrates with (2nd L-R) Jonathan Sehring, Ellar Coltrane, Cathleen Sutherland, Patricia Arquette Ethan Hawke, and John Sloss after they won the best film award for "Boyhood" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Presenter Tom Cruise celebrates with (2nd L-R) Jonathan Sehring, Ellar Coltrane, Cathleen Sutherland, Patricia Arquette Ethan Hawke, and John Sloss after they won the best film award for "Boyhood" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
1 / 35
Eddie Redmayne poses after receiving the award for best leading actor for "The Theory of Everything" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Eddie Redmayne poses after receiving the award for best leading actor for "The Theory of Everything" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Eddie Redmayne poses after receiving the award for best leading actor for "The Theory of Everything" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
2 / 35
Actress Julianne Moore poses after receiving the award for best leading actress for "Still Alice" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actress Julianne Moore poses after receiving the award for best leading actress for "Still Alice" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Actress Julianne Moore poses after receiving the award for best leading actress for "Still Alice" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
3 / 35
Ethan Hawke (R) hugs Steve Carrell after he presented him with the award for best director which he accepted on behalf of Richard Linklater for "Boyhood" at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Ethan Hawke (R) hugs Steve Carrell after he presented him with the award for best director which he accepted on behalf of Richard Linklater for "Boyhood" at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Ethan Hawke (R) hugs Steve Carrell after he presented him with the award for best director which he accepted on behalf of Richard Linklater for "Boyhood" at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
4 / 35
Jack O'Connell celebrates after winning the best rising star award at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Jack O'Connell celebrates after winning the best rising star award at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Jack O'Connell celebrates after winning the best rising star award at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
5 / 35
Anthony McCarten celebrates after winning best adapted screenplay for "The Theory of Everything" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Anthony McCarten celebrates after winning best adapted screenplay for "The Theory of Everything" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Anthony McCarten celebrates after winning best adapted screenplay for "The Theory of Everything" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
6 / 35
Actor James McAvoy and his wife actress Anne-Marie Duff arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Actor James McAvoy and his wife actress Anne-Marie Duff arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Actor James McAvoy and his wife actress Anne-Marie Duff arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
7 / 35
Actresses Monica Bellucci and Lea Seydoux pose backstage after presenting an award at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actresses Monica Bellucci and Lea Seydoux pose backstage after presenting an award at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Actresses Monica Bellucci and Lea Seydoux pose backstage after presenting an award at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
8 / 35
Michael Keaton poses after collecting the award for best cinematography on behalf of Emmanuel Lubezki for "Birdman" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Michael Keaton poses after collecting the award for best cinematography on behalf of Emmanuel Lubezki for "Birdman" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Michael Keaton poses after collecting the award for best cinematography on behalf of Emmanuel Lubezki for "Birdman" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
9 / 35
Actress Rosamund Pike arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Actress Rosamund Pike arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Actress Rosamund Pike arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
10 / 35
Theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
11 / 35
Reese Witherspoon arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reese Witherspoon arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Reese Witherspoon arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
12 / 35
Actress Keira Knightley and her husband, musician James Righton, arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Actress Keira Knightley and her husband, musician James Righton, arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Actress Keira Knightley and her husband, musician James Righton, arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
13 / 35
Actor Mark Ruffalo and his wife Sunrise Coigney arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actor Mark Ruffalo and his wife Sunrise Coigney arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Actor Mark Ruffalo and his wife Sunrise Coigney arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
14 / 35
Actress Romola Garai arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actress Romola Garai arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Actress Romola Garai arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
15 / 35
Actress Olivia Grant arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actress Olivia Grant arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Actress Olivia Grant arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
16 / 35
Actress Felicity Jones arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actress Felicity Jones arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Actress Felicity Jones arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
17 / 35
Actress Hayley Atwell arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actress Hayley Atwell arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Actress Hayley Atwell arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
18 / 35
Theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking and his daughter Lucy arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking and his daughter Lucy arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking and his daughter Lucy arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
19 / 35
Musician Noel Gallagher and his wife Sara MacDonald arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Musician Noel Gallagher and his wife Sara MacDonald arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Musician Noel Gallagher and his wife Sara MacDonald arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
20 / 35
Hofit Golan arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Hofit Golan arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Hofit Golan arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
21 / 35
Radio DJ Edith Bowman arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Radio DJ Edith Bowman arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Radio DJ Edith Bowman arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
22 / 35
Actor Ralph Fiennes arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actor Ralph Fiennes arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Actor Ralph Fiennes arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
23 / 35
A tattoo reading 'Victoria Dream Big Be Unrealistic' on the hand of David Beckham, as he arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A tattoo reading 'Victoria Dream Big Be Unrealistic' on the hand of David Beckham, as he arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
A tattoo reading 'Victoria Dream Big Be Unrealistic' on the hand of David Beckham, as he arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
24 / 35
Julianne Moore poses with Ralph Fiennes after collecting the award for best original screenplay on behalf of Wes Anderson for "Grand Budapest Hotel" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Julianne Moore poses with Ralph Fiennes after collecting the award for best original screenplay on behalf of Wes Anderson for "Grand Budapest Hotel" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Julianne Moore poses with Ralph Fiennes after collecting the award for best original screenplay on behalf of Wes Anderson for "Grand Budapest Hotel" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
25 / 35
Director Mike Leigh poses after receiving the fellowship award from Imelda Staunton and Sally Hawkins at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Director Mike Leigh poses after receiving the fellowship award from Imelda Staunton and Sally Hawkins at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Director Mike Leigh poses after receiving the fellowship award from Imelda Staunton and Sally Hawkins at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
26 / 35
Actor Ellar Coltrane arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actor Ellar Coltrane arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Actor Ellar Coltrane arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
27 / 35
Patricia Arquette holds the award for best supporting actress for "Boyhood" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Patricia Arquette holds the award for best supporting actress for "Boyhood" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Patricia Arquette holds the award for best supporting actress for "Boyhood" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
28 / 35
Actor Edward Norton and his wife Shauna Robertson arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actor Edward Norton and his wife Shauna Robertson arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Actor Edward Norton and his wife Shauna Robertson arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
29 / 35
Actress Alice Eve arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actress Alice Eve arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Actress Alice Eve arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
30 / 35
Actress Nimrat Kaur arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actress Nimrat Kaur arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Actress Nimrat Kaur arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
31 / 35
Actor Ethan Hawke arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Actor Ethan Hawke arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Actor Ethan Hawke arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
32 / 35
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch and his fiancee Sophie Hunter arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch and his fiancee Sophie Hunter arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch and his fiancee Sophie Hunter arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
33 / 35
J.K. Simmons celebrates after winning best supporting actor for "Whiplash" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

J.K. Simmons celebrates after winning best supporting actor for "Whiplash" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
J.K. Simmons celebrates after winning best supporting actor for "Whiplash" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
34 / 35
Felicity Jones, Eddie Redmayne and David Beckham pose with the award for outstanding British film for "The Theory of Everything" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Felicity Jones, Eddie Redmayne and David Beckham pose with the award for outstanding British film for "The Theory of Everything" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Felicity Jones, Eddie Redmayne and David Beckham pose with the award for outstanding British film for "The Theory of Everything" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Fleeing east Ukraine

Fleeing east Ukraine

Next Slideshows

Fleeing east Ukraine

Fleeing east Ukraine

Rebels and government forces patch together a truce to allow civilians to leave the town of Debaltseve.

06 Feb 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

06 Feb 2015
Exodus from Kosovo

Exodus from Kosovo

Thousands of Kosovo citizens flee poverty, unemployment and corruption for the EU.

06 Feb 2015
Air strikes in Damascus

Air strikes in Damascus

The aftermath of air strikes in the Syrian capital.

06 Feb 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant

Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant

If Williams is indeed 20 weeks into her term, that would mean she was approximately two months pregnant when she captured her record 23rd Grand Slam tournament title at the Australian Open in January.

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.

Spring swimming in London's Hyde Park

Spring swimming in London's Hyde Park

Swimmers take a dip in the still-chilly Serpentine Lake in London's Hyde Park.

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.

Dior goes to Tokyo

Dior goes to Tokyo

Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures