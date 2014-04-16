Best of Banksy
Polly Dreezer, age 3, points to graffiti art on a wall near the headquarters of Britain's eavesdropping agency, Government Communications Headquarters, known as GCHQ, in Cheltenham, western England April 16, 2014. British media have attributed the...more
Polly Dreezer, age 3, points to graffiti art on a wall near the headquarters of Britain's eavesdropping agency, Government Communications Headquarters, known as GCHQ, in Cheltenham, western England April 16, 2014. British media have attributed the new work to acclaimed British street artist Banksy, as a spoof on recent government spying scandals exposed by former U.S. National Security Agency contractor, Edward Snowden, who said that Britain's agency, GCHQ tapped fiber-optic cables carrying international phone and internet traffic and is sharing vast quantities of personal information with the NSA. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A dancer poses with a new installation of art by British graffiti artist Banksy painted on the front door of the Hustler Club in New York October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A dog urinates on a new work by British graffiti artist Banksy on West 24th street in New York, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Graffiti art is seen on a wall next to the Regent's Canal, in Camden in London December 22, 2009. British media have attributed the new work to Banksy. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A man jokingly poses with a new installation of British graffiti artist Banksy's art in New York, October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A rock formation by British graffiti artist Banksy is seen in the Queens borough of New York October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman walks past a drawing, believed to be the work of elusive British street artist Banksy, in the Mission District of San Francisco, May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A painting attributed to Banksy on a wall in Portobello Road, west London, in 2008. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A couple sits on a rooftop featuring a painting, believed to be the work of elusive British street artist Banksy, in the Mission District of San Francisco, May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A spectator holding a balloon looks at a projection of a Syrian refugee girl releasing a red balloon by artist Banksy, a rework of his "There Is Always Hope" graffiti to mark the third anniversary of the start of the war in Syria, at the Central...more
A pedestrian passes graffiti art on a wall in north London, September 24, 2009. British media have attributed the new work to Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Palestinian boy walks past a creation by Banksy along part of the controversial Israeli barrier near the Kalandia checkpoint in the West Bank in 2005. REUTERS/File
A new work by Banksy, in the form of a billboard, adorns a wall near the Canary Wharf financial district in London, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A Palestinian boy looks at an image painted by Banksy as part of a Christmas exhibition in the West Bank town of Bethlehem in 2007. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A child poses for a photo under a new art piece by British graffiti artist Banksy in the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man walks past a graffiti creation by Banksy at Exmouth Market in London in 2007. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A Banksy painting of a young girl with a stick of dynamite in her ice cream on display at a London exhibtion in 2003. REUTERS/File
Graffiti art attributed to Banksy is seen on a wall next to the Regent's Canal, in Camden in London December 22, 2009. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
The newest art installation by British artist Banksy, a robot and a barcode, is seen on a wall in the Coney Island area of New York City, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A Palestinian woman and her children walk past a Banksy drawing on the controversial Israeli barrier in the West Bank city of Aram in 2005. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Graffiti art is seen on a wall next to the Regent's Canal, in Camden in London, December 22, 2009. British media have attributed the new work to Banksy. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
'Cardinal Sin' a new work by Banksy is unveiled at the Walker Art Gallery in Liverpool Liverpool, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
An animatronic chicken watches two robot chicken nuggets in a 2008 window art installation by the artist Banksy in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A visitor takes a closer look at a Banksy creation entitled "Napalm" at a New York gallery in 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cartoon images of policemen with wings and smiley faces are seen during a Banksy exhibition in London in 2003. REUTERS/File
A woman walks past a painting, believed to be the work of elusive British street artist Banksy, in the Chinatown section of San Francisco, May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A television with a message on the screen is seen at an exhibition by Banksy at a warehouse near downtown Los Angeles in 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Oil paintings on display as part of a 2003 exhibition by grafitti artist Banksy. REUTERS/File
A Banksy creation entitled "People Who Enjoy Waving Flags Don't Deserve To Have One" is seen at a New York art gallery in 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Visitors stand by a painting by Banksy at a 2006 exhibition of his work in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Street graffiti by Banksy on a wall next to a CCTV camera in central London in 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A print by Banksy entitled "Flag" is seen in a London gallery in 2006. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
An woman looks at Banksy's "Winston Churchill" during a 2007 exhibition in London. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A woman walks past part of a set of six prints entitled "Kate Moss 2005" by Banksy during a 2009 auction in London. REUTERS/Andrew Parsons
An Asian elephant painted by Banksy on display at a 2006 exhibition in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
