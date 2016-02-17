Edition:
Best of Berlinale

Actor Jude Law arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Genius', during the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Actor Jude Law arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Genius', during the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Actor Jude Law arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Genius', during the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Actors Guy Pearce and Laura Linney (R) pose during a photocall to promote the movie 'Genius' at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hansche

Actors Guy Pearce and Laura Linney (R) pose during a photocall to promote the movie 'Genius' at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hansche

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Actors Guy Pearce and Laura Linney (R) pose during a photocall to promote the movie 'Genius' at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hansche
Member of the cast Trine Dyrholm addresses a news conference to promote the movie 'The Commune' at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Member of the cast Trine Dyrholm addresses a news conference to promote the movie 'The Commune' at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Member of the cast Trine Dyrholm addresses a news conference to promote the movie 'The Commune' at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Director Spike Lee and actors Nick Cannon and John Cusack (L-R) pose during a photocall to promote the movie 'Chi-Raq' at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Director Spike Lee and actors Nick Cannon and John Cusack (L-R) pose during a photocall to promote the movie 'Chi-Raq' at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Director Spike Lee and actors Nick Cannon and John Cusack (L-R) pose during a photocall to promote the movie 'Chi-Raq' at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Actress Emma Thompson attends a news conference to promote the movie 'Alone in Berlin' at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Actress Emma Thompson attends a news conference to promote the movie 'Alone in Berlin' at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Actress Emma Thompson attends a news conference to promote the movie 'Alone in Berlin' at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Actor Wu Lipeng poses during a photocall to promote the movie 'Chang Jiang Tu' (Crosscurrent) at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Actor Wu Lipeng poses during a photocall to promote the movie 'Chang Jiang Tu' (Crosscurrent) at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Actor Wu Lipeng poses during a photocall to promote the movie 'Chang Jiang Tu' (Crosscurrent) at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Actor Mikael Persbrandt poses during a photocall to promote the movie 'Alone in Berlin' at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Actor Mikael Persbrandt poses during a photocall to promote the movie 'Alone in Berlin' at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Actor Mikael Persbrandt poses during a photocall to promote the movie 'Alone in Berlin' at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Actress Xin Zhi Lei attends a news conference to promote the movie 'Chang Jiang Tu' (Crosscurrent) at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Actress Xin Zhi Lei attends a news conference to promote the movie 'Chang Jiang Tu' (Crosscurrent) at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Actress Xin Zhi Lei attends a news conference to promote the movie 'Chang Jiang Tu' (Crosscurrent) at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Actor Kacey Mottet Klein (R) kisses Corentin Fila during a photocall to promote the movie Quand on a 17 ans (Being 17) at the Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany February 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Actor Kacey Mottet Klein (R) kisses Corentin Fila during a photocall to promote the movie Quand on a 17 ans (Being 17) at the Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany February 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Actor Kacey Mottet Klein (R) kisses Corentin Fila during a photocall to promote the movie Quand on a 17 ans (Being 17) at the Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany February 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Director Terence Davies poses during a photocall to promote the movie A Quiet Passion at the Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Director Terence Davies poses during a photocall to promote the movie A Quiet Passion at the Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Director Terence Davies poses during a photocall to promote the movie A Quiet Passion at the Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Actress Cynthia Nixon reacts during a photocall to promote the movie A Quiet Passion at the Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Actress Cynthia Nixon reacts during a photocall to promote the movie A Quiet Passion at the Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Actress Cynthia Nixon reacts during a photocall to promote the movie A Quiet Passion at the Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
An installation by Chinese artist and free-speech advocate Ai Weiwei with life jackets left by migrants on Greek beaches is seen on columns at the Schauspielhaus concert hall during the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 13, 2016. Ai Weiwei used about 14,000 discarded life jackets, which he obtained from authorities from the Greek island of Lesbos for this memorial project. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

An installation by Chinese artist and free-speech advocate Ai Weiwei with life jackets left by migrants on Greek beaches is seen on columns at the Schauspielhaus concert hall during the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany,...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
An installation by Chinese artist and free-speech advocate Ai Weiwei with life jackets left by migrants on Greek beaches is seen on columns at the Schauspielhaus concert hall during the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 13, 2016. Ai Weiwei used about 14,000 discarded life jackets, which he obtained from authorities from the Greek island of Lesbos for this memorial project. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Actress Kirsten Dunst poses during a photocall to promote the movie 'Midnight Special' at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Actress Kirsten Dunst poses during a photocall to promote the movie 'Midnight Special' at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
Actress Kirsten Dunst poses during a photocall to promote the movie 'Midnight Special' at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Director Jeff Nichols and actor Jaeden Lieberher (L) arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Midnight Special' at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Director Jeff Nichols and actor Jaeden Lieberher (L) arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Midnight Special' at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
Director Jeff Nichols and actor Jaeden Lieberher (L) arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Midnight Special' at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Actress Kirsten Dunst arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Midnight Special' at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Actress Kirsten Dunst arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Midnight Special' at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
Actress Kirsten Dunst arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Midnight Special' at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Cast members Dounia Sichov, Simone-Elise Girard, James Hyndman and Isolda Dychauk (L-R) pose during a photocall to promote the movie 'Boris sans Beatrice' ('Boris Without Beatrice') at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Cast members Dounia Sichov, Simone-Elise Girard, James Hyndman and Isolda Dychauk (L-R) pose during a photocall to promote the movie 'Boris sans Beatrice' ('Boris Without Beatrice') at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
Cast members Dounia Sichov, Simone-Elise Girard, James Hyndman and Isolda Dychauk (L-R) pose during a photocall to promote the movie 'Boris sans Beatrice' ('Boris Without Beatrice') at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
The international jury for the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival pose for photos prior to a news conference in Berlin February 11, 2016. The members of the jury pictured are (L-R): British author Nick James, French photographer Brigitte Lacombe, German actor Lars Eidinger, Jury President actress Meryl Streep, British actor Clive Owen and Polish director Malgorzata Szumowska. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

The international jury for the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival pose for photos prior to a news conference in Berlin February 11, 2016. The members of the jury pictured are (L-R): British author Nick James, French photographer Brigitte...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
The international jury for the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival pose for photos prior to a news conference in Berlin February 11, 2016. The members of the jury pictured are (L-R): British author Nick James, French photographer Brigitte Lacombe, German actor Lars Eidinger, Jury President actress Meryl Streep, British actor Clive Owen and Polish director Malgorzata Szumowska. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Cast member George Clooney and his wife Amal arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Hail, Caesar!', during the opening gala of the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Cast member George Clooney and his wife Amal arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Hail, Caesar!', during the opening gala of the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Cast member George Clooney and his wife Amal arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Hail, Caesar!', during the opening gala of the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Cast member Josh Brolin arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Hail, Caesar!', during the opening gala of the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Cast member Josh Brolin arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Hail, Caesar!', during the opening gala of the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Cast member Josh Brolin arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Hail, Caesar!', during the opening gala of the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Actress and President of the international jury Meryl Streep arrives on the red carpet with fellow jury members Polish director Malgorzata Szumowska (L) Italian actress Alba Rohrwacher (2nd R) and festival director Dieter Kosslick (R) for the screening of the movie 'Hail, Caesar!', during the opening gala of the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Actress and President of the international jury Meryl Streep arrives on the red carpet with fellow jury members Polish director Malgorzata Szumowska (L) Italian actress Alba Rohrwacher (2nd R) and festival director Dieter Kosslick (R) for the...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Actress and President of the international jury Meryl Streep arrives on the red carpet with fellow jury members Polish director Malgorzata Szumowska (L) Italian actress Alba Rohrwacher (2nd R) and festival director Dieter Kosslick (R) for the screening of the movie 'Hail, Caesar!', during the opening gala of the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German model Toni Garrn arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Hail, Caesar!', during the opening gala of the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German model Toni Garrn arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Hail, Caesar!', during the opening gala of the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
German model Toni Garrn arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Hail, Caesar!', during the opening gala of the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Chinese artist Ai Weiwei poses for a selfie with U.S. Ambassador to Germany John Emerson (R) and his wife Kimberly (C) as they arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Hail, Caesar!', during the opening gala of the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Chinese artist Ai Weiwei poses for a selfie with U.S. Ambassador to Germany John Emerson (R) and his wife Kimberly (C) as they arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Hail, Caesar!', during the opening gala of the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Chinese artist Ai Weiwei poses for a selfie with U.S. Ambassador to Germany John Emerson (R) and his wife Kimberly (C) as they arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Hail, Caesar!', during the opening gala of the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Actors George Clooney and Tilda Swinton (R) pose during a photocall to promote the movie 'Hail, Caesar!' at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Actors George Clooney and Tilda Swinton (R) pose during a photocall to promote the movie 'Hail, Caesar!' at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Actors George Clooney and Tilda Swinton (R) pose during a photocall to promote the movie 'Hail, Caesar!' at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Members of a German Ghostbusters fanclub dressed as the film's characters, drink coffee at a street food market at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Members of a German Ghostbusters fanclub dressed as the film's characters, drink coffee at a street food market at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Members of a German Ghostbusters fanclub dressed as the film's characters, drink coffee at a street food market at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Cast member George Clooney (R) signs autographs as he arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Hail, Caesar!', during the opening gala of the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Cast member George Clooney (R) signs autographs as he arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Hail, Caesar!', during the opening gala of the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Cast member George Clooney (R) signs autographs as he arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Hail, Caesar!', during the opening gala of the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Actors Julianne Moore (L) and Greta Gerwig pose during a photocall to promote the movie 'Maggie's Plan' at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Actors Julianne Moore (L) and Greta Gerwig pose during a photocall to promote the movie 'Maggie's Plan' at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Actors Julianne Moore (L) and Greta Gerwig pose during a photocall to promote the movie 'Maggie's Plan' at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Actress Margarida Vila-Nova arrives for the screening of the movie Cartas da guerra (Letters from War) at the Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Actress Margarida Vila-Nova arrives for the screening of the movie Cartas da guerra (Letters from War) at the Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Actress Margarida Vila-Nova arrives for the screening of the movie Cartas da guerra (Letters from War) at the Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Cast member Channing Tatum arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Hail, Caesar!', during the opening gala of the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Cast member Channing Tatum arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Hail, Caesar!', during the opening gala of the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Cast member Channing Tatum arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Hail, Caesar!', during the opening gala of the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Cast member Alden Ehrenreich arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Hail, Caesar!', during the opening gala of the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Cast member Alden Ehrenreich arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Hail, Caesar!', during the opening gala of the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Cast member Alden Ehrenreich arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Hail, Caesar!', during the opening gala of the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Actresses Marie Baeumer and Natalia Woerner (R) arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Hail, Caesar!', during the opening gala of the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Actresses Marie Baeumer and Natalia Woerner (R) arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Hail, Caesar!', during the opening gala of the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Actresses Marie Baeumer and Natalia Woerner (R) arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Hail, Caesar!', during the opening gala of the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Actress and singer Meret Becker arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Hail, Caesar!', during the opening gala of the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Actress and singer Meret Becker arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Hail, Caesar!', during the opening gala of the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Actress and singer Meret Becker arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Hail, Caesar!', during the opening gala of the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
