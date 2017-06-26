Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Jun 26, 2017 | 4:12pm BST

Best of BET Awards

DJ Khaled, Quavo, Lil Wayne and Chance the Rapper. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

DJ Khaled, Quavo, Lil Wayne and Chance the Rapper. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
DJ Khaled, Quavo, Lil Wayne and Chance the Rapper. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 35
Bobby Brown (R) and New Edition perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Bobby Brown (R) and New Edition perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Bobby Brown (R) and New Edition perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 35
Mary J. Blige and A$AP Rocky perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mary J. Blige and A$AP Rocky perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Mary J. Blige and A$AP Rocky perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 35
Roman GianArthur. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Roman GianArthur. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Roman GianArthur. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
4 / 35
Trey Songz performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Trey Songz performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Trey Songz performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 35
Yara Shahidi poses with her Youngstars Award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Yara Shahidi poses with her Youngstars Award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Yara Shahidi poses with her Youngstars Award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
6 / 35
Jessie Reyez performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jessie Reyez performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Jessie Reyez performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 35
Havoc and Lil Kim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Havoc and Lil Kim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Havoc and Lil Kim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 35
Migos performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Migos performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Migos performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 35
Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 35
Future and Kendrick Lamar perform "Mask Off." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Future and Kendrick Lamar perform "Mask Off." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Future and Kendrick Lamar perform "Mask Off." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
11 / 35
Sza performs "Love Galore." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sza performs "Love Galore." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Sza performs "Love Galore." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
12 / 35
Remy Ma accepts the award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Remy Ma accepts the award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Remy Ma accepts the award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
13 / 35
Chris Brown performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Chris Brown performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Chris Brown performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
14 / 35
Big Sean performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Big Sean performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Big Sean performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
15 / 35
Tamar Braxton performs "My Man." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tamar Braxton performs "My Man." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Tamar Braxton performs "My Man." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
16 / 35
Kendrick Lamar accepts Best Male Hip-Hop Artist award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Kendrick Lamar accepts Best Male Hip-Hop Artist award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Kendrick Lamar accepts Best Male Hip-Hop Artist award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
17 / 35
(L-R) Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smitha and Queen Latifah present the Lifetime Achievement Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(L-R) Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smitha and Queen Latifah present the Lifetime Achievement Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
(L-R) Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smitha and Queen Latifah present the Lifetime Achievement Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
18 / 35
New Edition performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

New Edition performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
New Edition performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
19 / 35
New Edition, including Bobby Brown, accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

New Edition, including Bobby Brown, accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
New Edition, including Bobby Brown, accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
20 / 35
Swae Lee (L) and French Montana perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Swae Lee (L) and French Montana perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Swae Lee (L) and French Montana perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
21 / 35
Mary J. Blige performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mary J. Blige performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Mary J. Blige performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
22 / 35
Maxwell performs "Gods". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Maxwell performs "Gods". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Maxwell performs "Gods". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
23 / 35
Chance the Rapper accepts the Humanitarian Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Chance the Rapper accepts the Humanitarian Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Chance the Rapper accepts the Humanitarian Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
24 / 35
Bruno Mars accepts the award for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Bruno Mars accepts the award for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Bruno Mars accepts the award for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
25 / 35
Trey Songz (R) performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Trey Songz (R) performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Trey Songz (R) performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
26 / 35
Solange poses backstage with her Centric Award for "Cranes in the Sky". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Solange poses backstage with her Centric Award for "Cranes in the Sky". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Solange poses backstage with her Centric Award for "Cranes in the Sky". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
27 / 35
Future performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Future performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Future performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
28 / 35
Actor Jamie Foxx presents an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Jamie Foxx presents an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Actor Jamie Foxx presents an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
29 / 35
Chance the Rapper accepts the award for Best New Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Chance the Rapper accepts the award for Best New Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Chance the Rapper accepts the award for Best New Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
30 / 35
Chris Brown performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Chris Brown performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Chris Brown performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
31 / 35
Migos performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Migos performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Migos performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
32 / 35
Lecrae accepts the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel Inspirational award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Lecrae accepts the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel Inspirational award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Lecrae accepts the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel Inspirational award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
33 / 35
Show host Leslie Jones speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Show host Leslie Jones speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Show host Leslie Jones speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
34 / 35
La La Anthony and Kofi speak on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

La La Anthony and Kofi speak on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
La La Anthony and Kofi speak on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Isle of Wight Festival

Isle of Wight Festival

Next Slideshows

Isle of Wight Festival

Isle of Wight Festival

Britain's music festival season gets underway with the summer's first major event, the Isle of Wight Festival.

12 Jun 2017
London Fashion Week Men's Spring 2018

London Fashion Week Men's Spring 2018

Highlights from London's Fashion Week Men's.

12 Jun 2017
Best of Tony Awards

Best of Tony Awards

'Dear Evan Hansen,' the teen-angst driven musical about a high school outsider, wins the top prize.

12 Jun 2017
AFI Life Achievement Award

AFI Life Achievement Award

The stars come out for the American Film Institute's Life Achievement Award honoring Diane Keaton in Los Angeles.

09 Jun 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Swarm of bees removed from Times Square

Swarm of bees removed from Times Square

A beekeeper removes a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Iraqi forces push towards the river side of Mosul's Old City, their key target in the eight-month campaign to take the city from Islamic State.

Syria's Assad in rare visits outside capital

Syria's Assad in rare visits outside capital

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been touring areas north of Damascus in recent days, a rare trip out of his seat of power in the capital.

Wild horses return to Mongolia's steppes

Wild horses return to Mongolia's steppes

Przewalski's horses, driven to extinction in their Mongolian homeland in the 1960s, are repopulated in their ancestral arid deserts and mountains.

Obama post-presidency

Obama post-presidency

The life of former President Barack Obama since Trump's inauguration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Trump meets Modi

Trump meets Modi

President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold their first face-to-face meeting in Washington seeking to boost U.S.-Indian relations despite differences over trade, the Paris climate accord and immigration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Venezuela's symphony of protests

Venezuela's symphony of protests

Protesters play violins, flutes and guitars as they take to the streets of Caracas in demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast