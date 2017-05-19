Best of Cannes
Singer Rihanna poses for the screening of "Okja". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Actress Aishwarya Rai poses for the screening of "Okja". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jury member Jessica Chastain poses for the screening of "Okja". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Actress Li Yuchun poses for the screening of "Okja". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cast member Tilda Swinton poses for the screening of "Okja". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Director JR jumps as he poses for the screening of "Visages, villages". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Tattoos are pictured on the face of cast member Panya Yimumphai as he poses at the photocall for the film "A Prayer Before Dawn". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast member Lily Collins poses at the photocall for "Okja". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Directors JR and Agnes Varda joke with Musician Matthieu Chedid known as M as they pose at the photocall for the film "Visages, villages" (Faces Places). REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Model Bella Hadid poses at the screening of "Okja". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast member Takuya Kimura takes a photo as he poses at the photocall for "Mugen no junin" (Blade of the Immortal). REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A guest with a tattoo of a camera on her back arrives at the screening of the film "Mugen no junin" (Blade of the Immortal). REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cast member Soudabeh Beizaee and Nasim Adabi pose at the photocall for "Lerd" (A Man of Integrity). REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Director Takashi Miike poses with cast members Hana Sugisaki and Takuya Kimura at the screening of the film "Mugen no junin" (Blade of the Immortal). REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Model Deepika Padukone poses at the screening of "Nelyubov" (Loveless). REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Cast members Michelle Williams and Julianne Moore pose before the screening of the film "Wonderstruck" in competition. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Model Winnie Harlow poses before the screening of the film "Nelyubov" (Loveless) in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Susan Sarandon poses before the screening of the film "Nelyubov" (Loveless) in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Model Emily Ratajkowski poses before the screening of the film "Nelyubov" (Loveless) in competition. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Actress Sandrine Kiberlain, President of the Camera d'Or Jury, poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Model Lily Donaldson poses before the screening of the film "Nelyubov" (Loveless) in competition. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
T. J. Miller (L) poses with his wife Kate Gorney before the screening of the film "Wonderstruck" in competition. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Director Takashi Miike poses with cast members Hana Sugisaki and Takuya Kimura during a photocall for the film "Mugen no junin" (Blade of the Immortal) out of competition. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cast members Jaden Michael poses during a photocall for the film "Wonderstruck" in competition. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cast member Michelle Williams poses during a photocall for the film "Wonderstruck" in competition. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Cast member Jeanne Balibar poses during a photocall for the film "Barbara" in competition for the category "Un Certain regard". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Susan Sarandon and Elle Fanning pose during the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Les fantomes d'Ismael" (Ismael's Ghosts) out of competition. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Mistress of Ceremony actress Monica Bellucci kisses actor Alex Lutz on stage during the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Les fantomes d'Ismael" (Ismael's Ghosts) out of competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Model Hofit Golan and Victoria Bonya pose at the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Les fantomes d'Ismael". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Julianne Moore and Susan Sarandon pose at the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Les fantomes d'Ismael" (Ismael's Ghosts) out of competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Sandrine Kiberlain, President of the Camera d'Or Jury, poses during the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Les fantomes d'Ismael" (Ismael's Ghosts) out of competition. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Adrien Brody and Lara Lieto pose at the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Les fantomes d'Ismael" (Ismael's Ghosts) out of competition. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actress Alice Taglioni poses at the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Les fantomes d'Ismael" (Ismael's Ghosts) out of competition. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Clotilde Courau poses on the red carpet during the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Les fantomes d'Ismael" (Ismael's Ghosts) out of competition. REUTERS/Regis Duvingau
Jury members Will Smith and Jessica Chastain pose. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cast member Marion Cotillard poses during a photocall for the film "Les fantomes d'Ismael" (Ismael's Ghosts) out of competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Director Pedro Almodovar, Jury President of the 70th Cannes Film Festival and Jury members Maren Ade, Jessica Chastain, Fan Bingbing, Agnes Jaoui, Park Chan-wook, Will Smith, Paolo Sorrentino and Gabriel Yared pose during the opening ceremony and...more
Mistress of Ceremony actress Monica Bellucci poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
