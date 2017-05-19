Edition:
Best of Cannes

Singer Rihanna poses for the screening of "Okja". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Actress Aishwarya Rai poses for the screening of "Okja". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Jury member Jessica Chastain poses for the screening of "Okja". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Actress Li Yuchun poses for the screening of "Okja". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Cast member Tilda Swinton poses for the screening of "Okja". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Director JR jumps as he poses for the screening of "Visages, villages". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tattoos are pictured on the face of cast member Panya Yimumphai as he poses at the photocall for the film "A Prayer Before Dawn". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Cast member Lily Collins poses at the photocall for "Okja". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Directors JR and Agnes Varda joke with Musician Matthieu Chedid known as M as they pose at the photocall for the film "Visages, villages" (Faces Places). REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Model Bella Hadid poses at the screening of "Okja". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Cast member Takuya Kimura takes a photo as he poses at the photocall for "Mugen no junin" (Blade of the Immortal). REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A guest with a tattoo of a camera on her back arrives at the screening of the film "Mugen no junin" (Blade of the Immortal). REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Cast member Soudabeh Beizaee and Nasim Adabi pose at the photocall for "Lerd" (A Man of Integrity). REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Director Takashi Miike poses with cast members Hana Sugisaki and Takuya Kimura at the screening of the film "Mugen no junin" (Blade of the Immortal). REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Model Deepika Padukone poses at the screening of "Nelyubov" (Loveless). REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Cast members Michelle Williams and Julianne Moore pose before the screening of the film "Wonderstruck" in competition. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Model Winnie Harlow poses before the screening of the film "Nelyubov" (Loveless) in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Susan Sarandon poses before the screening of the film "Nelyubov" (Loveless) in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Model Emily Ratajkowski poses before the screening of the film "Nelyubov" (Loveless) in competition. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Actress Sandrine Kiberlain, President of the Camera d'Or Jury, poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Model Lily Donaldson poses before the screening of the film "Nelyubov" (Loveless) in competition. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

T. J. Miller (L) poses with his wife Kate Gorney before the screening of the film "Wonderstruck" in competition. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Director Takashi Miike poses with cast members Hana Sugisaki and Takuya Kimura during a photocall for the film "Mugen no junin" (Blade of the Immortal) out of competition. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Cast members Jaden Michael poses during a photocall for the film "Wonderstruck" in competition. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Cast member Michelle Williams poses during a photocall for the film "Wonderstruck" in competition. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Cast member Jeanne Balibar poses during a photocall for the film "Barbara" in competition for the category "Un Certain regard". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Susan Sarandon and Elle Fanning pose during the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Les fantomes d'Ismael" (Ismael's Ghosts) out of competition. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Mistress of Ceremony actress Monica Bellucci kisses actor Alex Lutz on stage during the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Les fantomes d'Ismael" (Ismael's Ghosts) out of competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Model Hofit Golan and Victoria Bonya pose at the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Les fantomes d'Ismael". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Julianne Moore and Susan Sarandon pose at the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Les fantomes d'Ismael" (Ismael's Ghosts) out of competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Actress Sandrine Kiberlain, President of the Camera d'Or Jury, poses during the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Les fantomes d'Ismael" (Ismael's Ghosts) out of competition. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Adrien Brody and Lara Lieto pose at the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Les fantomes d'Ismael" (Ismael's Ghosts) out of competition. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Actress Alice Taglioni poses at the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Les fantomes d'Ismael" (Ismael's Ghosts) out of competition. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Clotilde Courau poses on the red carpet during the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Les fantomes d'Ismael" (Ismael's Ghosts) out of competition. REUTERS/Regis Duvingau

Jury members Will Smith and Jessica Chastain pose. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Cast member Marion Cotillard poses during a photocall for the film "Les fantomes d'Ismael" (Ismael's Ghosts) out of competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Director Pedro Almodovar, Jury President of the 70th Cannes Film Festival and Jury members Maren Ade, Jessica Chastain, Fan Bingbing, Agnes Jaoui, Park Chan-wook, Will Smith, Paolo Sorrentino and Gabriel Yared pose during the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Les fantomes d'Ismael" (Ismael's Ghosts) out of competition. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Mistress of Ceremony actress Monica Bellucci poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

