Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sat Jul 22, 2017 | 12:10am BST

Best of Comic-Con

Taking a break from her hot costume as Disney's villainous giant crab Tamatoa from the movie "Moana", Sabrina Johnson takes off her mask at Comic Con International in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Taking a break from her hot costume as Disney's villainous giant crab Tamatoa from the movie "Moana", Sabrina Johnson takes off her mask at Comic Con International in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Taking a break from her hot costume as Disney's villainous giant crab Tamatoa from the movie "Moana", Sabrina Johnson takes off her mask at Comic Con International in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
1 / 35
Jim Hampshire, dressed as a character from "Game of Thrones". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Jim Hampshire, dressed as a character from "Game of Thrones". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Jim Hampshire, dressed as a character from "Game of Thrones". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 35
Emjaye Adamson of San Diego poses for a picture. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Emjaye Adamson of San Diego poses for a picture. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Emjaye Adamson of San Diego poses for a picture. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
3 / 35
Cast members Olivia Munn and Justin Theroux hold their respective characters of Koko and Garmadon at an event for "The LEGO Ninjago Movie". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast members Olivia Munn and Justin Theroux hold their respective characters of Koko and Garmadon at an event for "The LEGO Ninjago Movie". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Cast members Olivia Munn and Justin Theroux hold their respective characters of Koko and Garmadon at an event for "The LEGO Ninjago Movie". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
4 / 35
David Schoelen (L) is helped with his Demogorgon costume by Paul Baum, dressed like the character of Eleven, both from "Stranger Things". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

David Schoelen (L) is helped with his Demogorgon costume by Paul Baum, dressed like the character of Eleven, both from "Stranger Things". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
David Schoelen (L) is helped with his Demogorgon costume by Paul Baum, dressed like the character of Eleven, both from "Stranger Things". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 35
Brian Scarrah wears his mask as he arrives via street car. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Brian Scarrah wears his mask as he arrives via street car. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Brian Scarrah wears his mask as he arrives via street car. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
6 / 35
An attendee in costume as the Silver Surfer character carries his phone in the back of his swim suit. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An attendee in costume as the Silver Surfer character carries his phone in the back of his swim suit. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
An attendee in costume as the Silver Surfer character carries his phone in the back of his swim suit. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 35
Cast member Halle Berry attends a press line for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Halle Berry attends a press line for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Cast member Halle Berry attends a press line for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 35
Joe Skellington poses for a pictures during opening day. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Joe Skellington poses for a pictures during opening day. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Joe Skellington poses for a pictures during opening day. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
9 / 35
An attendee arrives dressed in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An attendee arrives dressed in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
An attendee arrives dressed in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
10 / 35
Small toy figures are shown for sale. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Small toy figures are shown for sale. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Small toy figures are shown for sale. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
11 / 35
A person wears a Stormtrooper helmet while pushing a stroller. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A person wears a Stormtrooper helmet while pushing a stroller. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
A person wears a Stormtrooper helmet while pushing a stroller. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
12 / 35
Attendees chat during the 2017 Comic-Con International Convention. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Attendees chat during the 2017 Comic-Con International Convention. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Attendees chat during the 2017 Comic-Con International Convention. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
13 / 35
Cast member Channing Tatum poses at a press line for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Channing Tatum poses at a press line for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Cast member Channing Tatum poses at a press line for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
14 / 35
A zombie arrives in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A zombie arrives in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A zombie arrives in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
15 / 35
An attendee takes a selfie. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An attendee takes a selfie. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
An attendee takes a selfie. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
16 / 35
An attendee with red hair and green eyes in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An attendee with red hair and green eyes in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
An attendee with red hair and green eyes in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
17 / 35
Cast member Jeff Bridges poses at a press line for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Jeff Bridges poses at a press line for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Cast member Jeff Bridges poses at a press line for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
18 / 35
A family poses for a picture with cartoon character Sponge Bob. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A family poses for a picture with cartoon character Sponge Bob. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A family poses for a picture with cartoon character Sponge Bob. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
19 / 35
Attendees gather during opening day. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees gather during opening day. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Attendees gather during opening day. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
20 / 35
Attendees wait in line at a security line for a costume and weapons check. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees wait in line at a security line for a costume and weapons check. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Attendees wait in line at a security line for a costume and weapons check. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
21 / 35
Attendee Todd Schmidt of San Diego poses for a picture. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendee Todd Schmidt of San Diego poses for a picture. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Attendee Todd Schmidt of San Diego poses for a picture. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
22 / 35
Ben Choy from Los Angeles poses for a picture. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Ben Choy from Los Angeles poses for a picture. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Ben Choy from Los Angeles poses for a picture. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
23 / 35
Benilda from San Francisco is dressed as Queen Amidala from Star Wars. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Benilda from San Francisco is dressed as Queen Amidala from Star Wars. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Benilda from San Francisco is dressed as Queen Amidala from Star Wars. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
24 / 35
An attendee arrives in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An attendee arrives in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
An attendee arrives in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
25 / 35
Cast member Pedro Pascal poses at a press line for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Pedro Pascal poses at a press line for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Cast member Pedro Pascal poses at a press line for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
26 / 35
An attendee in costume walks the floor. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An attendee in costume walks the floor. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
An attendee in costume walks the floor. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
27 / 35
Attendees arrive dressed in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees arrive dressed in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Attendees arrive dressed in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
28 / 35
Attendee Emily poses for a picture. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendee Emily poses for a picture. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Attendee Emily poses for a picture. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
29 / 35
An attendee poses for a friend. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An attendee poses for a friend. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
An attendee poses for a friend. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
30 / 35
Attendees arrive dressed in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees arrive dressed in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Attendees arrive dressed in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
31 / 35
David Schoelen poses dressed like the character of Demogorgon from "Stranger Things". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

David Schoelen poses dressed like the character of Demogorgon from "Stranger Things". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
David Schoelen poses dressed like the character of Demogorgon from "Stranger Things". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
32 / 35
An attendee calling himself Dude Vader blows bubbles out of his costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An attendee calling himself Dude Vader blows bubbles out of his costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
An attendee calling himself Dude Vader blows bubbles out of his costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
33 / 35
Attendees arrive dressed in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees arrive dressed in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Attendees arrive dressed in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
34 / 35
Attendee Lesly Easson makes a phone call while in her costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendee Lesly Easson makes a phone call while in her costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Attendee Lesly Easson makes a phone call while in her costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
ESPY Awards red carpet

ESPY Awards red carpet

Next Slideshows

ESPY Awards red carpet

ESPY Awards red carpet

On the red carpet at the 2017 ESPY Awards.

13 Jul 2017
Madonna opens hospital wing in Malawi

Madonna opens hospital wing in Malawi

Madonna attends the opening of her Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi.

11 Jul 2017
Celebrity mugshots

Celebrity mugshots

Our collection of celebrity arrest photos.

10 Jul 2017
Paris Haute Couture

Paris Haute Couture

Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.

05 Jul 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Sean Spicer resigns

Sean Spicer resigns

Sean Spicer has resigned as White House press secretary, ending a turbulent six months as the chief spokesman for President Trump's administration.

Preparing for a Syrian gas attack

Preparing for a Syrian gas attack

Syrian medical staff learn how to treat victims of chemical weapons attacks, in a course organized by the World Health Organization in Turkey.

Will and Kate's pre-Brexit charm tour

Will and Kate's pre-Brexit charm tour

Prince William and his wife Kate shore up relations with European Union countries before Britain leaves the bloc.

Russia's military might

Russia's military might

A look at Russia's armed forces amid reports the country deployed a new cruise missile despite complaints by U.S. officials that it violated an arms control treaty banning ground-based U.S. and Russian intermediate-range missiles.

Thousands protest Polish court overhaul

Thousands protest Polish court overhaul

Tens of thousands of Poles protest against a new law that allows parliament to appoint Supreme Court judges, defying a European Union warning that the move undermines democracy and the rule of law.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Tensions run high at Jerusalem holy site

Tensions run high at Jerusalem holy site

Palestinian worshippers clash with Israeli security forces outside a Jerusalem shrine in violence prompted by the installation of metal detectors at its entry point.

Protests in northern Morocco swell

Protests in northern Morocco swell

Police fire tear gas to scatter hundreds of protesters, part of the biggest wave of demonstrations in the kingdom since Arab Spring-inspired rallies in 2011.

Strong quake shakes Greece and Turkey

Strong quake shakes Greece and Turkey

A powerful earthquake shakes the Greek holiday island of Kos and the Turkish tourist hub of Bodrum.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast