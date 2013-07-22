Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Jul 22, 2013 | 4:50pm BST

Best of Comic-Con

<p>Cosplayers husband and wife duo, John Randolph and Vylet Randolph, pose dressed as the Governor and a zombie respectively from "The Walking Dead" television and comic series during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves</p>

Cosplayers husband and wife duo, John Randolph and Vylet Randolph, pose dressed as the Governor and a zombie respectively from "The Walking Dead" television and comic series during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18,...more

Monday, July 22, 2013

Cosplayers husband and wife duo, John Randolph and Vylet Randolph, pose dressed as the Governor and a zombie respectively from "The Walking Dead" television and comic series during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Close
1 / 20
<p>Cosplayers Julia Gurrola (R), dressed as Vriska, and Maxine Gurrola, dressed as Kanaya, pose while dressed as characters from webcomic "Homestuck" during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves</p>

Cosplayers Julia Gurrola (R), dressed as Vriska, and Maxine Gurrola, dressed as Kanaya, pose while dressed as characters from webcomic "Homestuck" during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves more

Monday, July 22, 2013

Cosplayers Julia Gurrola (R), dressed as Vriska, and Maxine Gurrola, dressed as Kanaya, pose while dressed as characters from webcomic "Homestuck" during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Close
2 / 20
<p>Cosplayer Travis Stapleton poses while dressed as comic book character Kick-Ass during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves</p>

Cosplayer Travis Stapleton poses while dressed as comic book character Kick-Ass during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Monday, July 22, 2013

Cosplayer Travis Stapleton poses while dressed as comic book character Kick-Ass during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Close
3 / 20
<p>Cosplayer Saturnino Turtle Martinez III poses while dressed as comic book character Hellboy during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves</p>

Cosplayer Saturnino Turtle Martinez III poses while dressed as comic book character Hellboy during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Monday, July 22, 2013

Cosplayer Saturnino Turtle Martinez III poses while dressed as comic book character Hellboy during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Close
4 / 20
<p>Cosplayer Laura Stevens poses in her "Lolita Captain America" costume, inspired by comic book character "Captain America", during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves</p>

Cosplayer Laura Stevens poses in her "Lolita Captain America" costume, inspired by comic book character "Captain America", during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Monday, July 22, 2013

Cosplayer Laura Stevens poses in her "Lolita Captain America" costume, inspired by comic book character "Captain America", during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Close
5 / 20
<p>Cosplayer Charissa Cho poses while dressed as War World Two soldier Steve Rogers (Skinny Steve) from the "Captain America" movie during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves</p>

Cosplayer Charissa Cho poses while dressed as War World Two soldier Steve Rogers (Skinny Steve) from the "Captain America" movie during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Monday, July 22, 2013

Cosplayer Charissa Cho poses while dressed as War World Two soldier Steve Rogers (Skinny Steve) from the "Captain America" movie during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Close
6 / 20
<p>Cosplayer Jay Justise poses while dressed as comic book character Captain Universe during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves</p>

Cosplayer Jay Justise poses while dressed as comic book character Captain Universe during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Monday, July 22, 2013

Cosplayer Jay Justise poses while dressed as comic book character Captain Universe during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Close
7 / 20
<p>Cosplayer Victoria Gonzalez poses while dressed as Princess Leia from the "Star Wars" movies during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves</p>

Cosplayer Victoria Gonzalez poses while dressed as Princess Leia from the "Star Wars" movies during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Monday, July 22, 2013

Cosplayer Victoria Gonzalez poses while dressed as Princess Leia from the "Star Wars" movies during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Close
8 / 20
<p>Cosplayer Tom Roy poses while dressed as comic book character Wolverine during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves</p>

Cosplayer Tom Roy poses while dressed as comic book character Wolverine during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Monday, July 22, 2013

Cosplayer Tom Roy poses while dressed as comic book character Wolverine during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Close
9 / 20
<p>Cosplayer Evin Van Outryve poses while dressed as comic book character Gambit during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves</p>

Cosplayer Evin Van Outryve poses while dressed as comic book character Gambit during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Monday, July 22, 2013

Cosplayer Evin Van Outryve poses while dressed as comic book character Gambit during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Close
10 / 20
<p>Cosplayer Lorenzo Ramirez poses in his "Free Face Hugger" costume, inspired by the face huggers from the "Alien" movies, during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves</p>

Cosplayer Lorenzo Ramirez poses in his "Free Face Hugger" costume, inspired by the face huggers from the "Alien" movies, during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Monday, July 22, 2013

Cosplayer Lorenzo Ramirez poses in his "Free Face Hugger" costume, inspired by the face huggers from the "Alien" movies, during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Close
11 / 20
<p>Cosplayer Ariel Cabrera poses while dressed as Ventus from the "Kingdom Hearts" video games during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves</p>

Cosplayer Ariel Cabrera poses while dressed as Ventus from the "Kingdom Hearts" video games during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Monday, July 22, 2013

Cosplayer Ariel Cabrera poses while dressed as Ventus from the "Kingdom Hearts" video games during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Close
12 / 20
<p>Cosplayer Michael Qoyawayma poses in his "Storm Trooper TK9729" costume, inspired by the Stormtroopers from the "Star Wars" movies, during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves</p>

Cosplayer Michael Qoyawayma poses in his "Storm Trooper TK9729" costume, inspired by the Stormtroopers from the "Star Wars" movies, during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Monday, July 22, 2013

Cosplayer Michael Qoyawayma poses in his "Storm Trooper TK9729" costume, inspired by the Stormtroopers from the "Star Wars" movies, during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Close
13 / 20
<p>Cosplayer Maxine Gurrola poses while dressed as a character from webcomic "Homestuck" during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves</p>

Cosplayer Maxine Gurrola poses while dressed as a character from webcomic "Homestuck" during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Monday, July 22, 2013

Cosplayer Maxine Gurrola poses while dressed as a character from webcomic "Homestuck" during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Close
14 / 20
<p>Cosplayer Angel Aguiniga poses while dressed as comic book character Superman during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves</p>

Cosplayer Angel Aguiniga poses while dressed as comic book character Superman during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Monday, July 22, 2013

Cosplayer Angel Aguiniga poses while dressed as comic book character Superman during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Close
15 / 20
<p>Marisol Ruiz, who is dressed up as character 'Fionna' from animated TV series "Adventure Time, plays video games while queuing in line hoping to get volunteer passes a day before the start of the 2013 Comic-Con in San Diego, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves</p>

Marisol Ruiz, who is dressed up as character 'Fionna' from animated TV series "Adventure Time, plays video games while queuing in line hoping to get volunteer passes a day before the start of the 2013 Comic-Con in San Diego, July 17, 2013....more

Monday, July 22, 2013

Marisol Ruiz, who is dressed up as character 'Fionna' from animated TV series "Adventure Time, plays video games while queuing in line hoping to get volunteer passes a day before the start of the 2013 Comic-Con in San Diego, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Close
16 / 20
<p>Cosplayer Noel Victorio poses while dressed as Rorschach from the graphic novel "Watchmen" during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves</p>

Cosplayer Noel Victorio poses while dressed as Rorschach from the graphic novel "Watchmen" during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Monday, July 22, 2013

Cosplayer Noel Victorio poses while dressed as Rorschach from the graphic novel "Watchmen" during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Close
17 / 20
<p>Cosplayer Scott Ng poses while dressed as Japanese manga character Ichigo Kurosaki from "Bleach" during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves</p>

Cosplayer Scott Ng poses while dressed as Japanese manga character Ichigo Kurosaki from "Bleach" during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Monday, July 22, 2013

Cosplayer Scott Ng poses while dressed as Japanese manga character Ichigo Kurosaki from "Bleach" during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Close
18 / 20
<p>John Masuzumi wearing a "Hellbug" hat from the science fiction TV series and video game "Defiance" stands in front of the San Diego Convention Center a day before the start of the 2013 Comic-Con in San Diego, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves</p>

John Masuzumi wearing a "Hellbug" hat from the science fiction TV series and video game "Defiance" stands in front of the San Diego Convention Center a day before the start of the 2013 Comic-Con in San Diego, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves more

Monday, July 22, 2013

John Masuzumi wearing a "Hellbug" hat from the science fiction TV series and video game "Defiance" stands in front of the San Diego Convention Center a day before the start of the 2013 Comic-Con in San Diego, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Close
19 / 20
<p>Debbie Moss, who is dressed up as character 'Jamie Jaren' from the 1980s animated TV series 'Lazer Tag Academy,' waits in line hoping to get a volunteer credential pass a day before the start of the 2013 Comic-Con in San Diego, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves</p>

Debbie Moss, who is dressed up as character 'Jamie Jaren' from the 1980s animated TV series 'Lazer Tag Academy,' waits in line hoping to get a volunteer credential pass a day before the start of the 2013 Comic-Con in San Diego, July 17, 2013....more

Monday, July 22, 2013

Debbie Moss, who is dressed up as character 'Jamie Jaren' from the 1980s animated TV series 'Lazer Tag Academy,' waits in line hoping to get a volunteer credential pass a day before the start of the 2013 Comic-Con in San Diego, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Emmy nominees

Emmy nominees

Next Slideshows

Emmy nominees

Emmy nominees

"American Horror Story: Asylum" and "Game of Thrones" led the nominees for the primetime Emmy Awards.

18 Jul 2013

"Glee" star Cory Monteith found dead

Actor Cory Monteith, 31-year-old heartthrob of "Glee", was found dead in his Vancouver hotel room.

15 Jul 2013
Celebrities in wax

Celebrities in wax

Wax sculptures of famous faces.

11 Jul 2013
Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

A sampling of recent celebrity spottings.

11 Jul 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Photos