Pictures | Sat Jul 11, 2015 | 2:15am BST

Best of Comic-Con

A man identifying himself as TJ The Fish Doctor dresses as "Albert", a robot double of The Wolverine from the Marvel Comics' comic book series, at the 2015 Comic-Con International in San Diego, California July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
People dressed as a Batman and a Joker pose for pictures outside of the 2015 Comic-Con International in San Diego, California July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
Cosplay enthusiasts Jonathan Michael (L) and Connor Breen are dressed like the Mad Hatter from "Alice in Wonderland" during the 2015 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
People pose for a photo while promoting the movie "Hitman: Agent 47" during the 2015 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
Shawn Richter shows his Captain America costume while his son Gavin looks on. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Cosplay attendees pose for pictures. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Attendees dressed in zombie outfits walk down the Gaslamp Quarter. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Characters from the new Amazon series "Hand Of God". REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Cosplay attendees show their costumes. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Jennifer Lawrence poses at a press line for "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
A man dressed as Boba Fett. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Comic Con attendees wait to cross the street. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Angel Viray poses with zombies from the AMC series "The Walking Dead". REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Attendees walk outside of the Convention Center. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Alejandro Castillo dresses as White Walker from Game Of Thrones. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
A man dressed as Chewbacca from Star Wars. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Attendees adjust their costumes. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Sabastian and Julia Sanzberro, dressed as Fred Flinstone and Barney Rubble, walk the trade floor. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Cast member Willow Shields poses at a press line for "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
A group of Power Rangers pose. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
A group of young Star Wars Stormtroopers. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
An attendee dressed in cosplay as the character Ash from the movie "The Evil Dead". REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Francesca Capaldi, who is the voice of the Little Red-Haired Girl in The Peanuts Movie. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
Jason Garcia poses as The Joker from Batman. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Director M. Night Shyamalan poses for portrait. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
A man in a Transformers costume walks down the hall. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
Cast members Peter Capaldi (C), Jenna Coleman (L) and Michelle Gomez pose at a press line for "Doctor Who". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Attendees cross the street. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
Brandon Moriesta (R) interacts with a Cosplay character. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
Cast members Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson (C) and Liam Hemsworth hug at a press line for "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
