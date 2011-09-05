Edition:
Best of Daegu

Monday, September 05, 2011

Usain Bolt of Jamaica runs through a corner during his men's 200 metres heat at the IAAF 2011 World Championships in Daegu, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, September 05, 2011

Damar Forbes of Jamaica competes in the men's long jump qualifying event at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, September 05, 2011

Blanka Vlasic of Croatia competes during the women's high jump qualifying event at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Monday, September 05, 2011

Robert Harting of Germany celebrates winning the men's discus throw final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Monday, September 05, 2011

Usain Bolt of Jamaica walks without his shirt after being disqualified for a false start during the men's 100 metres final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Monday, September 05, 2011

Maria Abakumova of Russia celebrates winning the women's javelin throw final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, September 05, 2011

Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand lays on the track after falling during the women's 1,500 metres heats at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 28, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Monday, September 05, 2011

Kerron Clement of the U.S. clears a hurdle during his men's 400 metres hurdles semi-final heat at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 30, 2011 REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, September 05, 2011

Sally Pearson of Australia (R) clears a hurdle ahead of the competition during the women's 100 metres hurdles final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Monday, September 05, 2011

Hwang In-sung of South Korea competes in the men's shot put qualifying event at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Monday, September 05, 2011

Koji Murofushi (R) of Japan embraces his coach after winning the gold medal during the men's hammer throw final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, September 05, 2011

Olha Saladuha of Ukraine competes in the women's triple jump final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Monday, September 05, 2011

Lazaro Borges of Cuba competes in the men's pole vault final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Monday, September 05, 2011

Usain Bolt of Jamaica blows a kiss to the crowd after winning his men's 200 metres semi-final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, September 05, 2011

Sergey Bakulin of Russia throws away a bottle of water during the men's 50 km race walk final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Monday, September 05, 2011

Ezekiel Kemboi of Kenya celebrates winning the men's 3000 metres steeplechase final ahead of Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad (C) and Bouabdellah Tahri of France (R) at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Monday, September 05, 2011

Sergey Makarov of Russia competes in the men's javelin throw final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Monday, September 05, 2011

Dimitrios Chondrokoukis of Greece reacts during the men's high jump final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, September 05, 2011

Melaine Walker of Jamaica celebrates placing second in the women's 400 metres hurdles final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Monday, September 05, 2011

Olha Saladuha of Ukraine (L) celebrates with Olga Rypakova of Kazakhstan after the women's triple jump final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, September 1, 2011. Saladuha won gold and Rypakova silver. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Monday, September 05, 2011

Pablo Villalobos (C) of Spain is helped up by teammate Rafael Iglesias (R) after the men's marathon at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Monday, September 05, 2011

Aleksandr Shustov of Russia reacts during the men's high jump final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Monday, September 05, 2011

Usain Bolt of Jamaica holds his shoes after winning the men's 200 metres final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Monday, September 05, 2011

Rozle Prezelj of Slovenia competes during the men's high jump qualifying event at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Monday, September 05, 2011

Yelena Isinbayeva of Russia lands on the mat during the women's pole vault final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, September 05, 2011

Austra Skujyte of Lithuania competes during the long jump event of the heptathlon at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Monday, September 05, 2011

Veronica Campbell-Brown of Jamaica (R) leans at the finish line ahead of Carmelita Jeter of the U.S. winning the women's 200 metres final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Monday, September 05, 2011

Scott Russell of Canada falls as he competes during the men's javelin throw qualifying event at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu September 1, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Monday, September 05, 2011

Abel Kirui of Kenya celebrates winning the men's marathon at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, September 05, 2011

Usain Bolt of Jamaica reacts after crossing the finish line next to Walter Dix of the U.S. (L) winning the men's 200 metres final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Monday, September 05, 2011

Fabiana Murer of Brazil celebrates winning the gold medal during the women's pole vault final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Monday, September 05, 2011

Competitors clear a water jump during the men's 3,000 metres steeplechase heat at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Monday, September 05, 2011

Megumi Kinukawa of Japan is carried away after collapsing on the track after finishing the women's 10,000 metres final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Monday, September 05, 2011

Ineta Radevica of Latvia competes during the women's long jump final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Monday, September 05, 2011

Fireworks explode over the Daegu Stadium during the opening ceremony at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Monday, September 05, 2011

Ashton Eaton of the U.S. celebrates his second place at the 1,500 metres event of the men's decathlon at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Monday, September 05, 2011

Oscar Pistorius of South Africa comes out of the starting blocks during his men's 400 metres heat at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, September 05, 2011

Nikoleta Kiriakopoulou of Greece competes in the women's pole vault final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Monday, September 05, 2011

Kerron Stewart of Jamaica (R) crosses the finish line first to win her women's 100 metres semi-final at the IAAF 2011 World Championship in Daegu August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Monday, September 05, 2011

A toilet used for urine analysis at an anti-doping control centre is seen at the stadium in Daegu, southeast of Seoul August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Monday, September 05, 2011

Antoinette Nana Djimou Ida of France competes during the shot put event of the heptathlon at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, September 05, 2011

Yohan Blake (L) of Jamaica races to win the men's 100 metres final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Monday, September 05, 2011

Usain Bolt of Jamaica (R) makes a false start as Nesta Carter of Jamaica stays in the blocks in the men's 100 metres final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 28, 2011. Bolt false started and was disqualified from the world athletics championships 100 metres final on Sunday. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Monday, September 05, 2011

Competitors clear a water jump during the men's 3,000 metres steeplechase heat at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 29, 2011. Picture taken with an underwater camera. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Monday, September 05, 2011

A photo finish shows Oscar Pistorius of South Africa (bottom) in the men's 400 metres heat at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Seiko/Handout

Monday, September 05, 2011

Tetiana Petlyuk of Ukraine lies on the track with a leg injury during her women's 800 metres heat at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Monday, September 05, 2011

Will Claye of the U.S. competes during the men's long jump final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, September 05, 2011

Will Claye of the U.S. competes in the men's long jump final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Monday, September 05, 2011

Ezekiel Kemboi of Kenya celebrates winning the men's 3000 metres steeplechase final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Monday, September 05, 2011

Kirani James of Grenada kisses the flag on his shirt after winning the men's 400 metres final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Monday, September 05, 2011

Nesta Carter (L), Michael Frater (2nd L), Yohan Blake and Usain Bolt (R) of Jamaica celebrate winning their men's 4x100 metres relay final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu September 4, 2011. Jamaica set a new world record with a time of 37.04 seconds. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Monday, September 05, 2011

Usain Bolt of Jamaica (C) sprints to the finish line to win the men's 4x100 metres relay at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu September 4, 2011. Jamaica set a new world record with a time of 37.04 seconds. REUTERS/David Gray

Monday, September 05, 2011

Mohamed Farah of Britain holds his national flag after winning the gold medal in the men's 5,000 metres final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, September 05, 2011

A photofinish shows Usain Bolt of Jamaica running to the finish line in his men's 200 metres heat at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Seiko/Handout

Monday, September 05, 2011

Christian Taylor of the U.S. celebrates winning the men's triple jump final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Monday, September 05, 2011

Phillips Idowu of Britain competes during the men's triple jump final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Monday, September 05, 2011

Mariya Savinova of Russia (L) reacts winning the women's 800 meters event in front of second placed Caster Semenya of South Africa (R) Ekaterina Kostetskaya of Russia (2nd L) and Janeth Jepkosgei Busienei of Kenya (2nd R) at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Monday, September 05, 2011

Marion Wagner of Germany sits against a wall as she cries after her team dropped the baton during their women's 4x100 metres relay heat at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Monday, September 05, 2011

Richard Colman of Australia celebrates winning the men's 400 metres T53 final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Monday, September 05, 2011

Tatyana Lysenko of Russia celebrates winning the women's hammer throw final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu September 4, 2011. Picture taken with a tilt-shift lens. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

