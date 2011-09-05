Best of Daegu

Mariya Savinova of Russia (L) reacts winning the women's 800 meters event in front of second placed Caster Semenya of South Africa (R) Ekaterina Kostetskaya of Russia (2nd L) and Janeth Jepkosgei Busienei of Kenya (2nd R) at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder