Edition:
United Kingdom

Best of Euro 2016

Photographer
Reuters Staff
Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016

Croatia's Vedran Corluka with a head injury during his match against Turkey. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Croatia's Vedran Corluka with a head injury during his match against Turkey. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann Livepic
Close
1 / 15
Photographer
Albert Gea
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Czech Republic's Theodor Gebre Selassie in action with Spain's Jordi Alba REUTERS/Albert Gea Livepic

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Czech Republic's Theodor Gebre Selassie in action with Spain's Jordi Alba REUTERS/Albert Gea Livepic
Close
2 / 15
Photographer
Reuters Staff
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Republic of Ireland fans before the match against Sweden. REUTERS/Darren Staples Livepic

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Republic of Ireland fans before the match against Sweden. REUTERS/Darren Staples Livepic
Close
3 / 15
Photographer
Reuters Staff
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Spain's Aritz Aduriz attempts a overhead kick against Czech Republic. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler Livepic

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Spain's Aritz Aduriz attempts a overhead kick against Czech Republic. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler Livepic
Close
4 / 15
Photographer
Pascal Rossignol
Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016

Germany's Mario Gotze in action with Ukraine's Yevhen Khacheridi. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Germany's Mario Gotze in action with Ukraine's Yevhen Khacheridi. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol Livepic
Close
5 / 15
Photographer
Gonzalo Fuentes
Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016

Ukraine's Taras Stepanenko eyes the ball against Germany. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Ukraine's Taras Stepanenko eyes the ball against Germany. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes Livepic
Close
6 / 15
Photographer
Eric Gaillard
Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016

Northern Ireland's Kyle Lafferty attempts to shoot at goal with a overhead kick as Poland's Kamil Glik looks on. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Northern Ireland's Kyle Lafferty attempts to shoot at goal with a overhead kick as Poland's Kamil Glik looks on. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard Livepic
Close
7 / 15
Photographer
Jean-Paul Pelissier
Location
MARSEILLE, France
Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016

A teargas grenade explodes near an England fan ahead of England's EURO 2016 match in Marseille, France, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
A teargas grenade explodes near an England fan ahead of England's EURO 2016 match in Marseille, France, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
8 / 15
Photographer
Eddie Keogh
Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016

Poland's Robert Lewandowski in action with Northern Ireland's Gareth McAuley. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Poland's Robert Lewandowski in action with Northern Ireland's Gareth McAuley. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh Livepic
Close
9 / 15
Photographer
Reuters Staff
Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016

Poland's Krzysztof Maczynski in action with Northern Ireland's Oliver Norwood. REUTERS/Yves Herman Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Poland's Krzysztof Maczynski in action with Northern Ireland's Oliver Norwood. REUTERS/Yves Herman Livepic
Close
10 / 15
Photographer
Reuters Staff
Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016

Croatia fans before the match. REUTERS/Darren Staples Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Croatia fans before the match. REUTERS/Darren Staples Livepic
Close
11 / 15
Photographer
Reuters Staff
Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016

A Croatia fan celebrates on the pitch after Luka Modric scores their first goal against Turkey. REUTERS/John Sibley Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
A Croatia fan celebrates on the pitch after Luka Modric scores their first goal against Turkey. REUTERS/John Sibley Livepic
Close
12 / 15
Photographer
Robert Pratta
Location
MARSEILLE, France
Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016

England's Wayne Rooney fails to score against Russia. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
England's Wayne Rooney fails to score against Russia. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
13 / 15
Photographer
Yves Herman
Location
MARSEILLE, France
Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016

France fans watch the France and Romania match, in Marseille. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
France fans watch the France and Romania match, in Marseille. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
14 / 15
Photographer
Eddie Keogh
Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016

England's Gary Cahill in action with Russia's Aleksandr Kokorin. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh Livepic

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
England's Gary Cahill in action with Russia's Aleksandr Kokorin. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh Livepic
Close
15 / 15

Best of Euro 2016

Best of Euro 2016 Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Remembering Muhammad Ali

Remembering Muhammad Ali
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »