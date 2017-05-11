Edition:
Best of Eurovision

Austria's Nathan Trent performs the song "Running On Air". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
Ireland's Brendan Murray performs the song "Dying to Try". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
Serbia's Tijana Bogicevic performs the song "In Too Deep". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
Hungary's Joci Papai performs the song "Origo". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
Israel's IMRI performs the song "I Feel Alive". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
Denmark's Anja performs with the song "Where I Am". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Belarus's Naviband performs the song "Story of My Life". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
Romania's Ilinca ft. Alex Florea performs the song "Yodel It!". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
Austria's Nathan Trent celebrates with team after the Semi-Final 2. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
Lithuania's Fusedmarc performs with the song "Rain Of Revolution". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Germany's Levina performs with the song "Perfect Life". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Switzerland's Timebelle performs the song "Apollo". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
San Marino's Valentina Monetta and Jimmie Wilson perform with the song "Spirit of the Night". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Romania's Ilinca and Alex Florea celebrate after the Semi-Final 2. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
Ukraine's O.Torvald performs with the song "Time". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Moldova's group Sunstroke Project celebrate after the Semi-Final 1. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Belarus's Naviband performs with the song "Story of My Life". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Netherlands's O'G3NE performs with the song "Lights and Shadows". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Croatia's Jacques Houdek performs with the song "My Friend". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Azerbaijan's Dihaj (C) celebrates with team after the Semi-Final 1. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Bulgaria's Kristian Kostov performs the song "Beautiful Mess". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
Cyprus's Hovig (2nd-L) celebrates with team after the Semi-Final 1. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Malta's Claudia Faniello performs with the song "Breathlessly". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, May 10, 2017
France's Alma performs with the song "Requiem". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Sweden's Robin Bengtsson (3rd-R) celebrates after the Semi-Final 1. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Montenegro's Slavko Kalezic performs the song "Space". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Latvia's Triana Park perform with the song "Line". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Cyprus's Hovig performs the song "Gravity". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Czech Republic's Martina Barta performs the song "My Turn". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Switzerland's Timebelle performs with the song "Apollo". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Armenia's Artsvik performs the song "Fly With Me". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Azerbaijan's Dihaj performs the song "Skeletons". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Georgia's Tamara Gachechiladze performs the song "Keep The Faith". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Latvia's Triana Park performs the song "Line". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Montenegro's Slavko Kalezic performs the song "Space". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Albania's Lindita performs with the song "World". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
