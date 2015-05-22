Best of Eurovision
The band The Makemakes representing Austria perform the song "I am Yours" during the first dress rehearsal for the final of the upcoming 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest In Vienna, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Monika Kuszynska representing Poland performs during a dress rehearsal for the second semifinal of the upcoming 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Singer Edurne representing Spain performs the song "Amanecer" during the first dress rehearsal for the final of the upcoming 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest In Vienna, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Singer Mans Zelmerloew representing Sweden performs the song "Heroes" during the first dress rehearsal for the final of the upcoming 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Nina Sublatti representing Georgia performs the song "Warrior" during the first semifinal of the upcoming 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest In Vienna, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Last year's winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs during the first semifinal May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Punk band Pertti Kurikan Nimipaivat representing Finland performs the song "Aina Mun Pitaa" during a rehearsal. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Singer Aminata representing Latvia performs the song "Love Injected" during the first dress rehearsal for the final of the upcoming 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Bojana Stamenov representing Serbia performs the song "Beauty Never Lies" during the first semifinal May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Polina Gagarina representing Russia perform the song "A Million Voices" during the dress rehearsal for the first semifinal May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Nina Sublatti representing Georgia performs the song "Warrior" during the first semifinal May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
The band Boggie representing Hungary performs the song "Wars For Nothing" during the first semifinal May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Fans cheer for the participants prior to the the first semifinal May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Anita Simoncini and Michele Perniola representing San Marino perform during a dress rehearsal for the second semifinal May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Eduard Romanyuta representing Moldova performs the song "I Want Your Love" during the first semifinal May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Guy Sebastian representing Australia performs during a dress rehearsal May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Last year's winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs before the second semifinal May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Electro Velvet representing United Kingdom perform during a dress rehearsal May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Singer Ann Sophie representing Germany performs the song "Black Smoke" during the first dress rehearsal for the final of the upcoming 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Uzari and Maimuna representing Belarus performs the song "Time" during the first semifinal May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Ann Sophie representing Germany performs during a dress rehearsal May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
The band Voltaj representing Romania performs the song "De La Capat/ All Over Again" during the first semifinal May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
The band The Makemakers representing Austria performs during a dress rehearsal May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Singers Anita Simoncini and Michele Perniola representing San Marino performs the song "Chain of Lights" during the second semifinal of the upcoming 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Nina Sublatti representing Georgia perform the song "Warrior" during the dress rehearsal for the first semifinal. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Singer Melanie Rene representing Switzerland performs the song "Time To Shine" during the second semifinal of the upcoming 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Uzari and Maimuna representing Belarus perform the song "Time" during the dress rehearsal for the first semifinal. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Maria Elena Kyriakou representing Greece performs the song "One Last Breathe" during the dress rehearsal for the first semifinal. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Genealogy representing Armenia perform the song "Face The Shadow" during the dress rehearsal for the first semifinal. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Daniel Kajmakoski representing Macedonia performs the song "Autumn Leaves" during the dress rehearsal for the first semifinal. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Trijntje Oosterhuis representing Netherlands performs the song "Walk Along" during the dress rehearsal for the first semifinal. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Aminata representing Latvia performs during a dress rehearsal for the second semifinal of the upcoming 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Elina Born and Stig Raesta representing Estonia performs the song "Goodbye To Yesterday" during the dress rehearsal for the first semifinal. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Singer Polina Gagarina representing Russia performs the song "A Million Voices" during the first dress rehearsal for the final of the upcoming 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Last year's winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs during the dress rehearsal for the first semifinal. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Next Slideshows
When the stars kiss
On the red carpet, at award shows and on the sports sidelines, celebrities lock lips.
Dismantling the Late Show
Stagehands take apart the Late Show set after David Letterman's final show.
Farewell Letterman
Fans and guests at David Letterman's last show.
High heels of Cannes
Social media and the Cannes gossip circuit lit up after a report that a handful of women were refused entry to a Cannes premiere for wearing flats.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.