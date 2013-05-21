Edition:
Best of Eurovision

<p>Denmark's Emmelie De Forest, winner of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest, sings "Only Teardrops" at the finals of the contest held at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, Sweden, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Janerik Henriksson/Scanpix Sweden</p>

<p>Emmelie de Forest of Denmark celebrates holding her trophy after she won the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest with her song "Only Teardrops" at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, Sweden, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

<p>Margaret Berger of Norway performs the song "I Feed You My Love" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, Sweden, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

<p>Winner of the 2012 Eurovision Song Contest Loreen (in white) performs her song "We Got The Power" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, Sweden, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

<p>Duo Nodi Tatisjvili (R) and Sophie Gelovani of Georgia perform the song "Waterfall" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

<p>Zlata Ognevich (in air) of Ukraine performs "Gravity" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

<p>Farid Mammadov of Azerbaijan performs the song "Hold Me&rdquo; during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

<p>Emmelie de Forest of Denmark performs the song "Only Teardrops" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

<p>ByeAlex of Hungary waves after performing the song "Kedvesem" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

<p>Cezar of Romania performs the song "It's My Life" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

<p>Anouk of The Netherlands performs the song "Birds&rdquo; during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

<p>Cascada of Germany performs the song "Glorious" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

<p>Krista Siegfrids of Finland performs the song "Marry me" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

<p>Aliona Moon of Moldova performs the song "O Mie" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

<p>Loreen of Sweden performs during the dress rehearsal for the final in the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Arena Hall in Malmo, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix</p>

<p>Eurovision TV host Petra Mede performs during the dress rehearsal for the final in the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Arena Hall in Malmo, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix</p>

<p>Moldavian Aliona Moon performs the song "O mie" during the dress rehearsal for the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Arena Hall, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix</p>

<p>Finland's Krista Siegfrids performs the song "Marry me" during the dress rehearsal for the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Arena Hall, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix</p>

<p>Azerbaijan's Farid Mammadov celebrates making it to the final after the second semi-final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

<p>Switzerland's band Takasa performs during the second semi-final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

<p>Norway's Margaret Berger performs during the second semi-final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

<p>Latvian group PeR performs during the second semi-final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 16, 2013. REUTER/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

<p>Albania's Adrian Lulgjuraj &amp; Bledar Sejko perform during dress rehearsals for the second semi-final at the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

<p>Latvia's PeR perform during dress rehearsals for the second semi-final at the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

<p>Serbia's Moje 3 performs during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Janerik Henriksson/Scanpix Sweden</p>

<p>Moldova's Aliona Moon performs during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Janerik Henriksson/Scanpix Sweden</p>

<p>Belarus' Aljona Lanskaja performs during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Janerik Henriksson/Scanpix Sweden</p>

<p>Montenegro's Who See feat. Nina Zizic perform during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 14, 2013.REUTERS/Janerik Henriksson/Scanpix Sweden</p>

<p>Latvian group PeR performs during the second semi-final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 16, 2013. REUTER/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

<p>Croatia's Klapa s Mora perform during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Janerik Henriksson/Scanpix Sweden</p>

