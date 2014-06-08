Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sun Jun 8, 2014 | 6:31pm BST

Best of French Open

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after winning his men's singles final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after winning his men's singles final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after winning his men's singles final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
1 / 45
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after winning his men's singles final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after winning his men's singles final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after winning his men's singles final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
2 / 45
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men's singles final match at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men's singles final match at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men's singles final match at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
3 / 45
Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles final match at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles final match at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles final match at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
4 / 45
Maria Sharapova of Russia kisses the trophy as she poses during the ceremony after defeating Simona Halep of Romania during their women's singles final match to win the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Maria Sharapova of Russia kisses the trophy as she poses during the ceremony after defeating Simona Halep of Romania during their women's singles final match to win the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2014....more

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Maria Sharapova of Russia kisses the trophy as she poses during the ceremony after defeating Simona Halep of Romania during their women's singles final match to win the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
5 / 45
Maria Sharapova of Russia reacts after winning her women's singles final match against Simona Halep of Romania at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Maria Sharapova of Russia reacts after winning her women's singles final match against Simona Halep of Romania at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Maria Sharapova of Russia reacts after winning her women's singles final match against Simona Halep of Romania at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
6 / 45
Simona Halep of Romania returns the ball to Maria Sharapova of Russia during their women's singles final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Simona Halep of Romania returns the ball to Maria Sharapova of Russia during their women's singles final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Simona Halep of Romania returns the ball to Maria Sharapova of Russia during their women's singles final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
7 / 45
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after winning his men's semi-final match against Andy Murray of Britain at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after winning his men's semi-final match against Andy Murray of Britain at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after winning his men's semi-final match against Andy Murray of Britain at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
8 / 45
Andy Murray of Britain reacts during his men's semi-final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Andy Murray of Britain reacts during his men's semi-final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Andy Murray of Britain reacts during his men's semi-final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
9 / 45
Novak Djokovic of Serbia eyes the ball during his men's semi-final match against Ernests Gulbis of Latvia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Novak Djokovic of Serbia eyes the ball during his men's semi-final match against Ernests Gulbis of Latvia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Novak Djokovic of Serbia eyes the ball during his men's semi-final match against Ernests Gulbis of Latvia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
10 / 45
Ernests Gulbis of Latvia returns the ball to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's semi-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Ernests Gulbis of Latvia returns the ball to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's semi-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Ernests Gulbis of Latvia returns the ball to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's semi-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
11 / 45
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Ernests Gulbis of Latvia during their men's semi-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Ernests Gulbis of Latvia during their men's semi-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Ernests Gulbis of Latvia during their men's semi-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
12 / 45
Simona Halep of Romania reacts after winning her women's semi-final match against Andrea Petkovic of Germany at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Simona Halep of Romania reacts after winning her women's semi-final match against Andrea Petkovic of Germany at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Simona Halep of Romania reacts after winning her women's semi-final match against Andrea Petkovic of Germany at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
13 / 45
Maria Sharapova of Russia reacts after winning her women's semi-final match against Eugenie Bouchard of Canada at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Maria Sharapova of Russia reacts after winning her women's semi-final match against Eugenie Bouchard of Canada at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Maria Sharapova of Russia reacts after winning her women's semi-final match against Eugenie Bouchard of Canada at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
14 / 45
Maria Sharapova of Russia reacts during her women's semi-final match against Eugenie Bouchard of Canada at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Maria Sharapova of Russia reacts during her women's semi-final match against Eugenie Bouchard of Canada at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Maria Sharapova of Russia reacts during her women's semi-final match against Eugenie Bouchard of Canada at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
15 / 45
Gael Monfils of France reacts during his men's quarter-final match against Andy Murray of Britain at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Gael Monfils of France reacts during his men's quarter-final match against Andy Murray of Britain at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Gael Monfils of France reacts during his men's quarter-final match against Andy Murray of Britain at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
16 / 45
Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to his compatriot David Ferrer during their men's quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to his compatriot David Ferrer during their men's quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to his compatriot David Ferrer during their men's quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
17 / 45
A close up shows a tennis ball and the racket of Rafael Nadal of Spain as he prepares to serve to his compatriot David Ferrer during their men's quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A close up shows a tennis ball and the racket of Rafael Nadal of Spain as he prepares to serve to his compatriot David Ferrer during their men's quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4,...more

Sunday, June 08, 2014
A close up shows a tennis ball and the racket of Rafael Nadal of Spain as he prepares to serve to his compatriot David Ferrer during their men's quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
18 / 45
Andy Murray of Britain reacts during his men's quarter-final match against Gael Monfils of France at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Andy Murray of Britain reacts during his men's quarter-final match against Gael Monfils of France at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Andy Murray of Britain reacts during his men's quarter-final match against Gael Monfils of France at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
19 / 45
Andy Murray of Britain returns the ball to Gael Monfils of France during their men's quarter-final match at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Andy Murray of Britain returns the ball to Gael Monfils of France during their men's quarter-final match at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Andy Murray of Britain returns the ball to Gael Monfils of France during their men's quarter-final match at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
20 / 45
Simona Halep of Romania reacts after winning her women's quarter-final match against Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia at French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Simona Halep of Romania reacts after winning her women's quarter-final match against Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia at French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Simona Halep of Romania reacts after winning her women's quarter-final match against Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia at French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
21 / 45
Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia reacts as she falls during her women's quarter-final match against Simona Halep of Romania at French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia reacts as she falls during her women's quarter-final match against Simona Halep of Romania at French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia reacts as she falls during her women's quarter-final match against Simona Halep of Romania at French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
22 / 45
Andrea Petkovic of Germany (L) shakes hands with Sara Errani of Italy after winning her women's quarter-final match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Andrea Petkovic of Germany (L) shakes hands with Sara Errani of Italy after winning her women's quarter-final match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Andrea Petkovic of Germany (L) shakes hands with Sara Errani of Italy after winning her women's quarter-final match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
23 / 45
David Ferrer of Spain returns the ball to his compatriot Rafael Nadal during their men's quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

David Ferrer of Spain returns the ball to his compatriot Rafael Nadal during their men's quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Sunday, June 08, 2014
David Ferrer of Spain returns the ball to his compatriot Rafael Nadal during their men's quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
24 / 45
General view of the Philippe Chatrier court during the men's quarter-final match between Andy Murray of Britain and Gael Monfils of France during the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

General view of the Philippe Chatrier court during the men's quarter-final match between Andy Murray of Britain and Gael Monfils of France during the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. ...more

Sunday, June 08, 2014
General view of the Philippe Chatrier court during the men's quarter-final match between Andy Murray of Britain and Gael Monfils of France during the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
25 / 45
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada reacts after winning her women's quarter-final match against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Eugenie Bouchard of Canada reacts after winning her women's quarter-final match against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada reacts after winning her women's quarter-final match against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
26 / 45
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Milos Raonic of Canada during their men's quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Milos Raonic of Canada during their men's quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Milos Raonic of Canada during their men's quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
27 / 45
Milos Raonic of Canada reacts during his men's quarter-final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Milos Raonic of Canada reacts during his men's quarter-final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Milos Raonic of Canada reacts during his men's quarter-final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
28 / 45
Ernests Gulbis of Latvia prepares to serve to Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic during their men's quarter final match at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Ernests Gulbis of Latvia prepares to serve to Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic during their men's quarter final match at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Ernests Gulbis of Latvia prepares to serve to Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic during their men's quarter final match at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
29 / 45
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning his men's quarter-final match against Milos Raonic of Canada at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning his men's quarter-final match against Milos Raonic of Canada at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning his men's quarter-final match against Milos Raonic of Canada at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
30 / 45
David Ferrer of Spain is given a towel by a ball boy during his men's singles match against Kevin Anderson of South Africa at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

David Ferrer of Spain is given a towel by a ball boy during his men's singles match against Kevin Anderson of South Africa at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Sunday, June 08, 2014
David Ferrer of Spain is given a towel by a ball boy during his men's singles match against Kevin Anderson of South Africa at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
31 / 45
A close up shows David Ferrer of Spain picking up a tennis ball during his men's singles match against Kevin Anderson of South Africa at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A close up shows David Ferrer of Spain picking up a tennis ball during his men's singles match against Kevin Anderson of South Africa at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo...more

Sunday, June 08, 2014
A close up shows David Ferrer of Spain picking up a tennis ball during his men's singles match against Kevin Anderson of South Africa at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
32 / 45
Jelena Jankovic of Serbia competes against Sara Errani of Italy in their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Jelena Jankovic of Serbia competes against Sara Errani of Italy in their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Jelena Jankovic of Serbia competes against Sara Errani of Italy in their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
33 / 45
Gael Monfils of France returns a shot to Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Gael Monfils of France returns a shot to Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Gael Monfils of France returns a shot to Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
34 / 45
Andy Murray of Britain reacts after winning his men's singles match against Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Andy Murray of Britain reacts after winning his men's singles match against Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Andy Murray of Britain reacts after winning his men's singles match against Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
35 / 45
Ernests Gulbis of Latvia holds a broken racket after he smashed it during his men's singles match against Roger Federer of Switzerland at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Ernests Gulbis of Latvia holds a broken racket after he smashed it during his men's singles match against Roger Federer of Switzerland at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Ernests Gulbis of Latvia holds a broken racket after he smashed it during his men's singles match against Roger Federer of Switzerland at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
36 / 45
Roger Federer of Switzerland leaves the court after being defeated by Ernests Gulbis of Latvia in their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Roger Federer of Switzerland leaves the court after being defeated by Ernests Gulbis of Latvia in their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Roger Federer of Switzerland leaves the court after being defeated by Ernests Gulbis of Latvia in their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
37 / 45
Roger Federer of Switzerland competes against Ernests Gulbis of Latvia during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Roger Federer of Switzerland competes against Ernests Gulbis of Latvia during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Roger Federer of Switzerland competes against Ernests Gulbis of Latvia during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
38 / 45
Milos Raonic of Canada celebrates after winning his men's singles match against Marcel Granollers of Spain at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Milos Raonic of Canada celebrates after winning his men's singles match against Marcel Granollers of Spain at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Milos Raonic of Canada celebrates after winning his men's singles match against Marcel Granollers of Spain at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
39 / 45
Fabio Fognini of Italy serves the ball to Gael Monfils of France during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Fabio Fognini of Italy serves the ball to Gael Monfils of France during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Fabio Fognini of Italy serves the ball to Gael Monfils of France during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
40 / 45
Gael Monfils of France celebrates his victory over Fabio Fognini of Italy in their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Gael Monfils of France celebrates his victory over Fabio Fognini of Italy in their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Gael Monfils of France celebrates his victory over Fabio Fognini of Italy in their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
41 / 45
Roger Federer of Switzerland reaches out to return a backhand to Dmitry Tursunov of Russia during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Roger Federer of Switzerland reaches out to return a backhand to Dmitry Tursunov of Russia during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Roger Federer of Switzerland reaches out to return a backhand to Dmitry Tursunov of Russia during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
42 / 45
Anna Schmiedlova of Slovakia stretches out to hit a return to Venus Williams of the U.S. during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Anna Schmiedlova of Slovakia stretches out to hit a return to Venus Williams of the U.S. during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Anna Schmiedlova of Slovakia stretches out to hit a return to Venus Williams of the U.S. during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
43 / 45
Workers clean the court during a men's singles match between Ernests Gulbis of Latvia and Facundo Bagnis of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Workers clean the court during a men's singles match between Ernests Gulbis of Latvia and Facundo Bagnis of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Workers clean the court during a men's singles match between Ernests Gulbis of Latvia and Facundo Bagnis of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
44 / 45
Serena Williams of the U.S hits a return to Alize Lim of France, during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Serena Williams of the U.S hits a return to Alize Lim of France, during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Serena Williams of the U.S hits a return to Alize Lim of France, during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
45 / 45
View Again
View Next
D-Day: Then and now

D-Day: Then and now

Next Slideshows

D-Day: Then and now

D-Day: Then and now

The beaches of Normandy during the allied landings and today.

07 Jun 2014
Celebrating the dark side

Celebrating the dark side

Vampires, Victorian goths and lovers of dark subcultures gather for the Wave and Goth festival in Leipzig, Germany.

06 Jun 2014
Chrome for the Crown?

Chrome for the Crown?

California Chrome will attempt to become the first horse since 1978 to win the Triple Crown.

06 Jun 2014
Bringing D-Day to life

Bringing D-Day to life

World War Two enthusiasts recreate scenes from D-Day on the beaches of Normandy.

06 Jun 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Driven from Mosul

Driven from Mosul

Residents flee as Iraqi forces fight Islamic State militants for control of western Mosul.

China Fashion Week

China Fashion Week

Highlights from China Fashion Week in Beijing.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, as howling winds, heavy rain and huge seas leave tens of thousands of homes without power.

Chinese paramilitary training

Chinese paramilitary training

Inside the grueling training for China's paramilitary police.

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures